Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 active case tally crosses 1 million; total recoveries over 4 million

Ajay Vaishnav | Published: September 17, 2020 09:29 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's tally of COVID-19 cases surged past 51 lakh, the number of recoveries improved to more than 40 lakh, while the death toll crossed the 83,000 mark on late Wednesday. As per a PTI tally, the total case count stood at 51,04,033 with an increase of 98,070 cases. The total recoveries stood at 40,11,843, rising by 85,747 cases in a day. The death toll stood at 83,121, rising by 1,132 cases. In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 50,20,359 and the death toll at 82,066. The ministry said that 39,42,360 people have so far recovered from the infection.

