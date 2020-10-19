Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally above 75 lakh; death toll near 1.15 lakh

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: CPSEs clear dues worth Rs 13,400 cr to MSMEs in last 5 months, says Govt
The government on Monday said central public sector enterprises have cleared payments to the tune of Rs 13,400 crore owed to micro, small and medium enterprises in the last five months and Rs 3,700 crore was paid to the units in September alone. The micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) Ministry has now written to top management of over 2,800 corporates by name to make payment of pending dues of MSMEs in this month itself, an official statement said. Last month, the ministry had written to top 500 corporates of India about the pending dues. In its latest communication to large corporates, the MSME Ministry underscored the importance of making such payments now and said that it will facilitate the small enterprises to avail business opportunities in the coming festival season.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: SC asks Maharashtra SDMA to take decision on Nanded gurudwara Dusshera procession
The Supreme Court Monday asked the Maharashtra State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) to decide on the representation by Nanded gurudwara management board seeking to hold Dusshera procession amid COVID-19 pandemic. A bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao, which assembled during the Dusshera vacation of the apex court to hear the matter, said the decision will have to be taken on the basis of ground situation. The bench, also comprising Justices Hemant Gupta and Ajay Rastogi, asked the gurudwara management to file a representation in this regard with the SDMA by Tuesday. The gurudwara management board can move the Bombay High Court if it is not satisfied with the decision of the SDMA, it said.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Puducherry adds 108 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 33,247
Puducherry on Monday reported 108 new coronavirus cases taking the overall tally in the union territory to 33,247. A 58-year old woman from the Puducherry region succumbed to the infection during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM today taking the toll to 575, the Department of Health and Family Welfare said in a release. The 108 fresh cases were reported at the end of the examination of 2,533 samples, it said, adding that 230 patients were discharged during the 24 hours from hospitals after recovery. The overall infection tally stood at 33,247 (after transfer of 14 cases to Tamil Nadu), the bulletin said, adding there were 4,152 active cases. As many as 28,520 patients were treated and discharged so far.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Single-day recoveries surpass fresh cases in Arunachal
The number of COVID-19 recoveries in Arunachal Pradesh surpassed fresh cases on Monday, with 237 people recuperating from the disease, even as 55 new infections pushed the caseload in the northeast state to 13,406, a senior official said. Barring 15, all new patients are asymptomatic and have been shifted to COVID care centres, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said. Of the 55 fresh cases, 25 were reported from the Capital Complex region, six each from West Siang and Upper Siang and three from Changlang. Two cases each were recorded in Lower Dibang Valley, West Kameng, Tirap and Tawang and one each from Shi-Yomi, Namsai, Lohit, Longding, East Kameng, Siang and East Siang.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Sabarimala devotee from TN tests COVID-19 positive
A devotee from Tamil Nadu, who was on a pilgrimage to Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala, tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday during the mandatory antigen test conducted at Nilackal for pilgrims visiting the hill shrine, health authorities said. As per the Covid-19 guidelines, pilgrims need to carry a negative COVID-19 test certificate issued by a verified laboratory 48 hours prior to their visit. Antigen tests are conducted at Nilackal for those without the negative certificates. The Tamil Nadu native tested positive during the antigen test conducted at Nilackal, district health authorities said.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Death toll tops 6,000-mark in West Bengal, tally races to 3,21,036
The COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal went past the 6,000-mark on Sunday with 64 more fatalities, even as a record number of 3,983 fresh cases pushed the tally to 3,21,036, the health department said. A total of 6,056 people have succumbed to the virus so far in the state, it said in a bulletin. Since Saturday, 3,113 people have recovered from the disease, bettering the discharge rate to 87.55 per cent. The total number of recoveries stood at 2,81,053.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Jharkhand reports 385 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths
Seven more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Jharkhand, raising the toll to 839, while 385 fresh cases pushed the tally to 96,352, a health department official said on Monday. Three deaths were recorded in Ranchi and one each in Palamu, Koderma, Dhanbad and Deoghar. Of the 385 new cases, 198 were reported from Ranchi, 23 from Bokaro, and 20 from East Singhbhum. Jharkhand currently has 6,502 active cases, while 89,011 have recovered so far. As many as 16,638 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the state on Sunday.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Global COVID-19 cases cross the 4 crore mark; 3 countries - USA, India and Brazil - account for 53% of the total cases and 44% of deaths
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Here are the main highlights from today’s COVID-19 data
- 11.2k dip in active cases. Active cases in India comes down to 7.7 lakh
- 55.7k new cases. New daily cases less than 60k for the second time in the last 7 days
- Total cases in India crosses the 75 lakh mark
- New deaths fall to 579, lowest since July 19
- 29 states and UTs report fall in active cases
- 8.59 lakh tests. Lowest in the last 21 days
- Global coronavirus cases cross the 4 crore mark. Three countries - USA, India and Brazil - account for 53% of the total cases and 44% of deaths
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally crosses 75 lakh mark with almost 56,000 fresh cases
Here are the salient points from Monday's COVID-19 India data:
-Active Cases Around 7.7 Lakh; At Lowest Level Since August 30
-Active Cases Fall For 16th Consecutive Day; Decline By 11,256 In 24 Hrs
-Active Cases Fall By Over 1.7 Lakh In Last Two Weeks
-Total Cases Rise By 55,722; Lowest Single-day Rise In Last Six Days
-Recoveries Increase By 66,399; Lowest Single-day Rise Since September 2
-Deaths Increase By 579; Lowest Single-day Rise In Three Months i.e. Since July 19
-Total Cases At 75.50 Lk, Active 7.72 Lk, Recoveries 66.63 Lk & Deaths 1.14 Lk
-Total Tests On A Single-day Slip Further; It’s At 8.60 Lk Vs Yesterday’s 9.70 Lakh
-Recovery Rate Approx 88.3%; It’s At 88.26% Vs Yesterday’s 88.03%
-Mortality Rate Remains At 1.52% For Last Five Days
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Sikkim reports 30 new COVID-19 cases, one more death
Sikkim reported 30 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 3,597, an official said on Sunday. The death toll rose to 60 after a 78-year-old man from East Sikkim succumbed to the infection, state's Information, Education and Communication (IEC) member Sonam Bhutia said. According to the official, the man had comorbidities such as diabetes and hypertension. East Sikkim reported all the 30 fresh cases, Bhutia said. The state now has 272 active cases, while 3,184 patients have recovered from the disease, the official said, adding that 81 others have migrated out. East Sikkim has so far logged 2,835 coronavirus cases, followed by 709 in South Sikkim. Sikkim has so far tested 54,282 samples for COVID-19 in the state, the official added.
in the state, the official added.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Maharashtra reports 9,060 new COVID-19 cases; 11,204 recover, 150 die
Maharashtra reported a single-day rise of 9,060 coronavirus positive cases on Sunday, taking the state's overall tally to 15,95,381, the health department said. The death of 150 patients due to the pandemic pushed the toll to 42,115, it said in a statement. As many as 11,204 patients were discharged during the day. With this, the state's recovery count went up to 13,69,810. There are 1,82,973 active cases in the state now. According to the department, the recovery rate of the state is 85.86 percent, while the fatality rate is 2.64 percent.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally above 75 lakh; death toll near 1.15 lakh
India's COVID-19 case load went past the 75-lakh mark, while the number of recoveries crossed 66 lakh on Sunday. As per a PTI tally, the total caseload stood at 75,43,899 with a single-day increase of 58,179 cases. The death toll rose to 1,14,557 with a single-day rise of 574 fatalities. In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 74,94,551 and the death toll at 1,14,031. The ministry said that 65,97,209 people have so far recovered from the infection.