India's COVID-19 tally on Sunday neared the 1.11 crore mark with 16,752 new cases, while the number of active cases stands at 1,64,511. The number of recoveries totaled 1,07,75,169 with 11,718 discharges in the past 24 hours. The number of fatalities rose by 113 in the last 24 hours to an overall total of 1,57,051.

Private hospitals can charge up to Rs 250 per dose of COVID-19vaccine, official sources said on Saturday as India prepares to vaccinate people aged above 60 years and those over 45 with comorbidities from March 1. The COVID-19 vaccine will be given free of cost at government hospitals, while people will need to pay for it at private facilities.

Global COVID-19 tally at 11,43,76,663, while the total fatalities stands at 25,37,560 on Sunday. The US, India and Brazil lead in the absolute number of cases, while Mexico has the highest mortality rate. Several European nations like the UK, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Czech and Portugal have a very high ratio of deaths per million population.

India's COVID-19 tally on Sunday neared the 1.11 crore mark with 16,752 new cases, while the number of active cases stands at 1,64,511. The number of recoveries totaled 1,07,75,169 with 11,718 discharges in the past 24 hours. The number of fatalities rose by 113 in the last 24 hours to an overall total of 1,57,051.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two shots within two weeks.

The US Food and Drug Administration has authorised a single-dose Johnson and Johnson anti-coronavirus vaccine for emergency use, giving the nation its third jab against the deadly disease. President Joe Biden described the approval as an encouraging development in efforts to end the COVID-19 crisis and said this is exciting news for all US citizens. The Johnson and Johnson vaccine, which works with one dose instead of two, got an approval on Saturday, days after emergency use authorisation (EUA) was given to two-dose shots from Pfizer and Moderna in December last year. "Today, after a rigorous, open, and objective scientific review process, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an emergency use authorisation for a third safe and effective vaccine to help us defeat the COVID-19 pandemic—the Janssen COVID-19 (Johnson and Johnson) vaccine," Biden said. The EUA allows the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine to be distributed in the US for use in individuals of 18 years of age or older. Unlike the other two approved vaccines, the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is administered as a single dose.

—With inputs from agencies