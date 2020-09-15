  • SENSEX
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 case tally nears 5 million; Maharashtra cases more than Russia

Ajay Vaishnav | Published: September 15, 2020 10:16 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 case tally on Tuesday neared the 50 lakh or 5 million mark with a single-day spike of 83,809 new cases. The country recorded 1,054 deaths in the last 24 hours.

