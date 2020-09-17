Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 active case tally crosses 1 million; total recoveries over 4 million

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 cases surge over 51 lakh; active cases over 10 lakh

-Total cases see the biggest single-day rise of 97,894, active up by 14,043

-Recoveries see an increase of over 82,000 for 2nd straight day, it’s up 82,719

-Deaths see an increase of over 1,000 for 16th straight day, it’s up 1,132 today

-Total cases at 51.18 lakh, active at 10.10 lakh, recoveries at 40.25 lakh & deaths at 83,198

-Total tests in remain above 11 lakh; it’s at 11.36 lakh vs yesterday’s 11.16 lakh

-Recovery rate rises to 78.64 percent from yesterday’s 78.53 percent

-Death rate remains at yesterday’s level of 1.63 percent

-Positivity rate below 20 percent; it’s at 19.73 percent vs yesterday’s 19.84 percent