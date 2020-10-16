  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

live now

Last Update 5 minutes ago
auto refresh

Coronavirus News LIVE updates: India expected to have COVID-19 vaccine in next few months, says Harsh Vardhan

Anshul | Published: October 16, 2020 08:59 AM IST

event highlights

Coronavirus News LIVE updates: India's COVID-19 tally of cases climbed to 73.07 lakh with 67,708 new cases in a day, while 63,83,441 people have recuperated so far pushing the national recovery rate to 87.35 per cent on Thursday, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The total coronavirus cases mounted to 73,07,097 and the death toll climbed to 1,11,266 with the novel coronavirus virus claiming 680 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country, the data updated at 8 am showed. The COVID-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.52 percent.

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement