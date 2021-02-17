Coronavirus LIVE: India records 11,610 fresh COVID-19 cases, 100 more deaths; recovery rate 97.33%

Coronavirus LIVE: With 11,610 fresh cases, India's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 1,09,37,320, while the number of recoveries has surged to 1,06,44,858, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday. The death toll due to the viral disease has gone up to 1,55,913 in the country with 100 more fatalities reported in a 24-hour period, the ministry's data updated at 8 am showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has climbed to 1,06,44,858, which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.33 percent, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.43 percent. There are 1,36,549 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country currently, which accounts for only 1.25 percent of its total caseload, the data stated.
Feb 17, 2021
11:22
Andamans reports 4 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 5,013
Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported four new COVID-19 cases, pushing the coronavirus caseload in the union territory to 5,013, an official said on Wednesday. The four new cases were detected in South Andaman district during contact tracing on Tuesday, the official said. The union territory now has eight active COVID-19 cases and all the patients are in South Andaman district, he said.
Telangana adds 148 new cases to its coronavirus tally
Telangana registered 148 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the total caseload to nearly 2.97 lakh while one related death pushed the toll to 1620. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 26, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri with 11, a government bulletin said on Wednesday providing details as of 8 pm on February 16. The total number of cases stood at 2,96,950 while recoveries were at 2,93,690.
Feb 17, 2021
10:37
Ranvir Shorey tests positive for COVID-19
Actor Ranvir Shorey on Wednesday said he has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently under quarantine. The 48-year-old actor took to Twitter to inform fans and followers about the diagnosis. "I have tested positive for #COVID19. Symptoms are mild. Am quarantining," Shorey wrote. The actor had a packed 2020, featuring in films like "Angrezi Medium", "Lootcase", "Kadakh", and series such as "PariWar" and "High".
Feb 17, 2021
10:18
103 residents of Bengaluru apartment test Covid positive
As many as 103 residents, mostly aged above 60, of an apartment in a Bengaluru suburb have tested positive for Covid-19 after attending a social gathering in their complex, officials said on Tuesday. Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Commissioner N. Manjunatha Prasad told reporters that 103 people out of 1,052 residents of the SNN Lake View Apartments in Bommanahalli tested positive.
Feb 17, 2021
10:03
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Global COVID-19 tally tops 11 cr; fatalities almost 24.3 lakh
Feb 17, 2021
09:43
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 active cases fall for 2nd day; tally at 1.09 cr
Here are the salient points from today's Union health ministry data:
Active Cases Fall For 2nd Straight Day, It’s Down 323 In Last 24 Hrs
Additions To Total Cases Back Above 10,000
Additions To Total Cases At 11,610 Against Recoveries Of 11,833
Increase In Deaths Back At 100 After 3 Days, It’s Up 100
Recovery Rate Rises To 97.33% While Positivity Rate Remains At 1.25% & Mortality At 1.43%
Total Cases At 1.09 Cr, Active 1.36 Lk, Recoveries 1.06 Cr & Deaths 1.56 Lakh
Total Vaccination At 90 Lakh; Last 24-hr Tally At 2.77 Lakh Vs Prev Day’s 4.35 Lakh
Feb 17, 2021
09:29
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Tamil Nadu reports 451 new COVID-19 infections, 7 more fatalities
Tamil Nadu on Tuesday logged 451 fresh COVID-19 cases and seven more fatalties, taking the caseload to 8,46,026 and the toll to 12,432, the health department said. Recoveries eclipsed new infections with 470 people being discharged, taking the cumulative number to 8,29,388, leaving 4,206 active cases. Chennai accounted for the most number of cases at 149, taking the total in the city to 2,33,619.
Feb 17, 2021
09:17
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 15,053 beneficiaries receive shots in Delhi; 2,532 get 2nd dose
Over 15,000 beneficiaries received COVID-19 vaccine shots on Tuesday, out of whom 2,532 were those who got their second dose, officials said. The overall turnout was about 50 percent spread across 298 vaccination centres. The vaccination drive started on January 16, has picked up pace in the last one week, and on Monday, 2,191 healthcare workers who had received their first shots four weeks ago, got their second dose.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 3,663 new coronavirus cases in Maha; CM says follow norms or face lockdown
Maharashtra reported 3,663 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, continuing the trend of an increase in cases in the last few days, a health official said. It also recorded 39 new fatalities. Health Minister Rajesh Tope said there was no reason to panic but safety norms must be followed, while Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray warned that if people did not follow social distancing and wear a mask, another lockdown may follow. The caseload in the state reached 20,71,306 while the death toll rose to 51,591, said a health official.
Feb 17, 2021
08:29
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Over 88 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses administered, says govt
Over 88 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered till now with more than 1.3 lakh jabs given on Tuesday, the health ministry said. The 88,57,341 vaccine doses administered through 1,90,665 sessions include 61,29,745 healthcare workers who have taken the first dose and 2,16,339 health workers the second dose, along with 25,11,257 frontline workers who have received their first dose. The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 and vaccination of the frontline workers started from February 2.