10 things you need to know before the opening bell on June 11
Asian shares slip after mixed Wall Street session
Oil drops after US inventory build renews oversupply concerns
Rupee settles 11 paise lower at 75.47 against US dollar

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Mumbai COVID-19 cases at 52,667; Maharashtra tally jumps to 94,041 with 3,254 new cases

Ajay Vaishnav | Published: June 11, 2020 08:28 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India is the 5th worst-hit nation in the world by the novel coronavirus, recording 9,985 new COVID-19 cases and 279 fatalities on Wednesday, pushing the country's tally to 2,76,583 and toll to 7,745. Maharashtra alone has reported nearly 91,000 cases, while Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat cases have ranged between the 20,000 mark and 35,000 until yesterday.

