Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally surges by almost 50,000 fresh cases to 14,35,453; death toll up by 708 to 32,771

Ajay Vaishnav | Published: July 27, 2020 09:50 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India on Monday added nearly 50,000 cases to its COVID-19 count, taking the overall tally to near the 14.5 lakh mark. The country recorded its biggest single-day rise of nearly 50,000 cases, taking the total to 14, 35,453. The active cases at 17,232 is the biggest single-day rise in the last 24 hours, taking active cases tally in the country to 4,85,114. The number of recoveries at crossed the 9 lakh mark at 9, 17,567; however, the country saw its lowest single-day rise in the last 4 days. The number of dead rose by 708 in the last 24 hours, taking the overall fatality count to 32,771. The overall recovery rate remains at 63.92 percent, while the death rate slipped to 2.28 percent.

