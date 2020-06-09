Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's COVID test results tomorrow; Jyotiraditya Scindia tests positive, says report

BMC circular: Shops to stay open for full working hours 6 days; Sunday closed



Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issues amendments to the circular of extension of lockdown and revised guidelines on the measures to be taken in respect to easing of restrictions and phase-wise opening of lockdown.

Here are the salient points from the circular:

-Now, shops to stay open for full working hours for six days of the week.

-Shops to remain shut on Sundays. From Monday to Saturday, shops to stay open for full working hours.

-Earlier, shops were allowed to stay open till 5 PM only.