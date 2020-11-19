Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally around 89.5 lakh; Delhi records highest single-day fatality count till date

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: UP's COVID-19 tally rises to 5,16,616 with 2,390 fresh cases
Uttar Pradesh's COVID-19 case count mounted to 5,16,616 on Wednesday with 2,390 fresh infections, while the death toll climbed to 7,441 with 29 more fatalities, officials said. The number of active cases in the state stands at 21,954, they said. "The state reported 2,390 new cases in the past 24 hours, while 2,529 people were discharged during the same period," Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters. The state has 21,954 active cases and the number of those who recovered from the infection is 4,87,221, he said. Twenty-nine more people succumbed to the virus, taking the death toll to 7,441.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Tamil Nadu's active case count falls below 15,000 mark after over five months
The active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu dipped below the 15,000 mark on Wednesday for the first time in over five months as the state reported 1,714 new infections, taking the tally to 7,63,282, while the toll stood at 11,531 with 18 more fatalities. With 2,311 recoveries, a total of 7,37,281 patients admitted to various hospitals in the state have so far got cured of the infection, a health department bulletin said. As many as 67,014 RT-PCR (Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction) samples were tested and cumulatively, 1,12,66,091 specimens have been examined in 212 COVID labs in various regions. Chennai reported 479 fresh infections and neighbouring Chengelpet and Tiruvallur 129 and 112 respectively. The remainder was spread across the state. The state capital accounted for 2,10,135 out of the 7.63 lakh plus cases reported so far in Tamil Nadu.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally around 89.5 lakh; Delhi records 131 COVID-19 deaths, highest single-day fatality count till date; 7,486 new cases
India COVID-19 tally nears the 89.5 lakh on Thursday. The Union health ministry on Wednesday placed the total number of cases at 89,12,907 and the death toll at 1,30,993. The ministry said that 83,35,109 people have so far recovered from the infection.
Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 7,486 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the infection tally in the city to over five lakh, while 131 new fatalities, the highest single-day death count till date, pushed the toll to 7,943, authorities said. These fresh cases came out of the 62,232 tests conducted the previous day, while the positivity rate stood at 12.03 percent amid the festive season and rising pollution in the national capital, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department. The highest single-day spike till date here -- 8,593 cases -- was recorded on November 11 when 85 fatalities were recorded. A total of 131 fatalities were recorded, pushing the toll in the national capital to 7,943. The number of active cases rose to 42,458 from 42,004, the previous day. According to the bulletin, the total number of cases has climbed to 5,03,084.