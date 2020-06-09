  • SENSEX
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's COVID test results tomorrow; Jyotiraditya Scindia tests positive, says report

Ajay Vaishnav | Published: June 09, 2020 03:46 PM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 7,466 and the number of cases climbed to 2,66,598 in the country after it registered 266 fatalities and a record single-day spike of 9,987 cases till Tuesday 8 am, according to the Union Health Ministry data. India is the fifth worst-hit nation by the COVID-19 pandemic after the US, Brazil, Russia and the UK, according to the Johns Hopkins University data. Out of the total 7,466 fatalities, Maharashtra tops the tally with 3,169 deaths followed by Gujarat with 1,280 deaths, Delhi with 874. The highest number of confirmed cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 88,528 followed by Tamil Nadu at 33,229, Delhi at 29,943, Gujarat at 20,545, Uttar Pradesh at 10,947, Rajasthan at 10,763.
