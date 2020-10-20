Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 active case fall below 7.5 lakh; total near 76 lakh

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally just shy off of 76 lakh mark; active cases fall below 7.5 lakh

Here are the main highlights from today’s COVID-19 India data today:

Active cases below 7.5 lakh; at lowest level since august 28

Active cases fall for 17th consecutive day; decline by 23,517 in 24 hours

Active cases fall by nearly 2 lakh in last 17 days

Total cases rise by 46,790; lowest single-day rise in three months

Recoveries increase by 66,399 & deaths by 587 in last 24 hours

Total cases at 75.97 lakh, active 7.48 lakh, recoveries 67.33 lakh and deaths 1.15 lakh

Total tests on a single-day back above 10 lakh; it’s at 10.33 lakh vs yesterday’s 8.60 lakh

Recovery rate above 88.5 percent; it’s at 88.63 percent vs yesterday’s 88.26 percent

Mortality rate remains at 1.52 percent for last six days

Active cases record 2nd biggest single-day fall; active cases at 2-month low

Total cases see additions of less than 50,000 in last 24 hours

Increase in total cases, lowest in last three months

Increase in deaths continues to be less than 600 for 2nd day in a row

Total tests on a single-day back above 10 lakh