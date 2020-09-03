Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India sees record 83,883 COVID-19 cases in a day with total above 38.5 lakh; record single-day recoveries at 68,584

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: COVID-19 recoveries cross 29 lakh, exceed active cases by more than 21 lakh

Welcome to CNBC-TV18.com's live blog on the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic in India and the ongoing Unlock 4.0 guidelines. For starters, the number patients who have recuperated from COVID-19 in India has crossed 29 lakh, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday, underlining that the last10 lakh recoveries were recorded in only 17 days as against the 10 lakh before that which took 22 days. The number of recovered cases exceeds that of active cases of coronavirus infection by more than 21 lakhs. The ministry said 12 states and UTs have reported recovery rates higher than the national average of 76.98 percent. Two states, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, alone account for around 30 percent of the total recoveries, it said. With 62,026 patients having recuperated in a span of 24 hours, India's recovery rate has further improved to76.98 percent. There are 8,01,282, active cases in the country which comprise 21.26 percent of the total caseload, according to the health ministry data updated at 8 am. As the daily recoveries increase, India has registered more than 60,000 recoveries for the sixth day in a row. The top 10 states and UTs having a high recovery rate include Delhi with 88.50 percent, Bihar 87.90 percent, Tamil Nadu 86.20 percent, West Bengal 83 percent, Rajasthan 81.90 percent and Gujarat with 80.80 percent. India's COVID-19 tally of cases mounted to 37,69,523 on Wednesday with78,357 new instances of the disease being reported in a day. The death toll climbed to 66,333 with 1,045 more fatalities reported in a 24-hour period, according to the data updated at 8 am.