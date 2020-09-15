Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 case tally nears 5 million; Maharashtra cases more than Russia

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: COVID-19 forces people to hold condolence meetings online
As the COVID-19 pandemic upends normal life, it has also changed the way people express grief over the death of their near and dear ones with many taking the virtual route to pay condolences from safe confines of their homes. With restrictions still in place, people are finding it difficult to go out and at such a time, technology has come to their help in offering condolences. In Madhya Pradesh's Indore city, people have started organising 'uthavna' (condolence) meetings on social media and apps providing video conferencing facilities to offer tributes to the deceased and to express solidarity with his/her family members. "This city has a culture of organising social gatherings in happy as well as sad times. But, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, now people have to live with this new reality," BJP MP from Indore Shankar Lalwani told PTI.
The COVID-19 tally in Arunachal Pradesh rose to 6,298 as 176 more people, including nine security personnel, have tested positive for the disease, an official said on Tuesday. The death toll rose to 11 in the northeastern state after a 50-year-old man, who was working at a primary health centre near here, succumbed to the infection, State Surveillance Officer Dr L Jampa said. "The man had tested positive for the disease on September 3 and was in home isolation. He was admitted to the Tezpur Medical College in Assam on September 6 after his health condition worsened. He died on September 11. He was suffering from acute respiratory distress syndrome," he said.
Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 10,77,374 on Monday with the addition of 17,066 new cases, the state health department said. With 257 deaths in the last 24 hours, the toll in the state went up to 29,894, it said. In its daily media bulletin, the department said it included 106 old fatalities in addition to the 257 as part of portal updation. In all, it has added 363 deaths. "In the process of updating figures as per the portal, all these deaths (363) were recorded today," the department said. A total of 15,789 patients were discharged after treatment during the day, taking the number of recoveries in the state to 7,55,850, it said, adding that the state now has 2,91,256 active cases.
Mumbai's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,71,949 on Monday with the addition of 2,256 new cases, while 31 more patients succumbed to the infection, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. It was the sixth consecutive day on which the financial capital of the county has recorded over 2,000 COVID-19 cases. Also, the number of active COVID-19 patients crossed the 31,000-mark and jumped to 31,063, the civic body's daily report said. The death toll increased to 8,178 with 31 more patients succumbing to the infection, the BMC said. Daily fatalities dropped to just above 30 after remaining in more than 40 zone for three days. The civic body report said the number of recovered patients increased to 1,32,349 with 1,431 more people discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours. According to the BMC, Mumbai's recovery rate of COVID-19 patients is 77 per cent. The average growth rate of COVID-19 cases in the city is 1.24 per cent, while the average doubling rate is 56 days, it said. Since September 9, single-day cases in the city have been over the 2,000-mark On September 10, the highest-ever 2,371 cases were reported in Mumbai.
- India reports 83.8k new cases. Lowest in 6 days and below 90k for the first time in 5 days.
- India's total deaths cross 80k with more than 1k new deaths. Daily deaths have been more than 1k for the last 14 days.
- Highest daily recoveries yet at 79.2k. India's recovery rate is now 78.3%
- 15 states report drop in active cases
- India likely to cross 5 million total cases today
- Total cases in Maharashtra is now more than Russia (ranked No.4 in the world)
- Deaths per million population is now 600. World average is 120 and in India it is 58