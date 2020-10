Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 caseload neared the 75 lakh mark, while the number of recoveries reached closer to the 66 lakh on Sunday.

Here are the major highlights from Sunday’s COVID-19 India data:

—Active cases around 7.8 lakh; at the lowest level since August 31.

—Active cases fall for 15th consecutive day; decline by 11,776 in 24 hours.

—Active cases fall by over 1.6 lakh in the last two weeks.

—Total cases rise by 61,871; the lowest single-day rise in the last five days.

—Recoveries increase by 72,614 & deaths by 1,033.

—Deaths increase by more than 1,000 for the 1st time since October 3.

—Total cases at 74.94 lakh, active 7.83 lakh, recoveries 65.97 lakh and deaths 1.14 lakh.

—Total tests on a single-day at 9.70 lakh vs yesterday’s 10 lakh.

—Recovery rate above 88 percent; it’s at 88.03 percent vs yesterday’s 87.78 percent.

—The mortality rate remains at 1.52 percent for the last four days.

Metro train services will be only half of the pre-COVID levels and will operate at a third of the passenger capacity once the services restart next week, a top official said on Saturday. Time duration of the operations for the single 11-km line between Ghatkopar to Versova has also been curtailed to 12 hours starting from 0830 hrs daily, Mumbai Metro One's chief executive Abhau Kumar Mishra told reporters while showing the revamped set up. He said the cut in services, passengers and operational timing is to ensure the passenger safety through proper social distancing which needs to be followed. Only 200 services of trains will run with services in either direction in up to 8 minutes as against 5 minutes and 400 services earlier. As against 1,350 people per service earlier, now the train will carry only 360 people. It can be noted that earlier this week, the Maharashtra government had allowed Metro services in the financial capital to resume from October 15, but the company decided to start it from Monday after finishing all the safety runs.

Maharashtra reports 10,259 new coronavirus cases, 250 deaths: The state's COVID-19 tally on Saturday increased to 15,86,321 with 10,259 new cases, said a health official. The state also reported 250 deaths, taking its death toll to 41,965, he said. A total of 14,238 patients were discharged after treatment, taking the tally of recovered people to 13,58,606. There are 1,85,270 active patients in the state now.

The state's COVID-19 tally on Saturday increased to 15,86,321 with 10,259 new cases, said a health official. The state also reported 250 deaths, taking its death toll to 41,965, he said. A total of 14,238 patients were discharged after treatment, taking the tally of recovered people to 13,58,606. There are 1,85,270 active patients in the state now. Mumbai city reported 1,791 new cases during the day, which pushed its overall case count to 2,40,335, while its death toll rose to 9,739 with 47 new fatalities. The Mumbai division , which consists of Mumbai city and satellite towns, reported 3,410 new cases, raising its total case count to 5,50,249. A total of 17,234 people have died so far in the region, the official said.

reported 1,791 new cases during the day, which pushed its overall case count to 2,40,335, while its death toll rose to 9,739 with 47 new fatalities. The , which consists of Mumbai city and satellite towns, reported 3,410 new cases, raising its total case count to 5,50,249. A total of 17,234 people have died so far in the region, the official said. Pune city added 417 COVID-19 cases, raising its case tally to 1,67,823, while 22 deaths took the toll to 3,888. The number of cases in the Pune division stood at 4,08,351 and death toll at 9,176, the official said.

added 417 COVID-19 cases, raising its case tally to 1,67,823, while 22 deaths took the toll to 3,888. The number of cases in the stood at 4,08,351 and death toll at 9,176, the official said. Kolhapur division has reported 1,04,924 cases and 3,473 deaths till now, while Aurangabad division's case tally stood at 58,623 and death count at 1,494.

has reported 1,04,924 cases and 3,473 deaths till now, while Aurangabad division's case tally stood at 58,623 and death count at 1,494. Latur division has reported 65,218 cases until now and 1,876 fatalities.

has reported 65,218 cases until now and 1,876 fatalities. Akola division has recorded 49,105 cases while 1,162 people have succumbed to the infection until now.

has recorded 49,105 cases while 1,162 people have succumbed to the infection until now. Nagpur division has recorded 1,34,967 infections and 3,293 fatalities so far, the official informed.

—With inputs from agencies