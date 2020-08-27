Coronavirus News LIVE: India COVID-19 tally sees record jump of 75,760 cases in a day; total over 33 lakh

India's COVID-19 case tally on Thursday crossed the 33 lakh mark with 75,760 fresh cases and 1,023 deaths, in the last 24 hours. The COVID-19 case tally in the country surged to 33,10,235 including 7,25,991 active cases, 25,23,772 cured/discharged/migrated and as many as 60,472 deaths, according to a Union health ministry update.

-Total cases see the biggest 1-day rise of 75,760, active, the biggest increase since August 1

-Recoveries see the lowest single-day increase in the last 11 days

-Total cases above 33 lakh, active at 7.3 lakh, recoveries above 25 lakh and deaths cross 60,000

-Total cases at 33.1 lakh, active 7.26 lakh, recoveries 25.24 lakh and deaths 60.472

-Total cases increase by 75,760, active by 18,724 in last 24 hours

-Recoveries rise by 56,013 and deaths by 1,023 in the last 24 hours

-The gap between recoveries and active cases increases to 18 lakh

-Recovery rate remains above 76 percent but slips to 76.24 percent from 76.30 percent

-The death rate at 1.83 percent vs yesterday’s level of 1.84 percent

-Total number of tests back above 9 lakh; it’s at 9.25 lakh vs yesterday’s level of 8.23 lakh