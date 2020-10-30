  • SENSEX
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 tally nears 81 lakh mark; active cases fall below 6 lakh

Ajay Vaishnav | Published: October 30, 2020 09:58 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 tally on Friday neared the 81-lakh mark, while the active cases fell below the 6 lakh mark. The death toll crossed the 1.21 lakh mark.

