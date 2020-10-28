  • SENSEX
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India tally nears 80 lakh mark; Bihar polling begins with COVID-19 guidelines

Ajay Vaishnav | Published: October 28, 2020 09:15 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 tally on Wednesday neared the 80-lakh mark with 42,408 cases in a day, according to a PTI tally on Tuesday at 9.25 pm. The death toll neared the 1.20 lakh mark with 535 fresh fatalities, it added. In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 79,46,429 and the death toll at 1,19,502. The ministry said that 72,01,070 people have so far recovered from the infection. 

