Coronavirus News LIVE: With record daily spike of 77,266 cases, India COVID-19 tally climbs to 33,87,500

Coronavirus News LIVE: India records the biggest single-day rise of 77,266 COVID-19 cases; total caseload nears 34 lakh

Total cases see the biggest single-day rise of 77,266, while the number of daily active cases see the third biggest increase this month. The number of deaths continue to rise by more than 1,000 daily for the third consecutive day. The number of total cases near 34 lakh, while the total number of active cases stands above 7.4 lakh. The overall recoveries near 26 lakh and deaths above 61,000.

Here are the salient points from the Union health ministry data today:

-Total cases at 33.87 lakh, active 7.42 lakh, recoveries 25.84 lakh & deaths 61,529

-Total cases increase by 77,266, active by 16,032 in last 24 hours

-Recoveries rise by 60,177 & deaths by 1,057 in last 24 hours

-Gap between recoveries & active cases increases to 18.42 lakh

-Recovery rate remains above 76%; it’s at 76.28% vs yesterday’s level of 76.24%

-Death rate at 1.82% vs yesterday’s level of 1.83%

-Total number of tests continue to be more than 9 lakh; it’s 9.01 lakh vs 9.25 lakh yesterday