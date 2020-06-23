  • SENSEX
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India cases rise by 14,933 in the last 24 hours, overall COVID tally crosses 4.40 lakh

Ajay Vaishnav | Published: June 23, 2020 09:47 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India added 14,933 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, taking the overall COVID-19 tally in the country to 4,40,215 on Tuesday. The death toll rose by 312 in the past 24 hours, taking the overall numbers to 14,933. The total number of active cases stands at 1,78,014, while the overall recoveries are at 2,48,189. The overall gap between recoveries and active cases widened to 70,715 from Monday’s 62,808. The number of active cases rose by 3,627 in the last 24 hours while recoveries increased by 10,994. In percentage terms, the overall recovery rate improved to 56.4 percent from 55.8 percent. The death rate also declined to 3.18 percent from 3.22 percent.Delhi on Monday surpassed Tamil Nadu to become the second worst-hit by coronavirus among various states and union territories. As on Monday, the number of coronavirus cases in the national capital stood at 62,655 cases, marginally higher than Tamil Nadu (62,087). Maharashtra has 1,35,796 cases, the highest in the country. Even by death count, which stood at 2,233, Delhi is on the second spot among the states and union territories.

