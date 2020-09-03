  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

live now

Last Update 17 minutes ago
auto refresh

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India sees record 83,883 COVID-19 cases in a day with total above 38.5 lakh; record single-day recoveries at 68,584

Ajay Vaishnav | Published: September 03, 2020 09:50 AM IST

event highlights

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The number of patients who have recuperated from COVID-19 in India has crossed 29 lakh, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday, underlining that the last10 lakh recoveries were recorded in only 17 days as against the 10 lakh before that which took 22 days. The number of recovered cases exceeds that of active cases of coronavirus infection by more than 21 lakhs. The ministry said 12 states and UTs have reported recovery rates higher than the national average of 76.98 percent. Two states, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, alone account for around 30 percent of the total recoveries, it said.

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement