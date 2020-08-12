Coronavirus News LIVE updates: UP's Muzaffarnagar records 2 more COVID-19 deaths, 43 new cases
Two more people from Muzaffarnagar have died of COVID-19, taking the death toll in the district to 22, and 43 new cases of the infection have been detected here, officials said on Wednesday.
Coronavirus News LIVE updates: KDMC refunds 51% excess amount charged from COVID-19 patients
Nearly 51 per cent of the excess amount charged by hospitals from COVID-19 patients has been refunded by the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) in Maharashtra, the civic body said on Wednesday.
Coronavirus News LIVE updates: One in two youths subject to depression, anxiety, says ILO survey on effects of COVID-19
Half of the world's youth population are subject to anxiety or depression-causing circumstances and more than a third are uncertain of their future career prospects due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a survey by the International Labour Organization.
Coronavirus News LIVE updates: Siddaramaiah tests negative, will be discharged on Aug 13
Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is undergoing treatment for COVID-19 infection at a private hospital here has tested negative and will be discharged tomorrow, his office said on Wednesday. The Leader of Opposition in the state assembly has "completely recovered", a statement said.
Coronavirus News LIVE updates: After Mandeep, five other COVID positive hockey players shifted to hospital as precaution, says SAI
Five COVID-19 positive hockey players have been shifted to a hospital in Bengaluru as a precautionary measure after striker Mandeep Singh was transferred to the facility following a dip in his blood oxygen level, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) said on Wednesday.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 tally rises to 23,29,639 with a single-day spike of 60,963 cases and 834 deaths reported in the last 24 hours
Total Cases Cross 23 Lakh Mark
Total Cases At 23,29,638 Active 6,39,948 Recoveries 16,39,599 & Deaths 46,091
Total Cases Increase By 60,963, Active By 4,019 In Last 24 Hours
Recoveries Rise By 56,110 & Deaths By 834 In Last 24 Hours
Death Rate At 1.98% V 2% Yesterday
Gap Between Recoveries & Active Cases Rises To 9.95 Lakh Vs 9.43 Lk Yesterday
Recovery Rate Rises To 70.4% From Yesterday’s Level Of 69.8%
Total Testing Done At 7.66 Lakh Vs 4.77 Lakh On Previous Day
Recoveries See The Single-biggest Day Rise Of 56,110
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Gautam Buddh Nagar or Noida reports 89 new COVID-19 cases, total count 6,101
Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Tuesday recorded 89 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally of coronavirus cases in the district to 6,101, official data showed. The district has so far recorded 43 deaths linked to coronavirus and the mortality rate among positive cases stands at 0.70 percent, according to official statistics. The number of active cases came down to 857 from 932 on Monday, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Mumbai COVID-19 cases go past 1.25 lakh; 48 die; 1,154 recover
The number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai increased by 917 to 1,25,239 on Tuesday while the death toll went up by 48 to 6,890, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. A total of 1,154 patients were discharged in the day, taking the number of recoveries to 99,147, it said. Mumbai's case recovery rate stands at 79 percent at present while the average growth rate of cases has fallen to 0.79 percent, the BMC said. The case doubling rate has improved to 88 days. The metropolis now has only 18,905 active cases, the BMC added. A total of 6.13 lakh tests have been conducted so far in the city, it said.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Maharashtra adds 11,088 new cases; 256 die, 10,014 recover
Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 11,088 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking its tally to 5,35,601, while 256 more patients died due to the infection, 48 of them in Mumbai, said a state health official. After the addition of new cases, the state's tally rose to 5,35,601, while the COVID-19 fatality figure increased to 18,306, he said. Also, 10,014 patients were discharged from hospitals on Tuesday, taking the number of recovered cases to 3,68,435, the official said. There are 1,48,553 active cases in the state at present, he added. In Mumbai, 917 new cases and 48 deaths were reported, taking the count to 1,25,224 and the toll to 6,893. The number of active cases in Mumbai stood at 18,887, he added. Pune city reported 928 fresh cases along with 36 deaths, taking its count to 72,640 and the toll to 1,862, the official said. So far, 28,37,578 tests have been carried out in the state.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Worldwide virus cases top 20 million, doubling in six weeks
