Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's COVID test results tomorrow; Jyotiraditya Scindia tests positive, says report

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 7,466 and the number of cases climbed to 2,66,598 in the country after it registered 266 fatalities and a record single-day spike of 9,987 cases till Tuesday 8 am, according to the Union Health Ministry data. India is the fifth worst-hit nation by the COVID-19 pandemic after the US, Brazil, Russia and the UK, according to the Johns Hopkins University data. Out of the total 7,466 fatalities, Maharashtra tops the tally with 3,169 deaths followed by Gujarat with 1,280 deaths, Delhi with 874. The highest number of confirmed cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 88,528 followed by Tamil Nadu at 33,229, Delhi at 29,943, Gujarat at 20,545, Uttar Pradesh at 10,947, Rajasthan at 10,763.
Jun 9, 2020
15:40
COVID-19 IMPACT ON Smartphone Sales in India
Research firm TechARC revises 2020 forecast
India to sell 127 million smartphones in 2020, down 21.6% compared to projected 162 million
Basic and mid-segment smartphones, priced at Rs. 5001-25,000, will continue to account for over 92% of total sales
Entry segment smartphones priced up to Rs. 5,000, will continue to witness a decline in sales
Luxe segment smartphones costing Rs. 50,000+ will be least impacted
Owing to uncertainties will see demand shift from upper to lower segment
Mild impact on the market share of the top five smartphone brands
Smaller brands will be impacted the most
Niche players will also be mildly impacted
Sales via O2O medium picking up could contribute 5-7% of the total sales in coming months
The worst period for the Smartphone industry in India seems over
Jun 9, 2020
15:23
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issues amendments to the circular of extension of lockdown and revised guidelines on the measures to be taken in respect to easing of restrictions and phase-wise opening of lockdown.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and mother test positive for coronavirus admitted to Delhi hospital, says report
BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and his mother Madhavi Raje Scindia have tested positive for coronavirus and have been admitted at Max Hospital in south Delhi’s Saket, according to an India Today report.Jyotiraditya Scindia and his mother Madhavi Raje Scindia both have tested positive for coronavirus, it added.
Jun 9, 2020
15:08
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Ensure lockdown easing does not boomerang, says Shiv Sena mouthpiece editorial
The Shiv Sena on Tuesday said care should be taken to ensure that the easing of lockdown does not boomerang and emphasised the need to maintain self-discipline. An editorial in Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' said lockdown restrictions have been eased when COVID-19 cases are not showing any sign of going down. "After unlock, the challenges will increase. The government can be very strict, but people should not allow this situation to arise," it said.
Jun 9, 2020
15:00
Coronavirus News LIVE Update: Aurangabad records 72 new cases, takes total to 2,141
As many as 72 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district on Tuesday, taking the tally in the region to 2,141, an official said. Swab reports of 72 suspected patients came out positive on Tuesday morning, the district official said.
Of the 2,141 cases reported in the district so far, 780 patients were presently undergoing treatment at various hospitals and COVID-19 facilities, he said. At least 1,253 persons have recovered from the infection, while 108 patients had succumbed to it so far, he added.
Maharashtra: COVID-19 patient escapes from hospital in Aurangabad
A 38-year-old COVID-19 patient escaped from a government hospital in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district on Tuesday morning, an official said. This is the second such incident here in three days. The patient, resident of Aurangabad city, was admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Sunday and later tested positive for coronavirus.
Jun 9, 2020
14:22
Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rises to 1,330
The number of COVID-19 cases in Jharkhand has risen to 1,330 with 187 new infections reported, the state government said on Tuesday. In a bulletin, the state government said 187 COVID-19 cases were reported on Monday, the highest single-day spike in coronavirus infection since the outbreak of the pandemic on March 31, taking the state's tally to 1,330. On Monday night, a bulletin had said that that the state has reported the highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases with 147 infections.
Jun 9, 2020
14:08
Shiv Sena corporator from Mira-Bhayandar dies of COVID-19
A 55-year-old Shiv Sena corporator from Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra's Thane district died of COVID-19 on Tuesday, party sources confirmed. The deceased had tested positive for coronavirus a week ago and was on ventilator support at a hospital in Thane city, a party spokesperson said.
Jun 9, 2020
13:55
India's virus count over 2.6 lakh, daily spike inching close to 10,000-mark
A record rise in COVID-19 cases in India for the seventh consecutive day has pushed the tally to over 2.6 lakh on Tuesday, with the daily nationwide spike in coronavirus cases inching close to 10,000. The rise in cases comes at a time when the country has stepped out of a 75-day coronavirus lockdown with malls, religious places and offices opening in several parts of the country under strict conditions.
Jun 9, 2020
13:43
BMC circular: Shops to stay open for full working hours 6 days; Sunday closed
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issues amendments to the circular of extension of lockdown and revised guidelines on the measures to be taken in respect to easing of restrictions and phase-wise opening of lockdown.
Here are the salient points from the circular:
-Now, shops to stay open for full working hours for six days of the week.
-Shops to remain shut on Sundays. From Monday to Saturday, shops to stay open for full working hours.
-Earlier, shops were allowed to stay open till 5 PM only.
Jun 9, 2020
13:34
No community transmission of COVID-19 in Delhi, city might see 5.5 lakh cases by July-end: Sisodia
Officials from the Centre say there is no community transmission of COVID-19 in Delhi, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia asserted on Tuesday, and estimated that there might be 5.5 lakh COVID-19 cases in the city by July 31. Delhi will need 80,000 beds by July end, he told reporters after a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).
