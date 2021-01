India's COVID-19 tally on Sunday added 18,645 new cases taking the country total to 1,04,50,284. The new cases have stood below the 20,000 mark for the third consecutive day. The overall recoveries surged by 19,299 to a total of 1,00,75,950 cases. The active cases stand at 2,23,335, staying well below the 2.5 lakh mark. The death toll stayed below the 250 mark for the fourth consecutive day with only seven states and Union territories reporting new deaths in double digits.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Maharashtra adds 371 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, 7 more deaths

Thane has added 371 new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 2,46,702, an official said on Sunday. Apart from these new cases recorded on Saturday, seven more people also died of COVID-19, raising the death toll in the district to 6,021, he said. The COVID-19 mortality rate in the district currently stands at 2.44 percent, the official said.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally over 1.04 cr; adds 18,645 new cases

Here are the salient points from today's Union health ministry data on the COVID-19:

- 18.6k new cases, 19.3k new recoveries, 201 new deaths, 855 dips in active cases

- New cases below 20k for the 3rd day. Deaths below 250 for the 4th day

- Only 7 states/UTs reporting new deaths in double digits

- 8.43 lakh tests. Tests below 1 million for the 9th day

- Positivity rate 2.2% compared to 1.99% the previous day

- Kerala reports 5.5k new cases, Maharashtra 3.6k, Chhattisgarh 1k

- Maharashtra reports 57 new deaths, Kerala 22, West Bengal 20

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Global COVID-19 cases cross 90 million mark with 11,556 cases per million population

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 17 Delhi residents have tested positive for the UK strain of coronavirus till date

A total of 17 Delhi residents have tested positive for the new coronavirus strain first detected in the UK till date and 10 of them have been discharged from hospital after recovery, sources said on Saturday. After the new strain was detected in the UK in December, the Delhi government had started a door-to-door medical check-up of people who had arrived from the UK previously and persons who came in their contact in the city. Flights between India and the UK were also suspended after the new strain was detected there. At least 68 people, including those who returned from the UK and their contacts, were found infected with the coronavirus during the exercise, a source said. All were sent to a separate isolation unit on the premises of the LNJP Hospital.