It took six months for the world to reach 10 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus. It took just over six weeks for that number to double. The worldwide count of known COVID-19 infections climbed past 20 million on Monday, with more than half of them from just three countries: the US, India and Brazil, according to the tally kept by Johns Hopkins University. The average number of new cases per day in the US has declined in recent weeks but is still running high at over 54,000, versus almost 59,000 in India and nearly 44,000 in Brazil. Russia became the first country to approve a vaccine against the virus. While a proven coronavirus vaccine would be an epic medical breakthrough, the move raised alarms among scientists because the shots have not been subjected to large-scale testing in humans.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Kolkata airport bans flights from six cities including Delhi, Mumbai until Aug 31
Kolkata airport has extended the ban on incoming flights from six cities -- Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Pune, Surat, and Chennai -- until August 31 in view of COVID-19. Incoming flights have been banned from these six cities since July 6. This is the third extension of the ban. Earlier, the ban was till July 19and then it was extended till July 31, and further till Aug 15. In addition, the airport has also suspended all flight operations on days of complete lockdown in the state. As of now, the state has announced a complete lockdown on August 5, 8, 20, 21, 27, 28, and 31.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Centre asks states to not get 'overawed' by a rise in daily COVID-19 cases, test aggressively
Amid a spurt in COVID-19 cases, the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday asked states to not get "overawed" by the rise in the number of infections but focus on aggressive testing, comprehensive tracing and tracking and efficient treatment of patients. At a press briefing, Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said active cases, which comprised 88.83 percent of the total caseload on March 31, have dropped to 28.21 percent. An effective and prompt clinical management of COVID-19 cases has led to the recovery rate rising to nearly 70 percent and the fatality rate falling below 2 percent for the first time since the lockdown was imposed in March. The fatality rate now stands at 1.99 percent. Talking about India currently being the largest contributor to the daily caseload worldwide, Bhushan said neither the Union government nor the state governments should be "overawed" by the number of positive cases per day. "That is just one parameter. It must be seen in tandem with the number of recoveries everyday and the percentage decline in the fatality rate everyday," he said. The number of positive people will obviously increase after a country starts doing more than 7 lakh tests per day, he asserted.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Over 2.5 crore COVID-19 tests conducted so far; 18,320 tests per million population
Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Tuesday said that over 2.5 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the country so far and India is currently conducting 18,320 tests per million population. There are 24 states and Union territories which have better tests per million than the national average. Goa is conducting 94,773 tests per million population, while Delhi is performing 65,397 tests, Tamil Nadu 41,178, Andhra Pradesh 39,224, Karnataka 26,201, Maharashtra 21,968 and Rajasthan is conducting 19,327 tests per million population, he said. The country also touched a new peak in testing by conducting 7,19, 364 tests on August 9, he said. The health secretary said according to the WHO guidelines, 140 COVID-19 tests per million population must be carried out in a day.
"We are doing more than four times the ideal set by the World Health Organisation (WHO). India's tests per day per million population stands at 506 and there are also states which are carrying more than the country's average. First three among them are Goa, Delhi and Tamil Nadu," he said.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 recovery rate nears 70%, case fatality rate falls below 2%, says Health ministry
Effective clinical management of coronavirus cases has resulted in the rise of recovery rate to nearly 70 percent, while the case fatality rate has fallen below 2 percent for the first time since the lockdown was imposed on March 25 and currently stands at 1.99 percent, the health ministry said on Tuesday. Addressing a press briefing, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said the active COVID-19 cases, which comprised 88.83 percent of the total caseload on March 31, have reduced to 28.21 percent as on date. The national recovery rate has risen to 69.80 percent due to effective and prompt clinical management of COVID-19 cases, he said.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally set to cross 23 lakh mark today
Welcome to CNBC-TV18.com's live coverage of the new coronavirus outbreak in India and the ongoing Unlock 3.0. For starters, India's COVID-19 caseload is set to cross the 23 lakh mark on Wednesday. The overall tally rose to 22,68,675 with 53,601 fresh cases being reported on Tuesday, while the death toll climbed to 45,257 with 871 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours. The national recovery rate has risen to 69.80 percent.