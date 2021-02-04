Insurance Partner
LIC
Associate Partners
Volvo

  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

live now

Last Update 39 minutes ago
auto refresh

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 case tally at 1.08 cr; active cases fall for 28th day

CNBC-TV18 | Published: February 04, 2021 11:04 AM IST

event highlights

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: With 12,899 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's COVID-19 tally of cases rose to 1,07,90,183, while the recoveries surged to 1,04,80,455 , according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. The death toll increased to 1,54,703 with 107 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,04,80,455 pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.13 percent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.43 percent. The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 2 lakh. There are 1,55,025 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprise 1.44 percent of the total caseload, the data stated.

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

cnbctv-18 budget 2021
Budget 2021: FM Sitharaman proposes to increase FDI limit in insurance to 74%
Budget 2021: Divestment target for FY'22 at 1.75 lakh crore
Union Budget 2021: FM proposes to set up ARC for NPA management; Rs 20,000 cr to be provided for PSB recap
Budget 2021: Key highlights and takeaways from Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget
Budget 2021: Netizens flood Twitter with memes after no Income Tax relief
'Fake budget' will benefit big corporates, says Opposition on Union Budget 2021: Here's who said what
Rahul Gandhi on Union Budget 2021: Govt handing over India's assets to crony capitalists
Budget 2021: Nirmala Sitharaman turns to Tamil poetry yet again while announcing tax measures
Nirmala Sitharaman reads out Budget 2021 from 'Made in India' tablet: All you need to know
Advertisement