  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

live now

Last Update 24 minutes ago
auto refresh

Coronavirus News LIVE: India COVID-19 cases above 32 lakh; deaths cross 59000

Ajay Vaishnav | Published: August 26, 2020 09:46 AM IST

event highlights

Coronavirus News LIVE: India COVID-19 case tally on Monday surpassed the 32 lakh mark at 32, 34,475 with 67,151 fresh cases and 1,059 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of active cases are at 7.07 lakh, while recoveries rose to over 24.68 lakh. The active cases increased by 2,919 in the last 24 hours, while the overall recoveries in a day increased by 63,173. The deaths increased by 1,059 in the last 24 hours to an overall total of 59,449. The gap between recoveries and active cases increased to 17.6 lakh. The recovery rate stands above 76 percent at 76.30 percent. The death rate remains at yesterday’s level of 1.84 percent. The total number of tests in a single day remains at 8.23 lakh vs yesterday’s level of 9.25 lakh.

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement