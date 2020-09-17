Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 active case tally crosses 1 million; total recoveries over 4 million

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's tally of COVID-19 cases surged past 51 lakh, the number of recoveries improved to more than 40 lakh, while the death toll crossed the 83,000 mark on late Wednesday. As per a PTI tally, the total case count stood at 51,04,033 with an increase of 98,070 cases. The total recoveries stood at 40,11,843, rising by 85,747 cases in a day. The death toll stood at 83,121, rising by 1,132 cases. In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 50,20,359 and the death toll at 82,066. The ministry said that 39,42,360 people have so far recovered from the infection.
Sep 17, 2020
09:27
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 cases surge over 51 lakh; active cases over 10 lakh
-Total cases see the biggest single-day rise of 97,894, active up by 14,043
-Recoveries see an increase of over 82,000 for 2nd straight day, it’s up 82,719
-Deaths see an increase of over 1,000 for 16th straight day, it’s up 1,132 today
-Total cases at 51.18 lakh, active at 10.10 lakh, recoveries at 40.25 lakh & deaths at 83,198
-Total tests in remain above 11 lakh; it’s at 11.36 lakh vs yesterday’s 11.16 lakh
-Recovery rate rises to 78.64 percent from yesterday’s 78.53 percent
-Death rate remains at yesterday’s level of 1.63 percent
-Positivity rate below 20 percent; it’s at 19.73 percent vs yesterday’s 19.84 percent
Sep 17, 2020
09:21
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Delhi records highest single-day spike of 4,473 COVID-19 cases; tally reaches 2.3 lakh
Delhi registered a record single-day spike of 4,473 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the city's infection tally to over 2.3 lakh, while 33 more deaths were reported, authorities said. The previous highest single-day spike of 4,321 cases was recorded on September 12. The city's COVID-19 tally has reached 2,30,269 and the death toll mounted to 4,839, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department. Four of the 33 new deaths reported on Wednesday are from the previous day, it said. On Tuesday, Delhi's death toll from COVID-19 stood at 4,806. The active cases on Wednesday rose to 30,914 from 29,787 on the previous day, the bulletin said.
Sep 17, 2020
09:09
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Madhya Pradesh records 2,462 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 95,515
With the detection of 2,462 fresh cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, the infection count in Madhya Pradesh went up to 95,515, a health official said. The death of 24 patients took the toll to 1,844, the official said. Of the latest number of fatalities, Indore recorded six, followed by five in Bhopal, two each in Gwalior, Betul, Jabalpur and Rajgarh and one each in Khargone, Morena, Sagar, Dhar and Narsinghpur, he said. A total of 1,922 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the count of recoveries in the state to 71,535, the official said. Among the latest cases, Indore alone accounted for 393, the highest in the state on the day, followed by 256 in Bhopal, 226 cases in Gwalior and 124 in Jabalpur, he said. The tally in Indore, the worst-hit district in the state, rose to 17,940 cases, including 473 deaths, the official said. While Bhopal's caseload stood at 13,902, including 339 fatalities, the count in Gwalior and Jabalpur has reached 8,255 and 6,767, respectively, he said.
Sep 17, 2020
08:51
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Mumbai division cases over 4.14 lakh total cases; Mumbai city tally nearly 1.76 lakh
Mumbai city reported 2,378 cases in the day, taking its count to 1,75,974 while the cumulative death toll rose to 8,280, including 50 in the day. The Mumbai division, which consists of Mumbai city and satellite towns, reported 5,603 new cases, raising the total count to 4,14,377. A total of 14,378 people have died so far in the region, the official said. Pune city added 2,141 new cases, taking its tally to 1,34,124 while 26 deaths took toll to 3,042. The number of cases in the Pune division stood at 3,00,330 and deaths at 6,581 the official said. Nashik division's cumulative case tally stood at 1,44,820 and death toll at 3,053, he said. Kolhapur division has reported 71,496 cases and 2,118 deaths till now, while Aurangabad division's case tally stood at 43,496 and death count at 1,136. Latur division has reported 42,778 cases until now and 1,165 fatalities. Akola division has 29,657 cases while 672 people have succumbed to the infection until now. Nagpur division has 73,118 infections and 1,672 fatalities, the official informed.
Sep 17, 2020
08:35
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Maharashtra COVID-19 cases cross 11 lakh; 474 die
Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally spiked to 11,21,221 on Wednesday with the single-day addition of 23,365 new cases, state health department said. With 474 deaths during the day, the total count in the state mounted to 30,883, it said. A total of 17,559 patients were discharged after treatment during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,92,832, it said, adding that the state now has 2,97,125 active cases. Of the total 474 fatalities, 335 had occurred in the last 48 hours. 102 deaths had taken place in the last one week, while 37 deaths had occurred earlier, a health official said. Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally is as follows: Positive cases: 11,21,221, new cases 23,365, deaths: 30,883, discharged 7,92,832, active cases: 2,97,125, people tested so far: 55,06,276.
Sep 17, 2020
08:20
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally surpasses 51 lakh mark; recoveries top 40 lakh
