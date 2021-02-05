Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally over 1.08 cr; active cases at 1.51 lakh

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Delhi reports 158 fresh cases; positivity rate slumps to 0.24%

Delhi recorded 158 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, pushing the infection tally to 6,35,639, while the positivity rate slipped to 0.24 percent, authorities said. These new cases came out of the 67,234 tests conducted the previous day. The positivity rate stood at 0.24 percent, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department. The infection tally in the city stood at over 6.35 lakh and the death toll mounted to 10,871 with seven new fatalities, the authorities said on Thursday. The active cases tally on Thursday dropped to 1,194 from 1,208 the previous day, according to the bulletin.