Coronavirus LIVE: India records 11,649 new COVID-19 cases; active cases rise for 3rd day

Coronavirus LIVE: India's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 1,09,16,589 with 11,649 new infections being reported in a day, while the daily deaths were recorded below 100 for the ninth time this month, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The death toll increased to 1,55,732 with 90 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,06,21,220 which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.29 percent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.43 percent. The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 1.5 lakh. There are 1,39,637 active cases of coronavirus infections in the country which comprise 1.28 percent of the total caseload, the data stated.
Feb 15, 2021
10:54
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Maharashtra's Thane reports 354 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths
The COVID-19 tally in Thane district of Maharashtra has gone up to 2,57,745 with the addition of 354 new cases of the viral infection, an official said on Monday. Besides these new cases reported on Sunday, two more people also died of COVID-19, raising the toll in the district to 6,202, he said. The COVID-19 mortality rate in the district stands at 2.41 percent, the official said.
Feb 15, 2021
10:35
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: No fresh COVID-19 case in Andamans, tally at 5,009
Andaman and Nicobar Islands did not record a single fresh COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours, a health department official said on Monday. The coronavirus tally in the union territory remained at 5,009, while a total of 62 people have so far died due to the contagion, he said. A total of 4,938 people have so far recovered from the disease in the archipelago. The union territory now has nine active COVID-19 cases and all the patients are in the South Andaman district.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: UK hits the target; 15 million receive first COVID-19 shot
The UK government said on Sunday that it reached its goal of giving at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot to the most vulnerable people in the country, increasing pressure on ministers to clarify when they will ease a lockdown imposed in early January. Some 15 million people, or 22 percent of the UK population, have received their first shot or were offered one. The figure includes most people in the government's top four priority groups, including everyone over 75, frontline healthcare workers and nursing home staff.
Feb 15, 2021
09:53
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Assam reports 5 new COVID-19 cases
Assam on Sunday reported five new COVID-19 cases, as per an official bulletin. The state has so far reported 2,17,293 cases, and 1,087 persons have died, it said. The overall positivity rate is 3.26 percent against the total testing of 66,71,847 samples so far. During the day, the state reported more recoveries than the number of new infections as 15 persons were discharged, as per the bulletin. There are 274 active cases in the state at present.
Feb 15, 2021
09:44
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Global COVID-19 tally at 10.93 cr; fatalities over 24 lakh
Feb 15, 2021
09:33
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 total at over 1.09 cr; active cases 1.39 lakh
Here are the salient points from the COVID-19 India updates:
-Active cases have increased for the third straight day for the first time in three months
-Active cases are up 2,070 in the last 24 hours and 3,711 in the last three days
-Additions to total cases at 11,649 against recoveries of 9,489
-Increase in deaths remains below 90 for the second straight day, it’s up 90
-Recovery rate above 97%, but it’s down to 97.29% from yesterday’s 97.31%
-Positivity rate rises to 1.28% from yesterday’s 1.26%; mortality rate at 1.43%
-Total cases at 1.09 crore, active 1.39 lakh, recoveries 1.06 crore and deaths 1.56 lakh
-Total vaccination at 82.85 lakh; last 24-hour tally at 21,437 vs previous day’s 2.96 lakh
Feb 15, 2021
09:26
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 4,092 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra; 40 die, 1,355 recuperate
Maharashtra recorded 4,092 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, which took the state's infection tally to 20,64,278, while 40 deaths pushed the toll to 51,529, the health department said. A total of 1,355 patients were discharged during the day. With this, the recovery count in the state grew to 19,75,603, it said. There are 35,965 active cases in the state at present. Currently, 1,74,243 patients are in home quarantine and 1,747 others in institutional quarantine, the department
said in a statement.
Feb 15, 2021
09:05
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Kerala's COVID-19 caseload crosses 10L mark with 4,612 cases
Kerala's COVID-19 caseload crossed the 10 lakh mark on Sunday, with the addition of 4,612 new cases, while 15 fatalities took the toll to 3,985, the state government said. As many as 4,692 people have recovered in the last 24 hours ending 2 pm on Sunday and 63,484 were under treatment for the infection. The cumulative caseload rose to 10,04,135, while total recoveries touched 9,36,398, Health Minister KK Shailaja said in a press release. A total of 61,483 samples were tested during this period and the test positivity rate was 7.46 percent. So far 1,05,88,079 samples have been sent for testing. Malappuram accounted for the most number of cases with 630, Kottayam came next with 532, Kozhikode 476, and Pathanamthiita 465.
Feb 15, 2021
08:51
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India reports a steady decline in fatalities; active caseload at 1.37 lakh; Kerala tops states among recoveries
Welcome to CNBC-TV18.com's live coverage of the novel coronavirus in India and the ongoing inoculation drive in the country. For starters, India has been recording a steady decline in the number of daily new deaths since October 1, 2020, while the national recovery rate is amongst the highest in the world, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday. The recoveries have surged to 1,06,11,731 with 11,016 patients getting discharged in a span of 24 hours. The cumulative number of healthcare and frontline workers vaccinated against COVID-19 in the country has surpassed 82 lakhs as on Sunday 8 AM. The second dose of COVID19 vaccination started on Saturday for those beneficiaries who have completed 28 days after receipt of the 1st dose. Kerala has reported the maximum number of single-day recoveries with 5,835 newly recovered cases. A total of 1,773 people recovered in Maharashtra in a span of 24 hours followed by 482 in Tamil Nadu. India's present active caseload of 1.37 lakh now consists of just1.26 percent of India's infections. The ministry said 86.25 percent of the new cases are from 6 states. Kerala continues to report the highest daily new cases at 5,471. It is followed by Maharashtra with 3,611, while Tamil Nadu reported 477 new cases. Six states account for 78.3 percent of the new deaths.