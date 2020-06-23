Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India cases rise by 14,933 in the last 24 hours, overall COVID tally crosses 4.40 lakh

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says govt to give pulse oximeters to COVID-19 patients under home isolation

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that his government will give pulse oximeters -- devices that measure oxygen level in blood -- to the COVID-19 patients under home isolation and said the number of coronavirus tests has increased by three times in Delhi. Addressing an online media briefing, Kejriwal said in the last one week, there was a rise of only 1,000 active coronavirus cases, which indicates that the COVID-19 situation is slowly stabilising in the city.



From June 15 to 22, Delhi reported 21,473 coronavirus cases. However, 20,379 people also recovered from the disease in the national capital in the said period. If the sharp spike seen in the last week continues, Delhi could well eclipse Mumbai to become the city with the largest coronavirus cases. Mumbai has 67,375 cases.



For the past three days, Delhi has recorded 3,000 cases and above daily, June 19 (3137), June 20 (3,630) and June 21 (3,000). On Monday, it reported 2,909 fresh cases. The city has 23,820 active cases. With 58 fresh fatalities, the death toll stood at 2,233.