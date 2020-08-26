Coronavirus News LIVE: India COVID-19 cases above 32 lakh; deaths cross 59000

Coronavirus News LIVE: India COVID-19 case tally on Monday surpassed the 32 lakh mark at 32, 34,475 with 67,151 fresh cases and 1,059 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of active cases are at 7.07 lakh, while recoveries rose to over 24.68 lakh. The active cases increased by 2,919 in the last 24 hours, while the overall recoveries in a day increased by 63,173. The deaths increased by 1,059 in the last 24 hours to an overall total of 59,449. The gap between recoveries and active cases increased to 17.6 lakh. The recovery rate stands above 76 percent at 76.30 percent. The death rate remains at yesterday’s level of 1.84 percent. The total number of tests in a single day remains at 8.23 lakh vs yesterday’s level of 9.25 lakh.
Aug 26, 2020
09:35
Coronavirus News LIVE: India COVID-19 tally crosses 32 lakh mark; recoveries near 25 lakh mark; deaths above 59,000
India COVID-19 case tally on Monday surpassed the 32 lakh mark at 32, 34,475 with 67,151 fresh cases and 1,059 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of active cases are at 7.07 lakh, while recoveries rose to over 24.68 lakh. The active cases increased by 2,919 in the last 24 hours, while the overall recoveries in a day increased by 63,173. The deaths increased by 1,059 in the last 24 hours to an overall total of 59,449. The gap between recoveries and active cases increased to 17.6 lakh. The recovery rate stands above 76 percent at 76.30 percent. The death rate remains at yesterday’s level of 1.84 percent. The total number of tests in a single day remains at 8.23 lakh vs yesterday’s level of 9.25 lakh.
Aug 26, 2020
09:20
Coronavirus News LIVE: New virus cases decline in the US and experts credit masks
The number of Americans newly diagnosed with the coronavirus is falling -- a development experts say most likely reflects more mask-wearing but also insufficient testing -- even as the disease continues to claim nearly 1,000 lives in the U.S. each day. About 43,000 new cases are being reported daily across the country, down 21% from early August, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. While the US, India and Brazil still have the highest numbers of new cases in the world, the downward trend is encouraging.
Aug 26, 2020
09:09
Coronavirus LIVE: American Airlines plans 19,000 furloughs, layoffs in October
American Airlines said Tuesday it will cut more than 40,000 jobs, including 19,000 through furloughs and layoffs, in October as it struggles with a sharp downturn in travel because of the pandemic. American executives said the furloughs can only be avoided if the federal government gives airlines another $25 billion to help them cover labor costs for six more months. The airline said 23,500 employees have accepted buyouts, retired early or taken long-term leaves of absence, but that was not enough to avoid involuntary cuts. The furloughs of union workers and layoffs of management staff announced Tuesday will fall heaviest on flight attendants, with 8,100 being terminated in October. American began the year with about 140,000 employees but expects fewer than 100,000 to remain in October.
Aug 26, 2020
08:48
Coronavirus News LIVE: Uttarakhand CM isolates himself, tests COVID negative
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has isolated himself for three days as a precautionary measure despite his novel coronavirus test report coming negative. Sharing this information on the social media on Tuesday, Rawat said he and his family underwent a COVID-19 test along with the staff and the security personnel at the CMO as a precautionary measure. "With the grace of God and your blessings the report is negative. However, as a precaution, I will remain in isolation for the next three days and discharge my duties from my residence telephonically or by using virtual platforms," he tweeted. The chief minister chose to undergo a coronavirus test after an officer on special duty tested positive for the infection recently.
There has been a steady decline in the positivity rate of COVID-19 despite an exponential increase in testing, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday, underlining that the number of active cases of the infection have reduced by 6,423 in a day for the first time. Presenting a mortality analysis on the basis of age and gender, Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said COVID-19 fatalities include 69% male and 31% female. "Thirty-six per cent of the deaths have been reported in the age group between 45-60 years and 51 per cent deaths in people aged 60 and above. Eleven per cent deaths were reported in the age group of 26-44 years and 1 per cent each among people aged 18-25 and those below 17," he said addressing a press briefing. The testing for the disease has been increased from 363 tests per million per day on August 1 to more than 600 tests per million per day at present, Bhushan said, with India having tested nearly 3.7 crore cumulative COVID-19 samples so far. Bhushan said that on the basis of a seven-day rolling average, the positivity rate of COVID-19 has come down to eight per cent now from 11 per cent during the first week of August.