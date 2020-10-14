  • SENSEX
Sensex falls over 250 points, Nifty below 11,900
Asian equities slip as vaccine trials, stimulus talks stall
Oil heads for weekly gain amid Norwegian supply cut
Rupee settles 7 paise lower at 73.35 against US dollar

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally past 72 lakh mark; active cases below 8.3 lakh, dipping for 11th straight day

Ajay Vaishnav | Published: October 14, 2020 09:36 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 case count breached the 72 lakh mark on Wednesday, while the total number of active cases fell below the 8.3 lakh mark, dipping for the 11th consecutive day.

