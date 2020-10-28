Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India tally nears 80 lakh mark; Bihar polling begins with COVID-19 guidelines

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 tally on Wednesday neared the 80-lakh mark with 42,408 cases in a day, according to a PTI tally on Tuesday at 9.25 pm. The death toll neared the 1.20 lakh mark with 535 fresh fatalities, it added. In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 79,46,429 and the death toll at 1,19,502. The ministry said that 72,01,070 people have so far recovered from the infection.
Oct 28, 2020
09:18
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: PM Modi urges people to participate in 'festival of democracy' while taking precautions against COVID
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged voters to cast their votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly election and participate in the "festival of democracy" while taking precautions against COVID-19. Polling began Wednesday morning in 71 assembly constituencies of Bihar in the first phase of three-phase elections amid tight security and COVID-19 guidelines in place. "Today is the first phase of voting in the Bihar Assembly elections. I urge all voters to ensure their participation in this festival of democracy while taking precautions against COVID," Modi said in a tweet in Hindi. "Be mindful of maintaining 'do gaz doori', wear a mask," he said.
Share:
Oct 28, 2020
09:09
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Bengal logs record recovery of COVID patients despite fear of 'tsunami of infections'
West Bengal reported the highest single-day recovery of 3,917 coronavirus patients on Tuesday, a day after the Durga puja was concluded, though there was apprehension of a "tsunami of COVID-19 infections" if people were allowed to visit marquees in large numbers. The health department said that 3,957 more people tested positive for the disease during the day, while the figure was 4,121 on Monday, the last day of the festival.
Share:
Oct 28, 2020
09:02
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Declining trend of COVID-19 pandemic in India, except for 2 to 3 states, says Govt
The COVID-19 pandemic in India is showing a declining trend, except for in two to three states, the government said on Tuesday while noting it is "particularly noteworthy" vis-a-vis some countries in the northern hemisphere where a severe increase in the intensity of the virus' spread is being seen. The pandemic situation in the world is particularly concerning and it has been seen that countries of much greater economic capability with higher per capita income and a robust healthcare system can succumb to a second peak of infection, V K Paul, the NITI Aayog Member (Health), said at a press conference. "This must be a lesson for all of us," said Paul, who also heads the National Task Force on COVID-19. "We are very fortunate that our (COVID-19) trend is in the opposite direction. We are fortunate that today we are showing a decline in (coronavirus) pandemic, except in two or three states," he said. This decline is particularly noteworthy because in other countries of the northern hemisphere there is a severe increase in the intensity of the pandemic, Paul added.