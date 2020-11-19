Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally around 89.5 lakh; Delhi records highest single-day fatality count till date

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally around 89.5 lakh; Delhi records 131 COVID-19 deaths, highest single-day fatality count till date; 7,486 new cases

India COVID-19 tally nears the 89.5 lakh on Thursday. The Union health ministry on Wednesday placed the total number of cases at 89,12,907 and the death toll at 1,30,993. The ministry said that 83,35,109 people have so far recovered from the infection.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 7,486 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the infection tally in the city to over five lakh, while 131 new fatalities, the highest single-day death count till date, pushed the toll to 7,943, authorities said. These fresh cases came out of the 62,232 tests conducted the previous day, while the positivity rate stood at 12.03 percent amid the festive season and rising pollution in the national capital, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department. The highest single-day spike till date here -- 8,593 cases -- was recorded on November 11 when 85 fatalities were recorded. A total of 131 fatalities were recorded, pushing the toll in the national capital to 7,943. The number of active cases rose to 42,458 from 42,004, the previous day. According to the bulletin, the total number of cases has climbed to 5,03,084.