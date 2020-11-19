Access Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally around 89.5 lakh; Delhi records highest single-day fatality count till date

Ajay Vaishnav | Published: November 19, 2020 08:58 AM IST

event highlights

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally nears 89.5 lakh on Thursday. The Union health ministry on Wednesday placed the total number of cases at 89,12,907 and the death toll at 1,30,993. The ministry said that 83,35,109 people have so far recovered from the infection. Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 7,486 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the infection tally in the city to over five lakh, while 131 new fatalities, the highest single-day death count till date, pushed the toll to 7,943, authorities said. Stay tuned with all the latest updates on the COVID-19 outbreak with CNBC-TV18.com's blog

