Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 recoveries near 16-lakh mark; fatalities above 45,000 and total caseload nears 23 lakh

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India’s records lowest number of new cases in the last 5 days; Tamil Nadu cases over 3 lakh now and other key highlights

- India's mortality rate slips below 2 percent - now at 1.99 percent (global: 3.65 percent)

- India's new cases (53.6k) lowest in the last 5 days

- Delhi's recovery rate again goes past 90 percent (90.1 percent)

- Total cases in Tamil Nadu is over 3 lakh now. Deaths cross 5k mark.

- India's tests per million population is over 18k now. 2.53 crore total tests.

- China out of the top 30 countries in total cases. Now ranked No.31.