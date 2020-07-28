  • SENSEX
Coronavirus News LIVE: India's COVID-19 tally nears 1.5 million mark; active cases almost 5 lakh, recoveries above 9.5 lakh

Ajay Vaishnav | Published: July 28, 2020 10:32 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 tally on Tuesday neared the 1.5 million mark with the country adding more than 45,000 cases to its total for the 6th consecutive day. The daily caseload increased by 47,703 to 14,83,156. The death toll rose by 654 in the last 24 hours to an overall count of 33, 425. Stay tuned for all the latest updates and developments related to the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country and Unlock 3.0 today:

