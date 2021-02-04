Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 case tally at 1.08 cr; active cases fall for 28th day

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: With 12,899 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's COVID-19 tally of cases rose to 1,07,90,183, while the recoveries surged to 1,04,80,455 , according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. The death toll increased to 1,54,703 with 107 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,04,80,455 pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.13 percent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.43 percent. The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 2 lakh. There are 1,55,025 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprise 1.44 percent of the total caseload, the data stated.
Feb 4, 2021
11:02
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Quarantine worker at Melbourne hotel tests positive for COVID-19
After enjoying 28 straight days of no locally-acquired COVID-19 case, Melbourne has again gone back to harsher restrictions following a quarantine worker of Grand Hyatt, one of the hotels used by Australian Open, testing positive for the viral disease. The 26-year-old man, who was serving as a resident support officer as part of the Australian Open quarantine programme, has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Feb 4, 2021
10:49
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Additions to total cases at 12,899 against recoveries of 17,824
#COVID_19 India Updates | Additions to total cases at 12,899 against recoveries of 17,824. Recovery rate rises to 97.13% & positivity rate slips to 1.44%. Total vaccination so far at 44.5 lk; last 24-hr tally at 3.11 lk Vs prev day’s 1.89 lk pic.twitter.com/SfaJ9K1a5C
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: UK coronavirus variant has arrived in Kansas
The Kansas health department says a more contagious variant of the coronavirus first identified in Great Britain has arrived in the state. The health department reported Wednesday evening that a case of the variant had been identified in Ellis County in northwestern Kansas. The department said officials are conducting an investigation to determine how the patient contracted the virus and whether other people were exposed. It did not release details about the patient.
Feb 4, 2021
10:21
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Maharashtra's Thane reports 314 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths
Thane has added 314 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 2,54,642, an official said on Thursday. Apart from these new cases recorded on Wednesday, five more people also died of COVID-19, taking the toll in the district rose to 6,165, he said. The district currently has a COVID-19 fatality rate of 2.42 percent, the official said.
Feb 4, 2021
10:09
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Jharkhand reports 46 new COVID-19 cases, two fresh fatalities
Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally mounted to 1,18,839 as 46 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said on Thursday. The death toll rose to 1,077 after two persons from Dhanbad and Ranchi succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, he said. Ranchi district registered the maximum number of fresh cases at 20, followed by East Singhbhum at eight and Dhanbad, Bokaro and Gumla at three each.
Feb 4, 2021
09:57
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 258 new coronavirus cases in MP, one death, no active cases in Morena
Madhya Pradesh's COVID-19 caseload on Wednesday rose to 2,55,689 with 258 fresh cases coming to light, a health official said. The death toll due to the pandemic rose to 3,816 with one more person succumbing to the viral infection in Gwalior, he said. In good news, Morena became the first district in Madhya Pradesh to have no active coronavirus case while 11 districts have less than ten active cases. A total of 250 patients were discharged from hospitals since Tuesday evening, taking the state's overall recovery count to 2,49,443.
Feb 4, 2021
09:48
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Maharashtra reports 2,992 new COVID-19 cases; 7,030 recover, 30 die
With the addition of 2,992 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Maharashtra reached 20,33,266 on Wednesday, a state health department official said. A total of 7,030 patients recuperated and got discharge from hospitals, which pushed the recovery count to 19,43,335, he said. Thirty patients died due to the infection, taking the death toll to 51,169, the official said.
Feb 4, 2021
09:39
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Global COVID-19 tally at 10,48,88,344; death toll at 22,76,706
Feb 4, 2021
09:32
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 active cases fall for 28th day; tally at 1.08 cr
Here are the salient points:
-Active cases fall for 28th straight day, it’s down 5,032 in last 24 hours
-Single-day testing remains below 10 lakh for 33 consecutive days
-Last 24 hours saw testing of 7.43 lakh vs yesterday's 7.21 lakh
-Additions to total cases at 12,899 against recoveries of 17,824
-Increase in deaths at 107 with mortality rate at 1.43 percent
-Recovery rate rises to 97.13 percent and positivity rate slips to 1.44 percent
-Total cases at 1.08 crore, active cases at 1.55 lakh, recoveries 1.05 crore and deaths 1.55 lakh
-Total vaccination so far at 44.5 lakh; last 24-hour tally at 3.11 lakh vs previous day’s 1.89 lakh
-Kerala and Maharashtra form 70 percent of India’s active cases
-Andaman and Nicobar has no active cases
-2 states/UTs (Arunachal Pradesh and Dadar and Nagar Haveli) have less than 10 active cases
-Tripura has 12 active cases and 7 other states have less than 100 active cases
Feb 4, 2021
09:19
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 7,365 people get COVID-19 jabs in Delhi; frontline workers up next
A total of 7,365 people around 40 per cent of targeted beneficiaries-were administered vaccine against coronavirus in Delhi on Wednesday, officials said. Seventeen cases of adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) were reported during the day, they said. Vaccines were administered at 183 centres. Each centre has a target of 100 vaccinations per day, a Delhi government official said. As many as 6,377 health care workers got Covishield jabs at 150 centres of the Delhi government, while 988 got Covaxin jabs at 33 sites in central government-run hospitals. The turnout rate was 40.24 per cent. It was 51.13 per cent on Tuesday and 74.46 per cent on Monday.
Feb 4, 2021
09:08
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally nears 1.08 cr; recoveries over 1.04 cr
Welcome to CNBC-TV18.com's live blog on the novel coronavirus pandemic in the country and the ongoing inoculation drive. For starters, India's COVID-19 tally on Wednesday stood at 1,07,77,284 with 11,039 new infections being reported in a day, while the recoveries surged to 1,04,62,631, accordingvto the Union Health Ministry. The death toll increased to 1,54,596 with 110 daily new fatalities.