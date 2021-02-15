Coronavirus LIVE: India records 11,649 new COVID-19 cases; active cases rise for 3rd day

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 total at over 1.09 cr; active cases 1.39 lakh

Here are the salient points from the COVID-19 India updates:

-Active cases have increased for the third straight day for the first time in three months

-Active cases are up 2,070 in the last 24 hours and 3,711 in the last three days

-Additions to total cases at 11,649 against recoveries of 9,489

-Increase in deaths remains below 90 for the second straight day, it’s up 90

-Recovery rate above 97%, but it’s down to 97.29% from yesterday’s 97.31%

-Positivity rate rises to 1.28% from yesterday’s 1.26%; mortality rate at 1.43%

-Total cases at 1.09 crore, active 1.39 lakh, recoveries 1.06 crore and deaths 1.56 lakh

-Total vaccination at 82.85 lakh; last 24-hour tally at 21,437 vs previous day’s 2.96 lakh