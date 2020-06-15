  • SENSEX
10 things you need to know before the opening bell
Asian shares slip after mixed Wall Street session
Oil drops after US inventory build renews oversupply concerns
Rupee settles 11 paise lower at 75.47 against US dollar

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Home minister Amit Shah to hold meeting on Delhi COVID-19 situation today

Ajay Vaishnav | Published: June 15, 2020 08:34 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India saw its highest single-day spike of 11,929 novel coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the number of infections to over 3.20 lakh on Sunday, while the toll crossed the 9,000 mark with 311 more deaths. This is the third day in a row there were more than 10,000 cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in India, which is the fourth worst-hit nation by the pandemic. With 9,195 fatalities till Sunday, India is the ninth worst-hit nation in terms of COVID-19 deaths in the world.

