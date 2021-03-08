Coronavirus LIVE: 86.25% new COVID cases in 6 states; No plans of night curfew in Mumbai, says BMC

86.25% new COVID cases in 6 states: Govt
Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu are the six states that cumulatively account for 86.25 per cent of the new coronavirus cases reported in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Monday. Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 11,141, followed by Kerala with 2,100 and Punjab with 1,043 new infections, the ministry said. The Centre is regularly holding high-level review meetings with the states and Union territories showing a surge in new daily cases and the health secretary is also holding weekly review meetings, it said. "Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu have been reporting a surge in the COVID daily new cases. They cumulatively account for 86.25 per cent of the new cases reported in the past 24 hours," the ministry said in a statement.
Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo tests positive for COVID-19, news agency ANI reported.
Telangana adds 111 fresh COVID-19 cases, overall tally crosses three lakh mark
Telangana recorded 111 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to over three lakh cases while the death toll rose to 1,642 with one more fatality, the state government said on Monday.
Madhya Pradesh sees 429 new COVID-19 cases, 347 recoveries
Madhya Pradesh Sunday reported 429 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the tally to 2,64,643, the state Health Department said. With three patients succumbing to the viral infections in the last 24 hours, the overall fatality count rose to 3,871 in the state, it said. No fresh COVID-19 case was reported in 13 of the total 52 districts in the state on Sunday.
10 new COVID-19 cases recorded in a day in Noida, infection tally reaches 25,602
Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 10 new cases of COVID-19 in a day that pushed the district's infection tally to 25,602 on Sunday, official data showed. Fifteen more patients got discharged following treatment during the same period bringing the number of active COVID-19 cases in the district to 79 on Sunday from 84 the previous day, according to data released by the UP Health Department.
No new COVID-19 case in Andamans
Andaman and Nicobar Islands did not report any new COVID-19 case on Monday, a health official said. The Union territory's coronavirus tally stands at 5,024, of which seven are active cases, while 4,955 people have recovered from the disease and 62 patients have succumbed to the infection to date, he said. The administration has tested over 2.8 lakh samples for COVID-19 so far, the official added.
70 new cases push Odisha's COVID-19 tally to 3,37,744
Odisha's COVID-19 tally mounted to 3,37,744 on Sunday as 70 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said. Forty-one new cases were reported in quarantine centres and 29 detected during contact tracing, he said. Khurda district reported the highest number of fresh cases at 14, followed by Sundargarh (12) and Angul (11).
No new COVID-19 case in Arunachal
Arunachal Pradesh did not report any new COVID-19 case in the last two days, a senior health official said here on Monday. The COVID-19 tally in the state stands at 16,839, of which three are active cases, while 16,780 people have recovered from the disease and 56 patients have succumbed to the infection so far, State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said. The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stands at 99.64 percent, he said.
Maharashtra: 780 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, 3 more deaths
Thane has added780 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 2,69,845, an official said on Monday. These new cases were reported on Sunday, he said. The virus also claimed the lives of three more people, pushing the death toll in the district to 6,302, he said. The COVID-19 mortality rate in the district is 2.34 percent, he said. So far, 2,56,279 patients have recuperated from the infection in the district, which reflects a recovery rate of
94.97 percent.
Brazil active cases near a million; the Latin Amerian nation continues to report highest number of new cases in the world. 80k new cases in the last 24 hours
India reports 18,599 new COVID-19 cases, 14,278 recoveries, and 97 deaths in the last 24 hours
Here are the latest updates:
Total Cases Continue To Rise By More Than 18,000 & Active By Over 4,000
Increase In Deaths Back Below 100 After Three Days
Additions To Total Cases At 18,599 Against Recoveries Of 14,278
Active Cases Increase By 4,224 & Deaths By 97 In Last 24 Hours
Single-day Testing Slips To 5.38 Lash & Vaccination To 66,666
Recovery Rate Slips To 96.91% While Positivity Rate Rises To 1.68%
Total Cases At 1.12 Cr, Active At 1.89 Lk, Recoveries At 1.09 Cr & Deaths At 1.58 Lk
Mumbai reports 1,361 fresh COVID-19 cases
Mumbai city reported 1,361 fresh cases during the day while the Mumbai division, including Mumbai and satellite cities, added 2,493 new infections. Mumbai city's case tally reached 3,35,569 while the overall death toll rose by four to 11,504, the department added.
Maharashtra sees 11,141 new COVID-19 cases, 38 die
After reporting more than 10,000 fresh coronavirus positive cases on two days in a row, Maharashtra on Sunday added 11,141 new infections, taking the tally to 22,19,727 while 38 deaths pushed the toll to 52,478, the state Health department said. On Friday and Saturday, the state reported 10,216 and 10,187 cases, respectively.
Complete lockdown imposed in Aurangabad on weekends amid surge in COVID cases
Authorities on Sunday imposed a complete lockdown in the Aurangabad district of Maharashtra on weekends due to surge in COVID-19 cases. On weekdays, authorities have ordered a partial shutdown from March 11. Malls and weekly markets will be shut, weddings and public functions disallowed and restaurants will have to be shut at 9 pm, according to official reports. Aurangabad district in Maharashtra has reported 459 fresh cases of coronavirus, which took its overall infection count to 52,103, an official said on Saturday.
