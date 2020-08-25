Coronavirus LIVE: Coronavirus LIVE: India's COVID-19 total crosses 31.67 lakh mark with 60,975 fresh cases; over 24 lakh recoveries

Coronavirus LIVE: Maharashtra recoveries cross the 5-lakh mark; India recovery rate rises to 76%
- Fall in active cases in India for the third time this month. 6423 fewer active cases than the day before
- India's recovery rate rises to 75.9%, the mortality rate falls to 1.8%
- Maharashtra's recoveries cross 5 lakh. New recoveries more than new cases (14k vs 11k)
- 19 states report fall in active cases. Maharashtra, Karnataka and Bihar report highest fall
Coronavirus LIVE: India's COVID-19 caseload crosses 31.67 lakh mark with 60,975 fresh cases and 848 deaths in the last 24 hours
COVID-19 India Updates:
Increase In Recoveries More Than The Rise In Total Cases
Active Cases See A Drop After Rising For Six Straight Days
Active Cases Drop By 6,423, The Biggest Single-day Fall Ever
Total Cases Near 31.7 Lk, Active Drops To 7 Lk, Recoveries Above 24 Lk & Deaths Cross 58,000
Total Cases At 31.67 Lakh, Active 7.04 Lakh, Recoveries 24.04 Lakh & Deaths 58,390
Total Cases Increase By 60,975, Recoveries By 66,550 & Deaths By 848 In Last 24 Hours
Total Cases See The Lowest Single-Day Rise In Last Seven Days
Gap Between Recoveries & Active Cases Increases To 17 Lk; Recovery Rate Near 76% (75.92%)
Death Rate At 1.84% vs Yesterday’s Level of 1.85%
19 States/UTs Report A Drop In Active Cases Against 13 Yesterday
Coronavirus LIVE: COVID-19 recovered cases cross one lakh-mark in Bihar
The total number of recovered cases among COVID-19 patients in Bihar crossed the one lakh-mark on Monday, a bulletin issued by the health department said here. The state also reported 17 deaths due to the infection taking the number of fatalities to 627, while its coronavirus tally rose to 1,23,382 after 1,227 fresh cases were reported in the past 24 hours, it said. Bihar now has 21,393 active cases. While 2,908 patients have recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours, altogether 1,01,362 people have been cured of it till date, the bulletin said. The recovery rate has improved to 82.15 percent, which is 7 percent more than the national average. The bulletin said that 24.94 lakh samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, which included 62,215 tests conducted in the past 24 hours.
Coronavirus LIVE: Mumbai records 743 cases; 20 die, 1,025 recover
Mumbai's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,37,091 on Monday with the addition of 743 new cases, while 20 fresh deaths took the toll to 7,439, the city civic body said. The financial capital thus recorded the lowest number of deaths - 20 - since May 11, and also the second-lowest single-day cases in August. The tally of COVID-19 cases in the city increased to 1,37,091 with 743 more people testing positive, while the death toll rose to 7,439 after 20 patients succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The civic body said with 1,025 new patients discharged from hospitals, the number of recovered patients increased to 1,11,084. According to the BMC, the city has 18,263 active COVID-19 cases.
Coronavirus LIVE: Usain Bolt, the fastest man alive tests positive for coronavirus
World-record sprinter and eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt has tested positive for the coronavirus and is self-isolating at his home in Jamaica after last week celebrating his 34th birthday with a big bash mask-free. Jamaica's health ministry confirmed late on Monday that Bolt, who holds world records in the 100m and 200m distance, had tested positive after he posted a video on social media around midday saying he was waiting to hear back on his results. "Just to be safe I quarantined myself and just taking it easy," Bolt said in the message that he appeared to have taped himself while lying in bed. It was posted with the caption "Stay safe my ppl". The only sprinter to win the 100m and 200m golds at three consecutive Olympics (2008, 2012 and 2016) said he did not have any symptoms of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus.
Coronavirus LIVE: India COVID-19 tally crosses the 31.5 lakh mark; recoveries near the 24-lakh mark
India’s COVID-19 tally topped the 31.53 lakh mark on Monday evening, as per an update by news agency PTI, while the total number of recoveries were near the 24-lakh mark. The overall fatalities were over 58,300, the news agency said. Meanwhile, in its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 31,06,348 and the death toll at 57,542. The ministry said that 23,38,035 people have so far recovered from the infection.