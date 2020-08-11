Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 recoveries near 16-lakh mark; fatalities above 45,000 and total caseload nears 23 lakh

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Congress leader, others booked for flouting COVID-19 rules
The Delhi Police registered a case against Congress leader Mohammad Usman and others for reportedly violating the social distancing norm in central Delhi's Hauz Qazi area, officials said on Monday. According to the police, Usman, president of Chandni Chowk district committee of Congress, organised a flag hoisting programme to mark the 78th anniversary of Quit India Movement. Former Congress MP J P Aggarwal and Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar Chawdhary were the chief guests in the programme. The event was also attended by several other Congress leaders, they said.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India’s records lowest number of new cases in the last 5 days; Tamil Nadu cases over 3 lakh now and other key highlights
- India's mortality rate slips below 2 percent - now at 1.99 percent (global: 3.65 percent)
- India's new cases (53.6k) lowest in the last 5 days
- Delhi's recovery rate again goes past 90 percent (90.1 percent)
- Total cases in Tamil Nadu is over 3 lakh now. Deaths cross 5k mark.
- India's tests per million population is over 18k now. 2.53 crore total tests.
- China out of the top 30 countries in total cases. Now ranked No.31.
India's COVID-19 tally on Tuesday jumped to an overall total of 22,68,676 cases with a single-day spike of 53,601 cases and 871 deaths reported in India, in the last 24 hours. The overall fatalities now stand at 45,257. The number of recoveries neared the 16 lakh mark, with 15,83,489 people so far cured. The number of active cases also neared the 6.5 lakh mark with as many as 6,39,929 active cases as of today morning.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Confirmed COVID-19 cases reach 20 million
The confirmed number of coronavirus cases in the world has reached 20 million. That's according to the tally kept by Johns Hopkins University. Health officials believe the actual number is much higher, given testing limitations and the fact that as many as 40 percent of all those who are infected have no symptoms. The US, India and Brazil have together accounted for nearly two-thirds of all cases since the world hit 15 million on July 22.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Odisha's COVID-19 caseload crosses 47,000-mark; death toll mounts to 286
Odisha registered its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 deaths on Monday as 14 patients succumbed to the disease, while 1,528 new infections pushed its caseload to 47,455, a health official said. The fresh fatalities have taken the COVID-19 death toll in the state to 286, he said. Ganjam district, Odisha's COVID-19 hotspot, reported six of the 14 fatalities, while Khurda and Nayagarh registered three deaths each and two patients succumbed to the infection
in Sundargarh and Rayagada, the official said. Worst-hit Ganjam has so far reported 137 COVID-19 deaths, followed by 38 in Khurda, he said. Odisha now has 14,097 active cases, while 33,021 people have recovered from the infection so far, he said. The recovery rate in the state is at 69.58 percent, and the fatality ratio stands at 0.60 percent, the official said. Odisha has so far tested 6,69,266 samples for COVID-19, including 19,083 on Sunday, he added.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Nagaland's COVID-19 tally crosses 3,000-mark with 230 fresh cases
The total number of coronavirus cases in Nagaland crossed the 3,000-mark on Monday as 230 more people tested positive for the disease, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said. The COVID-19 tally in the state now stands at 3,011. "Out of 828 samples tested, 230 new positive cases have been detected 104 each in Dimapur and Kohima, 18 in Mon and 4 in Peren district," the minister said in a tweet.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 10 people held, challans to 1,800 vehicles in Noida for flouting COVID-19 curbs
Ten people were arrested and over a dozen vehicles impounded across Noida and Greater Noida on Monday for allegedly violating curbs imposed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Gautam Buddh Nagar police said. Challans were issued to owners of 1,800 vehicles for similar violations till Monday night across the district, which has so far recorded 6,016 COVID-19 cases and 43 deaths, according to official figures. Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which bars assembly of more than four people, is in force in Gautam Buddh Nagar. "Five FIRs were registered and 10 people arrested for violating the COVID-19 curbs. A total of 4,661 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 1,800 of them while another 14 were impounded," the police said in a late night statement. A total of Rs 2,37,700 was collected in fines during the action, the police said. The Noida-Delhi border, which was closed for normal public movement since the outbreak of the coronavirus in March, has been reopened since August 1, officials said.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India has the 3rd highest number of confirmed cases behind the US and Brazil
India has the third-highest number of confirmed cases, behind the US and Brazil. The three countries have been reporting a high number of COVID-19 cases as compared with other nations. In India, the past 24-hour tally of COVID-19 stood at 62,064, while it was 53,893 for the US and 49,970 for Brazil, according to the WHO.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India’s COVID-19 recoveries reached a ‘historic peak’ of over 15.35 lakh
India's COVID-19 recoveries have reached a "historic peak" with the recovery of 15,35,743 patients that was possible because of the policy of "testing aggressively, tracking comprehensively and treating efficiently", the Health Ministry said in a statement. "Better ambulance services, focus on the standard of care and use of non-invasive oxygen have given the desired results," the ministry said. With the highest-ever single-day recoveries of 54,859 in the last 24 hours, the recovery rate has scaled another high of almost 70 percent, it said. The record high recoveries have ensured that the active cases have reduced to 28.66 percent of the total cases.
India's novel COVID-19 tally is set to cross the 22.5 lakh mark on Tuesday and the death toll may also cross the 45,000 level. In fact, a PTI tally based on the compilation of the data provided by various state governments suggested the total cases now stands at 22,61,541 and the death toll at 45,202. On Monday, the country's overall COVID-19 total crossed the 22 lakh mark on Monday with 62,064 new cases, while the recoveries surged to over 15.35 lakh. The death toll from the pathogen climbed to 44,386 with 1,007 more fatalities. There are 6,34,945 active cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The total coronavirus cases stand at 22,15,074 as of Monday.