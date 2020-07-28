Coronavirus News LIVE: India's COVID-19 tally nears 1.5 million mark; active cases almost 5 lakh, recoveries above 9.5 lakh

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Priyanka Gandhi calls for rethink on BEd entrance exam amid rapid spread of COVID-19
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday urged the Uttar Pradesh government to have a rethink on holding B Ed entrance examination on August 9 in wake of the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases. There have been coronavirus cases in different educational institutions and in such a situation, it does not seem appropriate to put 4.5 lakh students at risk without assessing their safety, she said.
"B Ed entrance examination is going to be held on August 9 in UP. The speed of coronavirus spread in the state is increasing rapidly," the Congress general secretary said in a Facebook post. "The UP government is requested that keeping in mind the prevailing circumstances, a rethink should be done over the schedule of the examination," Priyanka Gandhi said.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 22 Assam Rifles personnel among 23 fresh COVID-19 cases in Mizoram
Twenty-two Assam Rifles personnel are among 23 more people testing positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, officials said on Tuesday. The fresh infections have taken the northeastern state's caseload to 384, they said. Twenty-two Assam Rifles personnel posted at Zokhawsanga near Aizawl and a civilian who had recently returned from Nepal have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Zoram Medical College on Monday night, a statement issued by the State Information and Public Relation Department said. Of the 384 cases, 191 are active while 193 people have recovered, officials said, adding the recovery rate of patients in the state stands at 50.26 percent. Aizawl district has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 205, followed by Lunglei (71), Siaha (26) and Lawngtlai and Mamit (21 each), they said. As of now, Hnahthial, Saitual and Khawzawl districts are coronavirus-free, the officials said. Mizoram has tested 20,053 samples for COVID-19 till Monday, they added.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: COVID-19 patient alleges molestation by doctor at Noida hospital
A 20-year-old woman here alleged that she was molested by a doctor in the isolation ward of a private hospital where both were undergoing treatment for COVID-19, police said on Monday. The woman, in her complaint to the police, alleged that the incident took place on Monday and based on that an FIR was lodged at the local expressway police station, they said.
A senior police officer said an investigation was underway and there appeared to be lapses on part of the hospital which allegedly admitted a man and a woman in the same isolation ward in violation of the norms.
The complainant and the accused both tested positive for COVID-19 last week, just a day after one another, according to officials.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Global coronavirus death toll passes 650,000
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 total nears 1.5 million mark; active cases near 5 lakh; recoveries above 9.5 lakh
India's COVID-19 tally on Tuesday neared the 1.5 million mark with the country adding more than 45,000 cases to its total for the 6th consecutive day. The daily caseload increased by 47,703 to 14,83,156. The death toll rose by 654 in the last 24 hours to an overall count of 33, 425. The number of active cases neared the 5-lakh mark at 4,96,988, while the overall recoveries stand above 9.5 lakh at 9,52,743. In the last 24 hours, the active cases rose by 11,874, while recoveries went up by 35,176. The rise in the number of total cases is the lowest single-day rise in the last 5 days, while the recoveries is the second biggest single-day rise. India's recovery rate rose above 64 percent at 64.24 percent against Monday's 63.92 percent. The death rate slipped to 2.25 percent from Monday's 2.28 percent.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: China holds first FMs meeting with Pakistan, Nepal, Afghanistan on COVID-19, BRI
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday held the first joint virtual conference with his counterparts from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Nepal during which he mooted a four-point plan to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, boost economic recovery and resumption of the BRI infrastructure projects.
Afghanistan's acting Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar and Nepalese Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali attended the virtual meeting, according to a Chinese Foreign Ministry press release.
Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi did not participate in the meeting. Pakistan was represented by Economic Affairs Minister Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar.
Addressing the meeting, which is the first involving the four countries, Wang proposed the four-point action plan including consolidating the consensus on unity and fight against the pandemic, avoiding politicisation and stigmatisation of the coronavirus and firmly support the World Health Organization (WHO) in playing its due role to jointly building global health community.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee thanks PM Modi for cooperation in tackling COVID crisis
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his cooperation in tackling the COVID-19 crisis in West Bengal, but alleged that "a few people holding constitutional posts" are disturbing the state government regularly. Banerjee was apparently targeting West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who has been at loggerheads with the state government over a host of issues ever since taking office in July last year. Both the state and the central governments are elected bodies and they should work together, she said during an online programme where the prime minister inaugurated new COVID-19 testing facilities in West Bengal, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.
"I would like to thank the prime minister for holding several discussions (with chief ministers) on the COVID crisis. And so far, there has been no non-cooperation from his end. I want to thank him for that. But a few people, who are holding constitutional posts, are regularly disturbing the state government. This is not acceptable," Banerjee said without naming anyone.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Nashik COVID-19 cases rise to 12,488; 10 die
The number of COVID-19 cases in Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 12,488 on Monday with addition of 326 new patients, health officials said. With 10 more patients succumbing to the infection, the death toll went up to 467. Of them, six people died within the limits of the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) while four fatalities occurred in other parts of the district. With 263 people being discharged in the day, the number of recovered cases in the district rose to 9,298, officials added.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: After 1,100 job cuts in May, Swiggy further lays off 350 employees due to COVID-19 impact
Food ordering and delivery platform Swiggy on Monday said it is laying off 350 employees as part of the realignment exercise it started in May on account of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic. In May, Sriharsha Majety, Co-founder & CEO of Swiggy, had informed the staff through an email that the firm will lay off 1,100 employees over the next few days, spanning across multiple grades and functions.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Delhi's COVID-19 tally rises to 1,31,219 with 613 fresh cases; toll mounts to 3,853
Delhi recorded 613 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the national capital's coronavirus tally to over 1.31 lakh, while the death toll due to the disease mounted to 3,853, authorities said. On Sunday, the city had reported 1,075 fresh COVID-19 cases. Twenty-six fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, a Delhi health department bulletin released on Monday afternoon showed. The number of active cases stood at 10,994, down from 11,904 the previous day.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Maharashtra CM calls for integrated COVID-19 treatment protocol
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday directed health officials to form an integrated COVID-19 treatment procedure by discussing Allopathy, Homeopathy, Ayurveda and Unani medicine streams. Thackeray gave these directions after representatives of various medicine streams made a presentation before him. Besides the CM, Health department principal secretary Pradeep Vyas, Ayush treatment committee chairman Tatyarao Lahane and other officials were present. The COVID-19 case tally in Maharashtra stood at 3,83,723 as on Monday with 13,883 fatalities so far, according to state government.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Govt begins Unlock 3 consultations; No decision on schools yet; theaters, gyms press for re-opening
The inter-ministerial consultation to review restrictions on cinema halls, gymnasiums, schools-colleges educational institutions and metro services has begun, sources said. In their representation to I&B Ministry, the cinema owners have requested for opening up of cinema halls with limited seating capacity. According to their proposal, cinema halls will have 25 percent seating capacity with longer intervals, regular sanitization of halls and no queues at refreshment points. READ MORE
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 tally set to cross 14.5 lakh mark today
Welcome to CNBC-TV18.com's live coverage of the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country. To start with, India is set to cross the 14.5 lakh mark COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The country has been recording more than 45,000 cases for the last five days with Monday's case tally almost 50,000.