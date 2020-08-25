  • SENSEX
Coronavirus LIVE: Coronavirus LIVE: India's COVID-19 total crosses 31.67 lakh mark with 60,975 fresh cases; over 24 lakh recoveries

Ajay Vaishnav | Published: August 25, 2020 09:43 AM IST

Coronavirus LIVE: India’s COVID-19 tally topped the 31.67 lakh mark on Tuesday with almost 61,000 fresh cases, while fatalities rose to 58,390, adding 848 new deaths in the last 24 hours. The overall recoveries also crossed the 24-lakh mark.

