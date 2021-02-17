Coronavirus LIVE: India records 11,610 fresh COVID-19 cases, 100 more deaths; recovery rate 97.33%

Coronavirus LIVE: With 11,610 fresh cases, India's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 1,09,37,320, while the number of recoveries has surged to 1,06,44,858, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday. The death toll due to the viral disease has gone up to 1,55,913 in the country with 100 more fatalities reported in a 24-hour period, the ministry's data updated at 8 am showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has climbed to 1,06,44,858, which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.33 percent, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.43 percent. There are 1,36,549 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country currently, which accounts for only 1.25 percent of its total caseload, the data stated.