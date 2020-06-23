Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India cases rise by 14,933 in the last 24 hours, overall COVID tally crosses 4.40 lakh

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India added 14,933 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, taking the overall COVID-19 tally in the country to 4,40,215 on Tuesday. The death toll rose by 312 in the past 24 hours, taking the overall numbers to 14,933. The total number of active cases stands at 1,78,014, while the overall recoveries are at 2,48,189. The overall gap between recoveries and active cases widened to 70,715 from Monday’s 62,808. The number of active cases rose by 3,627 in the last 24 hours while recoveries increased by 10,994. In percentage terms, the overall recovery rate improved to 56.4 percent from 55.8 percent. The death rate also declined to 3.18 percent from 3.22 percent.Delhi on Monday surpassed Tamil Nadu to become the second worst-hit by coronavirus among various states and union territories. As on Monday, the number of coronavirus cases in the national capital stood at 62,655 cases, marginally higher than Tamil Nadu (62,087). Maharashtra has 1,35,796 cases, the highest in the country. Even by death count, which stood at 2,233, Delhi is on the second spot among the states and union territories.
Jun 23, 2020
09:42
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Here's the state-wise break-up of COVID-19 cases; Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat worst-hit
Jun 23, 2020
09:32
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India cases rise by 14,933 in the last 24 hours, overall tally crosses 4.40 lakh
Jun 23, 2020
09:10
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Global COVID-19 cases top 9 million as outbreak surges in Brazil, India
Global cases of COVID-19 surpassed 9 million, as Brazil and India grappled with a surge in infections, and the United States, China and other hard-hit countries reported new outbreaks, according to a Reuters tally.
Jun 23, 2020
08:59
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Noida (Gautam Buddh Nagar) records biggest single-day spike with 103 COVID cases, tally crosses 1,500
In the biggest single-day spike, Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 103 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, pushing the district's tally to 1,516, state health department data showed. A total of 71 patients were also discharged from hospitals after recovery, it stated. There are 603 active COVID-19 cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar. While 894 patients have been discharged after recovery, 19 have died, according to the data. The total number of positive cases so far stands at 1,516, according to the data. The recovery rate of patients stood at 59.12 percent on Monday, the data showed. Gautam Buddh Nagar has the maximum number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh, followed by Kanpur Nagar (363), Ghaziabad (398), Lucknow (340), Bulandshahr (261), Hapur (248) and Meerut (247), it stated.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says govt to give pulse oximeters to COVID-19 patients under home isolation
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that his government will give pulse oximeters -- devices that measure oxygen level in blood -- to the COVID-19 patients under home isolation and said the number of coronavirus tests has increased by three times in Delhi. Addressing an online media briefing, Kejriwal said in the last one week, there was a rise of only 1,000 active coronavirus cases, which indicates that the COVID-19 situation is slowly stabilising in the city.
From June 15 to 22, Delhi reported 21,473 coronavirus cases. However, 20,379 people also recovered from the disease in the national capital in the said period. If the sharp spike seen in the last week continues, Delhi could well eclipse Mumbai to become the city with the largest coronavirus cases. Mumbai has 67,375 cases.
For the past three days, Delhi has recorded 3,000 cases and above daily, June 19 (3137), June 20 (3,630) and June 21 (3,000). On Monday, it reported 2,909 fresh cases. The city has 23,820 active cases. With 58 fresh fatalities, the death toll stood at 2,233.
Jun 23, 2020
08:32
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Delhi chief secretary asks officials to implement all MHA directions to contain COVID-19
Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev on Monday directed officials to implement all directions of the Ministry of Home Affairs, including re-mapping of containment zones and aggressive contact-tracing, to effectively fight the COVID-19 pandemic in the national capital. Sources said that in his directions to Principal Secretary (Health) Vikram Dev Dutt and Divisional Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar, the chief secretary also asked them to ensure enhanced testing and patient-friendly medical care.
The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is likely to be roped in as an expert agency for re-mapping of containment zones in the national capital, sources said. These directions come a day after a high-level committee set up by Union Home Minister Amit Shah recommended quarantine of contacts of all COVID-19 positive cases in Delhi and re-mapping of all containment zones to check the rapid spread of the coronavirus infection in the national capital.
Jun 23, 2020
08:26
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Mumbai cases at 67,586; death toll at 3,737
Mumbai has so far recorded 67,586 COVID-19 cases, of which 34,121 patients recovered and were discharged, PTI cited a state government health official as saying. The death toll in the megapolis stood at 3,737 while eight fatalities were reported as non-COVID-19. Mumbai now has 29,720 active cases, he said.
Jun 23, 2020
08:20
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Maharashtra COVID-19 cases spike by 3,721 to 1,35,796;fatalities 6,283
Maharashtra on Monday reported 3,721 new COVID-19 cases and added 113 deaths as part of data updation, including 20 in Mumbai, taking the cumulative case count to 1,35,796 and fatalities to 6,283, a Health official said. Though a total of 113 deaths were added on Monday as per the data reconciliation process, 62 of them were reported over the past 48 hours and rest 51 before that, which were not reflected in the tally, the official explained. With 1,962 patients being discharged in the day, the number of the recovered cases rose to 67,706, he said, adding that the COVID-19 case recovery rate stood at 49.86 percent. The number of active cases under treatment now stands at 61,793.
Jun 23, 2020
08:15
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Delhi overtakes Tamil Nadu in COVID-19 cases, 2nd worst-hit state after Maharashtra
Delhi on Monday surpassed Tamil Nadu to become the second worst-hit by coronavirus among various states and union territories. As on Monday, the number of coronavirus cases in the national capital stood at 62,655 cases, marginally higher than Tamil Nadu (62,087). Maharashtra has 1,35,796 cases, the highest in the country. Even by death count, which stood at 2,233, Delhi is on the second spot among the states and union territories
Jun 23, 2020
08:11
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 cases cross 4.25 lakh
Welcome to CNBC-TV18.com's live coverage of the novel coronavirus outbreak in India. For starters, the total number of coronavirus cases in India crossed 4.25 lakh after 14,821 new cases were recorded on Monday, and the toll rose to 13,699 with 445 new casualties.