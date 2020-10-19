Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally above 75 lakh; death toll near 1.15 lakh

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Here are the main highlights from today’s COVID-19 data

- 11.2k dip in active cases. Active cases in India comes down to 7.7 lakh

- 55.7k new cases. New daily cases less than 60k for the second time in the last 7 days

- Total cases in India crosses the 75 lakh mark

- New deaths fall to 579, lowest since July 19

- 29 states and UTs report fall in active cases

- 8.59 lakh tests. Lowest in the last 21 days

- Global coronavirus cases cross the 4 crore mark. Three countries - USA, India and Brazil - account for 53% of the total cases and 44% of deaths