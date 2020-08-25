Coronavirus LIVE: Coronavirus LIVE: India's COVID-19 total crosses 31.67 lakh mark with 60,975 fresh cases; over 24 lakh recoveries

Coronavirus LIVE: Maharashtra recoveries cross the 5-lakh mark; India recovery rate rises to 76%

- Fall in active cases in India for the third time this month. 6423 fewer active cases than the day before

- India's recovery rate rises to 75.9%, the mortality rate falls to 1.8%

- Maharashtra's recoveries cross 5 lakh. New recoveries more than new cases (14k vs 11k)

- 19 states report fall in active cases. Maharashtra, Karnataka and Bihar report highest fall