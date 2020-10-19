  • SENSEX
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally above 75 lakh; death toll near 1.15 lakh

Ajay Vaishnav | Published: October 19, 2020 11:54 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The number of new coronavirus infections reported daily in India dropped below 60,000 for the second time this month, while the number of new fatalities registered across the country dipped below 600 almost after three months, the Union Health Ministry data stated on Monday. The total cases mounted to 75,50,273 with 55,722 infections being reported in a day. The death toll climbed to 1,14,610 with 579 fatalities being registered in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

