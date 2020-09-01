Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 total nears 37 lakh; recoveries top 28 lakh

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 tally on Tuesday neared the 37-lakh mark while the number of recoveries stood closer to 28.30 lakh, as per a PTI tally on late Monday evening. The number of dead from the virus stood at 65,353, according to the news agency, with 817 fresh fatalities reported in the past 24 hours. The overall cases in a day rose by 65,278, it said, while the recoveries increased by 64,442. In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 36,21,245 and the death toll at 64,469. The ministry said that 27,74,801 people have so far recovered from the infection.
Sep 1, 2020
09:18
Yogi inaugurates BSL-2 labs, asks officials to conduct more COVID-19 tests
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday emphasised on more aggressive testing for COVID-19 till a vaccine is developed. If door-to-door surveys and testing are strengthened, there will be more success against the disease, he said while inaugurating 13 bio-safety level 2 (BSL-2) laboratories in the state through video conferencing. Ten of these labs have been established in state-run medical colleges in Jalaun, Azamgarh, Ambedkarnagar, Saharanpur, Basti, Bahraich, Firozabad, Banda and Badaun districts. The other three labs are set up in private medical colleges in Hapur, Barabanki and Moradabad. Each lab is efficient to conduct 5,000 tests per day. At present, the state is conducting 24,000 tests on every 10 lakh people, the statement said. "The BSL-2 laboratories for RT-PCR testing will be established in every district which will be helpful in the fight against COVID-19 and other vector-borne diseases," it said. Adityanath said deaths due to vector-borne diseases in 2020 have registered a decline by 95 per cent compared to 2016.
Sep 1, 2020
09:04
Odisha reports 2,602 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths
At least 2,602 people, including a minister and an MLA, tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha on Monday, taking the tally in the coastal state to 1,03,536, a health department official said. The death toll rose to 492, with 10 more people succumbing to the infection, he said. The state also registered the highest single-day recovery of 4,053 COVID-19 patients taking the total number of people cured of the disease to 77,286. The recovery rate improved to 74.64 percent from 72.55 percent on Sunday. The fatality rate remained unchanged at 0.47 percent despite 10 more deaths, the official said.
Sep 1, 2020
08:46
Weekend lockdown, night curfew to continue in Punjab towns till September-end
The Punjab government on Monday said all existing restrictions imposed to combat COVID-19, including weekend lockdown, will be in place in all 167 municipal towns of the state till the end of September. Night curfew will also continue in the cities from 7 pm to 5 am during the same period, it added. The decision has been taken in due consultation with the Centre, as required by the 'Unlock 4.0' guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, an official spokesperson said here. The Centre had on August 29 said that state governments should not impose any local lockdown outside containment zones without prior consultation with the central government. The ban on all social, political and religious gatherings and protests and demonstrations will continue to remain in force throughout the state, while gatherings relating to weddings and funerals shall be limited to 30 and 20 people respectively, the spokesperson said. There will be a lockdown on Saturdays and Sundays in the municipal areas, while the movement of individuals for all non-essential activities shall remain prohibited between 7 pm and 5 am within municipal limits of all the cities of Punjab throughout the week, as per the orders of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.
Sep 1, 2020
08:35
India COVID-19 tally nears the 37 lakh mark; recoveries above 28 lakh mark
India's COVID-19 tally on Tuesday neared the 37-lakh mark while the number of recoveries stood closer to 28.30 lakh, as per a PTI tally on late Monday evening. The number of dead from the virus stood at 65,353, according to the news agency, with 817 fresh fatalities reported in the past 24 hours. The overall cases in a day rose by 65,278, it said, while the recoveries increased by 64,442. In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 36,21,245 and the death toll at 64,469. The ministry said that 27,74,801 people have so far recovered from the infection.