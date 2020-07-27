Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally surges by almost 50,000 fresh cases to 14,35,453; death toll up by 708 to 32,771

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: South Korea reports 25 new COVID-19 cases
South Korea has reported 25 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing its national caseload to 14,175 infections and 299 deaths. South Korea's Centres for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday said 16 of the new cases were tied to people arriving from abroad. The country in past days have reported dozens of cases among crew members of a Russia-flagged cargo ship docked in the southern port of Busan and hundreds of South Korean construction workers airlifted from virus-ravaged Iraq. Among the nine local transmissions, eight were from the Seoul metropolitan area, which has been at the centre of a virus resurgence since late May. Health authorities have scrambled to stem transmissions linked to various places and groups, including churches, welfare centres, restaurants and door-to-door salespeople.
- India conducts more than half-a-million tests in a day. A new record, that too on a Sunday when numbers of tests have been typically much lower. 5.15 lakh daily tests. Total tests: 1.68 crore.
- India crosses 14 lakh cases. Almost 50k rise (49,931). Highest yet. More daily new cases than Brazil.
- India's recoveries cross 9 lakh.
- 45 percent of new cases from southern states.
- Delhi's recovery rate is now 88 percent. Slips to No.10 in active cases.
- Karnataka likely to cross 1 lakh total cases mark today (96,141)
- Global recoveries cross 10 million mark.
- Global COVID-19 mortality rate dips below 4 percent, now at 3.97 percent. India's mortality rate is now 2.28 percent from 2.31 percent.
India on Monday added nearly 50,000 cases to its COVID-19 count, taking the overall tally to near the 14.5 lakh mark. The country recorded its biggest single-day rise of nearly 50,000 cases, taking the total to 14, 35,453. The active cases at 17,232 is the biggest single-day rise in the last 24 hours, taking active cases tally in the country to 4,85,114. The number of recoveries at crossed the 9 lakh mark at 9, 17,567; however, the country saw its lowest single-day rise in the last 4 days. The number of dead rose by 708 in the last 24 hours, taking the overall fatality count to 32,771. The overall recovery rate remains at 63.92 percent, while death rate slipped to 2.28 percent.
Delhi has conducted over 9.46 lakh COVID-19 tests till date, with experts attributing the high number to the rapid antigen tests which started last month. The experts feel that the rapid antigen test has changed the script for the national capital due to its affordability, quicker result and its ability to serve as a fast diagnostic tool. The rapid antigen tests started in Delhi from June 18. The total number of tests conducted in the national capital stands at 9,46,777 till date, which means 49,830 tests per million. As many as 17,533 tests have been carried out in the last 24 hours, which include 12,501 rapid antigen tests and 5,032 RT-PCR tests.
Bihar's COVID-19 death toll climbed to 249 on Sunday with 17 new fatalities, while the total caseload rose to 38,919 with 2,605 fresh instances of the disease reported in a day, a Health department bulletin said. Of the fresh deaths, five were reported from Bhagalpur, followed by two each in Munger and West Champaran while one fatality each was registered in Patna, Aurangabad, Buxar, Kishanganj, Nalanda, Nawada, Samastipur and Sitamarhi, it stated. So far, Patna district has recorded the highest 37 COVID-19 deaths. Bhagalpur reported 25 deaths, Gaya 14, Rohtas 12, Muzaffarpur and Nalanda 11 each, Darbhanga, Munger and Samastipur 10 each. Patna also tops the list of the number of COVID-19 cases with 6,514 infections. The district also accounts for 1,869 active cases. The total active cases in the state stood at 12,361. Other badly affected districts include Bhagalpur with 2,243 cases, Muzaffarpur 1,691, Gaya 1,583, Nalanda 1,530, Rohtas 1,519, Begusarai 1,398, Siwan 1,264. The recovery rate in the state was 67.60 percent and till date 26,308 people have recuperated from COVID-19 with 1,788 of them in the last 24 hours. The total number of samples tested till date was 4.56 lakh.
With addition of 130 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the total count in Aurangabad district in Maharashtra crossed the 13,000-mark and reached 13,038, a district official said. With six more people succumbing to the disease, the death toll mounted to 443, he said. 37 of the new cases were diagnosed through rapid antigen testing, the official said. A total of 377 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of recovered cases to 8,536 and that of active cases under treatment to 4,059, he added.
The COVID-19 count in Nashik district reached 12,162 after 219 people tested positive for novel coronavirus on Sunday, while the death toll touched 457
as three patients succumbed, an official said. The number of persons discharged post-recovery rose by 434 during the day to reach 9,035, he added. "Of the total cases, Nashik city accounts for 7,700, Malegaon 1,252 while 3,054 are from other areas. A total of 156 people are from outside the district," the official said.
Surat in Gujarat reported an increase of 299 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, which pushed the tally of patients in the district to 12,268, the state health department said. Of the total number of new cases, as many as 201 were from Surat city alone, while others were from the district's rural parts, it said. The fatality count in the district rose to 544 after 12 more people died due to the infection, it said. The number of positive cases in Surat city rose to 9,930, while the rural parts of the district have so far reported 2,338 cases. In the rural parts, Kamrej block is the worst-affected with as many as 603 cases so far, followed by Bardoli and Choryasi with 332 and 331 cases respectively. Kamrej has also reported the highest number of 44 deaths, followed by Olpad block with 14 deaths, officials said.
The COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal rose to 1,372 on Sunday with 40 new fatalities, while the tally of cases rose to 58,718 with 2,341 more people getting infected with the virus in 24 hours, a Health department bulletin said. It also said that of the 40 deaths, 39 were because of comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental. Among the fresh deaths, Kolkata reported 17 fatalities, Howrah nine, North 24 Parganas five, South 24 Parganas four, two each from Hooghly and Darjeeling and one from Uttar Dinajpur, the bulletin said. On Sunday, the state capital saw 648 new instances of the viral infections, North 24 Parganas 542, Howrah 291, South 24 Parganas 133, Hooghly 127 and Darjeeling 123, it added. The other 477 fresh cases were reported from other districts of the state. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state has gone up to 19,595. In the last 24 hours, 2,097 patients have been discharged from different hospitals in the state improving the discharge rate to 64.29 percent.
India's COVID-19 count is set to cross the 14 lakh mark on Monday. On Sunday, the country added more than 45,000 cases for the fourth consecutive day, or 48,661 to be precise, taking the overall caseload at 13,85, 522. The death toll rose by 705 new fatalities on Sunday to an overall tally of 32,063. The number of active cases stands at 4,67,882 as of yesterday, rising by 11,811, which was the lowest single-day rise in the last four days. The recoveries saw the biggest single day-rise at 36,145 to a total tally of 8,85,576. The recovery rate nears 64 percent, which has been the highest so far since the pandemic began. The death rate slipped to 2.31 percent.