Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India sees record 83,883 COVID-19 cases in a day with total above 38.5 lakh; record single-day recoveries at 68,584
Total cases see an increase of 83,883, the biggest single-day increase ever
Recoveries record the biggest single-day rise of 68,584
Active cases rise by 14,256 & deaths by 1,043 in last 24 hours
Total cases at 38.53 lakh, active 8.15 lakh, recoveries 29.70 lakh & deaths 67,376
Total no. of tests on single day rises above 11 lakh, its 11.72 lakh vs yesterday’s 10.12 lakh
Gap between recoveries & active cases rises above 21.5 lakh
Recovery rate rises above 77 percent, it’s at 77.09 percent vs yesterday’s 76.98 percent
Death rate slips to 1.75 percent from yesterday’s level of 1.76 percent
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: COVID-19 testing on demand, testing at borders, major construction sites to be Delhi's new strategy
Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday directed officials to significantly augment the city's testing capacity by taking measures like 'testing on demand', testing at the national capital's border points and at major construction sites to check the spread of COVID-19. Delhi has been witnessing a rise again in the number of COVID-19 cases in the last few days and authorities feel that the spread of the infection can only be contained by launching aggressive testing and contact tracing strategies in the city. Sources said that during a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Wednesday, the lieutenant governor asked officials to work out modalities and prepare detailed standard operating procedures to introduce such testing facilities at a large scale. In the meeting also attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, it was decided that testing, tracing and treatment strategies will be strengthened in Delhi's rural areas.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Ahmedabad's COVID-19 count rises by 169 to 31,847; three die
The COVID-19 tally in Ahmedabad district rose to 31,847 on Wednesday with the addition of 169 new cases, the Gujarat health department said. With three patients succumbing to the infection, the death toll went up to 1,738, it said. A total of 86 patients were discharged from hospitals in the day, increasing the count of recoveries to 26,532, the department said in its release. Of 169 new cases, 149 were reported in the city and 20 from other parts of the district. 61 out of 86 recoveries and all three deaths were reported in the city, it said. Ahmedabad's north-west zone has the highest number of 492 active cases, followed by the west zone at 489, and south-west zone at 485, among others, the city civic body said, adding that North zone has the lowest number of active cases at 307.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Mumbai COVID-19 cases near 1.5 lakh; Pune total at over 1.04 lakh
Mumbai reported 1,622 new coronavirus cases and 34 deaths, taking its tally to 1,48,569 and the toll to 7,727. The number of active cases in Mumbai stood at 20,810, he added. Pune city reported 1,706 fresh cases along with 28 deaths, pushing up the infection count to 1,04,555 and the toll to 2,607, the official said. So far 42,84,000 tests have been carried out in the state. There are 14,04,213 people under home quarantine and 36,785 under institutional quarantine, he said. The Thane division, which consists of Mumbai city and surrounding areas, reported 4,553 new cases, taking the total to 3,42,038, while 13,007 people have died due to the infection so far. The Nashik division has reported 1,03,127 cases and 2,388 deaths till now. The number of cases in the Pune division stood at 2,18,094 and the deaths at 5,314. The Kolhapur division has reported 44,330 cases and 1,315 deaths so far and the Aurangabad division 32,541 cases and 931 deaths. The Latur division has reported 27,771 cases and 809 death so far. The Akola division has reported 18,313 cases and 480 deaths and the Nagpur division 38,744 cases and 873 fatalities.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Maharashtra sees record single-day spike of 17,433 cases
Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 17,433 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day count so far, taking its tally to 8,25,739, while the death toll crossed the 25,000-mark said a health official. The state also reported 292 fresh deaths, 34 of them in Mumbai city, pushing up the fatality count to 25,195, he added. The previous highest one-day count was 16,867 cases, reported on August 29. Also, 13,959 people were discharged in the state, taking the number of recovered cases to 5,98,496, the official said. Maharashtra currently has 2,01,703 active cases.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: COVID-19 recoveries cross 29 lakh, exceed active cases by more than 21 lakh
Welcome to CNBC-TV18.com's live blog on the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic in India and the ongoing Unlock 4.0 guidelines. For starters, the number patients who have recuperated from COVID-19 in India has crossed 29 lakh, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday, underlining that the last10 lakh recoveries were recorded in only 17 days as against the 10 lakh before that which took 22 days. The number of recovered cases exceeds that of active cases of coronavirus infection by more than 21 lakhs. The ministry said 12 states and UTs have reported recovery rates higher than the national average of 76.98 percent. Two states, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, alone account for around 30 percent of the total recoveries, it said. With 62,026 patients having recuperated in a span of 24 hours, India's recovery rate has further improved to76.98 percent. There are 8,01,282, active cases in the country which comprise 21.26 percent of the total caseload, according to the health ministry data updated at 8 am. As the daily recoveries increase, India has registered more than 60,000 recoveries for the sixth day in a row. The top 10 states and UTs having a high recovery rate include Delhi with 88.50 percent, Bihar 87.90 percent, Tamil Nadu 86.20 percent, West Bengal 83 percent, Rajasthan 81.90 percent and Gujarat with 80.80 percent. India's COVID-19 tally of cases mounted to 37,69,523 on Wednesday with78,357 new instances of the disease being reported in a day. The death toll climbed to 66,333 with 1,045 more fatalities reported in a 24-hour period, according to the data updated at 8 am.