Feb 5, 2021
09:47
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Cases per million population crosses 50k mark in France; 28 countries now have more than 50,000 cases/million population; 7,783 in India
Feb 5, 2021
09:39
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally over 1.08 cr; active cases at 1.51 lakh
India on Friday reported 12,408 new COVID-19 cases, 15,853 discharges, and 120 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry. The total cases stand at 1,08,02,591, while the death toll rose to 1,54,823. The overall number of active cases stands at 1,51,460, while 49,59,445 have been vaccinated so far.
Feb 5, 2021
09:26
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Andhra Pradesh records 79 more Covid cases, 87 recoveries
Andhra Pradesh reported 79 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, taking its overall tally to over 8.88 lakh, even as 87 more persons recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours. Krishna district accounted for the highest number of cases at 20, followed by Visakhapatnam (13), Guntur (12), West Godavari (6), Anantapur, Chittoor, East Godavari, and Prakasam (5 each), Nellore and Srikakulam (3 each) and Kurnool and Vizianagaram (1 each). No case was reported from Kadapa. The state currently has 1,154 active cases. With 28,254 tests in the past 24 hours, the total number of Covid-19 tests conducted so far in Andhra Pradesh has crossed 1.32 crore.
Feb 5, 2021
09:14
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India sent 56 L COVID-19 vaccines to foreign nations as gift;100 L doses as commercial supplies, says MEA
India provided 56 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccines under grants assistance to a number of countries while 100 lakh doses were sent under commercial supplies, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday. MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said Indian vaccines are scheduled to reach the Caribbean countries, Pacific Island states, Nicaragua, Afghanistan and Mongolia, in the coming weeks. "We have so far supplied vaccines to Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar, Mauritius, Seychelles, Sri Lanka, the UAE, Brazil, Morocco, Bahrain, Oman, Egypt, Algeria, Kuwait and South Africa," he said at a media briefing. "Supplies made under grant amount to 56 lakh doses and commercial supplies amount to over 100 lakh doses," he added.
Feb 5, 2021
09:02
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Delhi reports 158 fresh cases; positivity rate slumps to 0.24%
Delhi recorded 158 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, pushing the infection tally to 6,35,639, while the positivity rate slipped to 0.24 percent, authorities said. These new cases came out of the 67,234 tests conducted the previous day. The positivity rate stood at 0.24 percent, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department. The infection tally in the city stood at over 6.35 lakh and the death toll mounted to 10,871 with seven new fatalities, the authorities said on Thursday. The active cases tally on Thursday dropped to 1,194 from 1,208 the previous day, according to the bulletin.