Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally crosses 66 lakh; active cases below 9.5 lakh

Ajay Vaishnav | Published: October 05, 2020 10:35 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 caseload went past 66 lakh, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 55,86,703, pushing the recovery rate to 84.34 percent, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The total coronavirus cases mounted to 66,23,815 with 74,442 people testing positive for the infection in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,02,685with the virus claiming 903 lives in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed. There are 9,34,427 active cases of the coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 14.11 percent of the total caseload, the data stated. COVID-19 case fatality was recorded at 1.55 percent.

