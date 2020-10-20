Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 active case fall below 7.5 lakh; total near 76 lakh

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally just shy off of 76 lakh mark; active cases fall below 7.5 lakh
Here are the main highlights from today’s COVID-19 India data today:
Active cases below 7.5 lakh; at lowest level since august 28
Active cases fall for 17th consecutive day; decline by 23,517 in 24 hours
Active cases fall by nearly 2 lakh in last 17 days
Total cases rise by 46,790; lowest single-day rise in three months
Recoveries increase by 66,399 & deaths by 587 in last 24 hours
Total cases at 75.97 lakh, active 7.48 lakh, recoveries 67.33 lakh and deaths 1.15 lakh
Total tests on a single-day back above 10 lakh; it’s at 10.33 lakh vs yesterday’s 8.60 lakh
Recovery rate above 88.5 percent; it’s at 88.63 percent vs yesterday’s 88.26 percent
Mortality rate remains at 1.52 percent for last six days
Active cases record 2nd biggest single-day fall; active cases at 2-month low
Total cases see additions of less than 50,000 in last 24 hours
Increase in total cases, lowest in last three months
Increase in deaths continues to be less than 600 for 2nd day in a row
Total tests on a single-day back above 10 lakh