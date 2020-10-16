Coronavirus News LIVE updates: India's COVID-19 tally of cases climbed to 73.07 lakh with 67,708 new cases in a day, while 63,83,441 people have recuperated so far pushing the national recovery rate to 87.35 per cent on Thursday, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The total coronavirus cases mounted to 73,07,097 and the death toll climbed to 1,11,266 with the novel coronavirus virus claiming 680 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country, the data updated at 8 am showed. The COVID-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.52 percent.
Oct 16, 2020
09:40
Coronavirus News LIVE updates: 16 new cases push COVID-19 tally of Andamans to 4,062
The COVID19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 4,062 on Friday as 16 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said. Thirteen fresh cases were detected during contact tracing, while three patients have travel history, he said.
Share:
Oct 16, 2020
09:25
Coronavirus News LIVE updates: Telangana adds 1,554 new cases, 7 deaths take toll
Telangana reported 1,554 new COVID19 cases, taking the tally to 2,19,224 while seven more deaths pushed the toll to 1,256, the state government said on Friday. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 249, followed by Rangareddy (128) and Medchal Malkajgiri (118) districts, it said in a bulletin, providing data as of 8 pm on October 15.
Share:
Oct 16, 2020
09:14
Coronavirus News LIVE updates: Vietnam cancels 2020 F1 race due to COVID-19 pandemic
The organiser of Vietnam's first Formula One grand prix on Friday said it has cancelled the race, having already postponed the event initially scheduled for April due to the COVID19 pandemic.
Share:
Oct 16, 2020
09:01
Coronavirus News LIVE updates: India expected to have COVID-19 vaccine in next few months, says Harsh Vardhan
India is expected to have a COVID19 vaccine in a few months and the country should be in the process of delivering it to people in the next six months, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said. He made the comments at the Annual General Meeting of Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) and St. John's Ambulance.