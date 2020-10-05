Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally crosses 66 lakh; active cases below 9.5 lakh

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 13,702 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra; over 15,000 recover, 326 die
Maharashtra recorded 13,702 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, which pushed the state's infection tally to 14,43,409, the health department said. The death toll in the state rose to 38,084 with 326 more deaths, it said. A total of 15,048 patients were discharged during the day, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 11,49,603, the health department said in a statement. So far, 71,11,204 people have been tested across the state. The number of active cases stands at 2,55,281, it said. The state's recovery rate is 79.64 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.64 per cent, according to the statement. A total of 22,09,696 people are in home quarantine and 27,939 in institutional quarantine. Mumbai reported 2,109 new cases and 48 deaths. With this, the city's case count has risen to 2,13,652 and the death toll has climbed to 9,108. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), which includes Mumbai city and its satellite towns, recorded 4,332 new cases and 93 deaths. The region's caseload now stands at 4,98,980 and the fatality count at 16,297. Nashik city reported 664 new cases, Pune city 1,033, Pimpri Chinchwad 496, Aurangabad city 193 and Nagpur city 637, the health department said.