Coronavirus News LIVE: India COVID-19 cases above 32 lakh; deaths cross 59000

Coronavirus LIVE: Decline in COVID-19 positivity rate despite increasing tests exponentially, says govt



There has been a steady decline in the positivity rate of COVID-19 despite an exponential increase in testing, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday, underlining that the number of active cases of the infection have reduced by 6,423 in a day for the first time. Presenting a mortality analysis on the basis of age and gender, Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said COVID-19 fatalities include 69% male and 31% female. "Thirty-six per cent of the deaths have been reported in the age group between 45-60 years and 51 per cent deaths in people aged 60 and above. Eleven per cent deaths were reported in the age group of 26-44 years and 1 per cent each among people aged 18-25 and those below 17," he said addressing a press briefing. The testing for the disease has been increased from 363 tests per million per day on August 1 to more than 600 tests per million per day at present, Bhushan said, with India having tested nearly 3.7 crore cumulative COVID-19 samples so far. Bhushan said that on the basis of a seven-day rolling average, the positivity rate of COVID-19 has come down to eight per cent now from 11 per cent during the first week of August.