Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally surges by almost 50,000 fresh cases to 14,35,453; death toll up by 708 to 32,771

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India records more daily new cases than Brazil; conducts more than half a million tests in a day and other key highlights

- India conducts more than half-a-million tests in a day. A new record, that too on a Sunday when numbers of tests have been typically much lower. 5.15 lakh daily tests. Total tests: 1.68 crore.

- India crosses 14 lakh cases. Almost 50k rise (49,931). Highest yet. More daily new cases than Brazil.

- India's recoveries cross 9 lakh.

- 45 percent of new cases from southern states.

- Delhi's recovery rate is now 88 percent. Slips to No.10 in active cases.

- Karnataka likely to cross 1 lakh total cases mark today (96,141)

- Global recoveries cross 10 million mark.

- Global COVID-19 mortality rate dips below 4 percent, now at 3.97 percent. India's mortality rate is now 2.28 percent from 2.31 percent.