Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally past 72 lakh mark; active cases below 8.3 lakh, dipping for 11th straight day

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Hindu Rao Hospital removed from list of COVID-19 facilities in Delhi, OPD resumes

Civic-run Hindu Rao Hospital, whose resident doctors are currently agitating over due salaries, was on Tuesday removed from the list of COVID-19 facilities by the Delhi government. North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash said, the general OPD services resumed at the facility and nearly "160 patients visited". The Delhi government's health department in an order issued on Tuesday said, in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases then, Bara Hindu Rao Hospital was declared as a designated hospital on June 14. "And whereas a request has been received from the Commissioner, North Delhi Municipal Corporation for converting the Bara Hindu Rao Hospital to a non-COVID hospital.