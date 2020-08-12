Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 tally rises to 23,29,639 with a single-day spike of 60,963 cases

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Centre asks states to not get 'overawed' by a rise in daily COVID-19 cases, test aggressively

Amid a spurt in COVID-19 cases, the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday asked states to not get "overawed" by the rise in the number of infections but focus on aggressive testing, comprehensive tracing and tracking and efficient treatment of patients. At a press briefing, Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said active cases, which comprised 88.83 percent of the total caseload on March 31, have dropped to 28.21 percent. An effective and prompt clinical management of COVID-19 cases has led to the recovery rate rising to nearly 70 percent and the fatality rate falling below 2 percent for the first time since the lockdown was imposed in March. The fatality rate now stands at 1.99 percent. Talking about India currently being the largest contributor to the daily caseload worldwide, Bhushan said neither the Union government nor the state governments should be "overawed" by the number of positive cases per day. "That is just one parameter. It must be seen in tandem with the number of recoveries everyday and the percentage decline in the fatality rate everyday," he said. The number of positive people will obviously increase after a country starts doing more than 7 lakh tests per day, he asserted.