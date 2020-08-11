  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

live now

Last Update 13 minutes ago
auto refresh

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 recoveries near 16-lakh mark; fatalities above 45,000 and total caseload nears 23 lakh

Ajay Vaishnav | Published: August 11, 2020 09:59 AM IST

event highlights

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 tally on Tuesday jumped to an overall total of 22,68,676 cases with a single-day spike of 53,601 cases and 871 deaths reported in India, in the last 24 hours. The overall fatalities now stand at 45,257. The number of recoveries neared the 16 lakh mark, with 15,83,489 people so far cured. The number of active cases also neared the 6.5 lakh mark with as many as 6,39,929 active cases as of today morning.

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement