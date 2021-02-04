Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 case tally at 1.08 cr; active cases fall for 28th day

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 active cases fall for 28th day; tally at 1.08 cr

Here are the salient points:

-Active cases fall for 28th straight day, it’s down 5,032 in last 24 hours

-Single-day testing remains below 10 lakh for 33 consecutive days

-Last 24 hours saw testing of 7.43 lakh vs yesterday's 7.21 lakh

-Additions to total cases at 12,899 against recoveries of 17,824

-Increase in deaths at 107 with mortality rate at 1.43 percent

-Recovery rate rises to 97.13 percent and positivity rate slips to 1.44 percent

-Total cases at 1.08 crore, active cases at 1.55 lakh, recoveries 1.05 crore and deaths 1.55 lakh

-Total vaccination so far at 44.5 lakh; last 24-hour tally at 3.11 lakh vs previous day’s 1.89 lakh

-Kerala and Maharashtra form 70 percent of India’s active cases

-Andaman and Nicobar has no active cases

-2 states/UTs (Arunachal Pradesh and Dadar and Nagar Haveli) have less than 10 active cases

-Tripura has 12 active cases and 7 other states have less than 100 active cases