Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 tally nears 81 lakh mark; active cases fall below 6 lakh

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: US reports all time high 91500 new cases; Europe sees surge in cases
- Highest single day spike in new cases globally. 5.46 lakh new cases reported in the last 24 hours. 2.8 lakh cases (51%) in Europe alone
- Active cases in India dips below 6 lakh (5.94 lakh). India reports 48.6k new cases.
- USA reports all time high 91.5k new cases
- 15 countries report more than 10k new cases. 10 of the 15 countries are from Europe
- Italy (26.8k), Spain (23.6k), Belgium (21k), Poland (20k), Germany (18.7k), Russia (17.7k) report highest yet new cases
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Here are the salient points from today's COVID-19 data
-Active cases fall for 27 days in a row; slip below 6 lakh
-Active cases fall by more than 3.5 lakh in last 27 days
-Active cases fall by 9,301; last 7-day average is 14,446 vs previous week average of 15,574
-Recovery rate rises above 91 percent; it’s at 91.15 percent vs yesterday’s level of 90.99 percent
-Overall tests at 10.77 crore with last 24-hour testing at 11.64 lakh
-Single-day testing is back above 11 lakh after five days
-Total cases rise by 48,648 & recoveries by 57,386 in last 24 hours
-Deaths increase by more than 500 for 3rd straight day; it’s up 563
-Total cases at 80.89 lakh, active 5.94 lakh, recoveries 73.73 lakh and deaths 1.21 lakh
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 1,120 new coronavirus cases in Mumbai, 33 deaths
The tally of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai increased to 2,55,362 on Thursday with 1,120 new cases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. The death toll in the city reached 10,186 with 33 fresh fatalities being reported, it said. The civic body said the city has 18,367 active COVID-19 patients. 1,824 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, which took the number of recovered patients to 2,26,041, about 88 per cent of the total caseload. The number of COVID-19 tests carried out in the city has crossed 14.98 lakh. Mumbai's average doubling rate of COVID-19 cases has reached 149 days, while the average growth rate of cases has gone down to 0.46 per cent. 7,250 buildings in the city are sealed, while there are 606 containment zones in slums and chawls. The civic body seals buildings and declares containment zones on finding one or more COVID-19 cases.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Bihar's COVID-19 recovery rate increases to 95.55%
As many as 1,068 people were cured of COVID-19 in Bihar on Thursday, totalling 2,05,385 recoveries as of date, the health department said. With this, the recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state has improved to 95.55 per cent, slightly up from 95.40 per cent on Wednesday, the department said in a bulletin. The state has so far tested 1.06 crore samples, including 1,31,357 samples in the past 24 hours, it said. However, a health department official expressed his inability to provide the number of rapid antigen, RTPCR and TrueNat tests.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 tally neared 81 lakh mark; death toll above 1.20 lakh
India's COVID-19 tally on Friday neared the 81-lakh mark, while the death toll crossed the 1.20 lakh mark. As per a PTI tally on Thursday at 9 pm, the total caseload stood at 80,85,161 with as many as 49,077 cases in a single day. The death toll increased by 566 in a day to an overall of 1,21,022. In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 80,40,203 and the death toll at 1,20,527. The ministry said that 73,15,989 people have so far recovered from the infection.