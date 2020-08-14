Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally jumps to over 24.61 lakh with 64,533 new cases in a day; death toll at 48,040

With a spike of 64,533 cases on Friday, India's COVID-19 tally jumped to 24,61,191. The number of deaths in the last 24 hours rose by 1,007 deaths with an overall toll of 48,040. The overall COVID-19 tally includes 6,61,595 active cases and 17,51,555 recoveries as well. The global death toll rose to 7,53,493 with 21,067,520 cases.