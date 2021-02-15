  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

live now

Last Update 5 minutes ago
auto refresh

Coronavirus LIVE: India records 11,649 new COVID-19 cases; active cases rise for 3rd day

Ajay Vaishnav | Published: February 15, 2021 10:33 AM IST

event highlights

Coronavirus LIVE:  India's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 1,09,16,589 with 11,649 new infections being reported in a day, while the daily deaths were recorded below 100 for the ninth time this month, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The death toll increased to 1,55,732 with 90 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,06,21,220 which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.29 percent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.43 percent.  The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 1.5 lakh. There are 1,39,637 active cases of coronavirus infections in the country which comprise 1.28 percent of the total caseload, the data stated.

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

cnbctv-18 budget 2021
Budget 2021: FM Sitharaman proposes to increase FDI limit in insurance to 74%
Budget 2021: Divestment target for FY'22 at 1.75 lakh crore
Union Budget 2021: FM proposes to set up ARC for NPA management; Rs 20,000 cr to be provided for PSB recap
Budget 2021: Key highlights and takeaways from Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget
Budget 2021: Netizens flood Twitter with memes after no Income Tax relief
'Fake budget' will benefit big corporates, says Opposition on Union Budget 2021: Here's who said what
Rahul Gandhi on Union Budget 2021: Govt handing over India's assets to crony capitalists
Budget 2021: Nirmala Sitharaman turns to Tamil poetry yet again while announcing tax measures
Nirmala Sitharaman reads out Budget 2021 from 'Made in India' tablet: All you need to know
Advertisement