  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

live now

Last Update 38 minutes ago
auto refresh

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 active case fall below 7.5 lakh; total near 76 lakh

Ajay Vaishnav | Published: October 20, 2020 10:07 AM IST

event highlights

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 caseload neared the 76 lakh mark on Tuesday while active cases fell below 7.5 lakh. Meanwhile, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the planet has passed 40 million. The milestone was passed early Monday according to Johns Hopkins University, which collates reporting from around the world.

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement