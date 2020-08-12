  • SENSEX
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 tally rises to 23,29,639 with a single-day spike of 60,963 cases

Ajay Vaishnav | Published: August 12, 2020 10:33 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 tally rises to 23,29,639 with a single-day spike of 60,963 cases and 834 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. On Tuesday, the overall tally stood at 22,68,675 with 53,601 fresh cases being reported on Tuesday, while the death toll climbed to 45,257 with 871 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours. The national recovery rate has risen to 69.80 percent.

