Coronavirus News LIVE: India COVID-19 tally sees record jump of 75,760 cases in a day; total over 33 lakh

Ajay Vaishnav | Published: August 27, 2020 11:25 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE: India's COVID-19 case tally on Thursday crossed the 33 lakh mark with 75,760 fresh cases and 1,023 deaths, in the last 24 hours. The COVID-19 case tally in the country surged to 33,10,235 including 7,25,991 active cases, 25,23,772 cured/discharged/migrated and as many as 60,472 deaths, according to a Union health ministry update.

