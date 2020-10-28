Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India tally nears 80 lakh mark; Bihar polling begins with COVID-19 guidelines

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Declining trend of COVID-19 pandemic in India, except for 2 to 3 states, says Govt

The COVID-19 pandemic in India is showing a declining trend, except for in two to three states, the government said on Tuesday while noting it is "particularly noteworthy" vis-a-vis some countries in the northern hemisphere where a severe increase in the intensity of the virus' spread is being seen. The pandemic situation in the world is particularly concerning and it has been seen that countries of much greater economic capability with higher per capita income and a robust healthcare system can succumb to a second peak of infection, V K Paul, the NITI Aayog Member (Health), said at a press conference. "This must be a lesson for all of us," said Paul, who also heads the National Task Force on COVID-19. "We are very fortunate that our (COVID-19) trend is in the opposite direction. We are fortunate that today we are showing a decline in (coronavirus) pandemic, except in two or three states," he said. This decline is particularly noteworthy because in other countries of the northern hemisphere there is a severe increase in the intensity of the pandemic, Paul added.