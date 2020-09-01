Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 total nears 37 lakh; recoveries top 28 lakh

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Weekend lockdown, night curfew to continue in Punjab towns till September-end



The Punjab government on Monday said all existing restrictions imposed to combat COVID-19, including weekend lockdown, will be in place in all 167 municipal towns of the state till the end of September. Night curfew will also continue in the cities from 7 pm to 5 am during the same period, it added. The decision has been taken in due consultation with the Centre, as required by the 'Unlock 4.0' guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, an official spokesperson said here. The Centre had on August 29 said that state governments should not impose any local lockdown outside containment zones without prior consultation with the central government. The ban on all social, political and religious gatherings and protests and demonstrations will continue to remain in force throughout the state, while gatherings relating to weddings and funerals shall be limited to 30 and 20 people respectively, the spokesperson said. There will be a lockdown on Saturdays and Sundays in the municipal areas, while the movement of individuals for all non-essential activities shall remain prohibited between 7 pm and 5 am within municipal limits of all the cities of Punjab throughout the week, as per the orders of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.