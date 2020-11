Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: With 46,963 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 81,84,082, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 74.91 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. The recovery rate stood at 91.54 percent. The country's COVID-19 death toll climbed to 1,22,111 with 470 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. A total of 74,91,513 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far taking the national recovery rate to 91.54 percent while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.49 percent. The number of active cases of COVID-19 remained below 6 lakh for the third consecutive day. There are 5,70,458 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country as on date which comprises 6.97 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.

It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29. According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 10,98,87,303 samples have been tested up to October 31 with 10,91,239 samples being tested on Saturday.

Bharat Biotech to launch Covaxin in the second quarter of 2021

Bharat Biotech is planning to launch its vaccine for COVID-19 in the second quarter next year if it gets the requisite approvals from the Indian regulatory authorities, a top company official said.

Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister Doraikkannu dies of Covid-19

Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister R. Doraikkannu, a Covid-19 patient, died on Saturday late night, said a senior official of Kauvery Hospital.

Thane sees 20% rise in COVID-19 cases in October

Andhra Pradesh has tested more than 80 lakh samples for Coronavirus, even as 2,783 new infections increased the state's tally to 8.23 lakh on Saturday. In the past 24 hours, the state tested 82,045 more samples for the virus, nudging the total tests to reach 80,28,905. Among the new infections, West Godavari district accounted for the highest, 469, followed by Krishna (425), East Godavari (371), Chittoor (351), Guntur (324), Anantapur (170), Kadapa (169) and Prakasam (134). Among other places, Visakhapatnam (113), Nellore (86), Vizianagaram (70), Srikakulam (67) and Kurnool (34). With the new additions, Covid tallies of the three districts of Kurnool, Nellore and Prakasam are inching towards 60,000. Here are the salient points from today's COVID-19 data released by the Union health ministry:

-Total India cases near 82 lakh with an increase of 46,963 cases in 24 hours

-Active cases fall for 29 days in a row; slip to 5.70 lakh

-Active cases fall by 3.75 lakh in the last 29 days to fall to a 3-month low

-Active cases fall by 12,191 in 24 hours; last week average is 13,957 vs the previous average of 16,451

-Recovery rate rises above 91.5 percent; it’s at 91.54 percent vs yesterday’s 91.34 percent

-Mortality rate remains at 1.49 percent; the positivity rate slips to 6.97 percent

-Overall tests at 10.99 crore with last 24-hr testing at 10.91 lakh

-Single-day testing rises from yesterday; it’s above 10 lakh for 5th straight day

-Total cases rise by 46,963; additions of less than 50,000 for 7th straight day

-Deaths rise be less than 500 after 4 days; it’s up by 470

-Rise of deaths by 470, the lowest single-day increase in 4 months

-Total cases at 81.84 lakh, active 5.70 lakh, recoveries 74.91 lakh and deaths 1.22 lakh

TN Minister Doraikkannu no more: Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister R Doraikannu, who was battling Covid-19, has died, a private hospital said on Sunday. The 72-year-old Minister breathed his last late on Saturday night, Kauvery Hospital Executive Director Dr Aravdindan Selvaraj said in a medical bulletin. "With deep grief, we announce the sad demise of Honourable Minister for Agriculture R Doraikkannu," on Saturday at 11.15 pm, he said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the grieving family during this difficult period," he added. Doraikkannu was undergoing treatment in Chennai, after being shifted from a government medical college hospital in Villpuram on October 13, where he was admitted to after he complained of uneasiness.

Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister R Doraikkannu passed away on Sunday after a brief struggle with #COVID_19 pic.twitter.com/Yt2GErgPvm — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) November 1, 2020