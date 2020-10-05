Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally crosses 66 lakh; active cases below 9.5 lakh

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Here are the main data highlights from Monday’s Health Ministry COVID-19 data

- Dip in active cases. 3.2k fewer active cases that the previous day (total active cases: 9.3 lakh)

- 9.89 lakh tests on Sunday. Highest for a Sunday. India to cross 8 crore tests today

- Less than 1k new deaths for the second day in a row.

- Mortality rate in India (1.55%) is lowest among the top 15 countries with the most number of cases.

- Maharashtra reports fall in active cases for second day in a row

- Telangana crosses 2 lakh total cases (active cases: 27k)

- 21 states report dip in active cases

- Cases in UK cross 5 lakh

- Cases continue to be on the rise in France. About 50% of total cases reported over the last month