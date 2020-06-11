Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Mumbai COVID-19 cases at 52,667; Maharashtra tally jumps to 94,041 with 3,254 new cases

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 5 doctors among 110 new COVID-19 cases in Odisha

As many as 110 more people, including five doctors, tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha on Wednesday, raising the state's tally to 3,250, a health department official said. Of the fresh cases, 97 were reported from quarantine centres where people returning from different states are lodged, while 13 others were detected in contract-tracing exercise, he said.



The five doctors -- four from AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, and one from Apollo Hospital -- were found to have been infected with the virus during the contact-tracing exercise, according to a statement issued by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).



Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed his concern over the frontline health workers getting infected with the coronavirus.



"I have been distressed to note that over the past few weeks there have been instances of service providers in health facilities getting infected with COVID," Patnaik said, adding that these incidents point to a probable breach in maintaining infection control practices.