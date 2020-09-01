  • SENSEX
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 total nears 37 lakh; recoveries top 28 lakh

Ajay Vaishnav | Published: September 01, 2020 08:38 AM IST

event highlights

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 tally on Tuesday neared the 37-lakh mark while the number of recoveries stood closer to 28.30 lakh, as per a PTI tally on late Monday evening. The number of dead from the virus stood at 65,353, according to the news agency, with 817 fresh fatalities reported in the past 24 hours. The overall cases in a day rose by 65,278, it said, while the recoveries increased by 64,442. In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 36,21,245 and the death toll at 64,469. The ministry said that 27,74,801 people have so far recovered from the infection.

