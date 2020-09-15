Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 case tally nears 5 million; Maharashtra cases more than Russia

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 case tally crosses 49-lakh mark with a spike of 83,809 new cases; 1,054 deaths in last 24 hours

- India reports 83.8k new cases. Lowest in 6 days and below 90k for the first time in 5 days.

- India's total deaths cross 80k with more than 1k new deaths. Daily deaths have been more than 1k for the last 14 days.

- Highest daily recoveries yet at 79.2k. India's recovery rate is now 78.3%

- 15 states report drop in active cases

- India likely to cross 5 million total cases today

- Total cases in Maharashtra is now more than Russia (ranked No.4 in the world)

- Deaths per million population is now 600. World average is 120 and in India it is 58