The meeting was chaired by Lt Governor Anil Baijal, who is also the chairperson of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority.
"Officials from the Centre said at the meeting that there is no community transmission of COVID-19 virus in Delhi," Sisodia told the media.
The lieutenant governor has refused to reconsider his decision to overrule the Delhi government''s order reserving state-run and private hospitals for Delhiites, the deputy chief minister said.
Jun 9, 2020
13:25
Coronavirus News LIVE Update: Over 300 healthcare workers at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital test positive, say reports
Over 300 medical workers at Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital tested positive for coronavirus between 7 April and 2 June, News18 reported. Additionally, around 100 family members of these workers contracted the infection which has claimed 874 lives in the National Capital so far.
The hospital’s chairman DS Rana said that very few of those tested positive were posted in the COVID-19 ward. “313 employees have tested positive since April. We have maintained since the beginning the staff is at great risk and even asymptomatic persons are to be screened,” he told CNN-News18.
Coronavirus News LIVE Update: Tripura reports 38 fresh COVID-19 cases, takes total to 841
The number of COVID-19 cases in Tripura increased to 841 as 38 more people tested positive for the infection, officials said on Tuesday. The 38 people who tested positive for COVID-19 have recently returned from Chennai and all of them were from Sipahijala district, they said.
Meanwhile, a statement issued by the COVID-19 cell of the state government said, that so far 37,453 samples have been tested of which 36,612 were found negative and the rest 841 came as positive.
Jun 9, 2020
12:38
Coronavirus News LIVE Update: Amit Shah lauds coronavirus warriors at West Bengal Jan Samvad Rally
Union home minister Amit Shah addressed the ‘West Bengal Jan Samvad Rally’ via video conferencing on Tuesday and lauded the selfless, tireless fight put up by ‘corona warriors’ against India’s battle against the Covid-19 pandemic.
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and State Health Minister Satyendar Jain reach the residence of Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal for State Disaster Management Authority meeting on COVID-19 situation & to discuss whether there is community spread.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Delhi has to further enhance bed-capacity, says Satyender Jain
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday said the Delhi government earlier expected that the beds in private hospitals would cater to patients up to 15 days but have found that most of the beds reserved for COVID-19 patients have been used in 4-5 days, reports ANI. “We have to further enhance the capacity now,” he adds.
He also said there is a community spread only when Centre admits it. “Community spread is when there are cases in which source [of infection] cannot be ascertained... Almost half of our cases are like this,” he adds.
Jun 9, 2020
11:37
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Karnataka, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Ladakh seem to have flattened the curve
- Pakistan is now in the top 15 in the world in total cases
- India is likely to cross 50 lakh COVID-19 tests today
- Today's MoHFW data includes two days of Delhi data. Yesterday's data didn't include Delhi figures.
- 4 states/UTs have shown more recoveries than new cases: Karnataka, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Ladakh
- The recovery rate is constantly improving. Today it is at 48.5%, up 0.1% from yesterday
Jun 9, 2020
11:18
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Dharavi, Worli show signs of flattening COVID-19 curve, says report
Two Mumbai localities with dense population — Dharavi and Worli — which emerged as major coronavirus hotspots in the city, on Monday saw a drop in their daily tally. Dharavi, which is one of the largest slums in Asia, reported nearly 1,400 COVID-19 cases in May, or a whopping jump of about 380 percent from the April figures, adding to concerns of its residents, reports News18.
Jun 9, 2020
11:11
Supreme Court has ordered that migrant workers are to be transported back to their home towns within 15 days. All cases registered against migrants who have allegedly violated lockdown orders to be considered for withdrawal under the Disaster Management Act, 2005
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Some Mumbai labs took 18 days to submit swab reports, says BMC chief
Some laboratories in Mumbai took as many as 18 days to deliver swab reports related to coronavirus cases, BMC Commissioner IS Chahal has said.
The senior IAS officer, who took over as commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) last month, said after he joined the post, he found that swab reports of 4 April were delivered on 22 April.
The civic chief said he told such labs that inordinate delay in submitting reports of samples taken for coronavirus was not acceptable.
Jun 9, 2020
10:09
Coronavirus News LIVE Update: Trump open to another relief package, says White House
United States President Donald Trump is open to another economic relief package in response to the coronavirus pandemic and remains in favour of a payroll tax holiday, White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany said yesterday.
Jun 9, 2020
09:56
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu remain worst-affected
With 88,528 confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far, Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state in the country, followed by Tamil Nadu (33,229) and Delhi (29,943). With 88,528 confirmed novel coronavirus cases, Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state in the country. According to the latest data from the Union Health Ministry, the state has reported 3,169 COVID-19 deaths so far. As many as 40,975 patients have recovered.
Jun 9, 2020
09:43
#COVID_19 India | Total cases rise 9,987 to 2.66 lk, active 4,936 to 1.30 lk, recoveries 4,785 to 1.29 lk & deaths by 266 to 7,46 in 24 hrs.
ALERT: Health Min revised June 8 active cases to 1,24,981 from 1,25,381, recoveries to 1,24,429 from 1,24,094 & deaths to 7,200 from 7,135 pic.twitter.com/Q7uzSaoP4p