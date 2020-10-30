Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 tally nears 81 lakh mark; active cases fall below 6 lakh

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: US reports all time high 91500 new cases; Europe sees surge in cases

- Highest single day spike in new cases globally. 5.46 lakh new cases reported in the last 24 hours. 2.8 lakh cases (51%) in Europe alone

- Active cases in India dips below 6 lakh (5.94 lakh). India reports 48.6k new cases.

- USA reports all time high 91.5k new cases

- 15 countries report more than 10k new cases. 10 of the 15 countries are from Europe

- Italy (26.8k), Spain (23.6k), Belgium (21k), Poland (20k), Germany (18.7k), Russia (17.7k) report highest yet new cases