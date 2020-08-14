Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally jumps to over 24.61 lakh with 64,533 new cases in a day; death toll at 48,040

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: With a spike of 64,533 cases on Friday, India's COVID-19 tally jumped to 24,61,191. The number of deaths in the last 24 hours rose by 1,007 deaths with an overall toll of 48,040. The overall COVID-19 tally includes 6,61,595 active cases and 17,51,555 recoveries as well. The global death toll rose to 7,53,493 with 21,067,520 cases.
Aug 14, 2020
10:40
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Total testing increases to 8.30 lakh vs 7.33 lakh on the previous day
Aug 14, 2020
10:26
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Bihar conducts record 1 lakh COVID-19 tests; 3,906 fresh cases push tally past 94,000
Bihar claimed to have conducted a record number of over one lakh COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours, during which 10 more patients succumbed to the virus and 3,906 fresh cases were reported. According to a bulletin issued by the state health department, the death toll rose to 484, while the tally soared to 94,459, with 31,567 active cases. The number of tests conducted since Wednesday was 1.04 lakh, as Bihar crossed the six-digit figure for the first time, and altogether 13.77 lakh samples have been tested. Patna now accounts for 91 fatalities, the maximum for any of the states 38 districts, followed by Bhagalpur (40), Gaya (31), Rohtas (26), Munger (23), Nalanda (22), Muzaffarpur (19) and Vaishali (18). The state capital has also reported the highest number of confirmed cases so far (15,381), followed by Bhagalpur (3,855), Muzaffarpur (3,848), Begusarai (3,670), Nalanda (3,495) and Gaya (3,423).
Aug 14, 2020
10:14
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Mizoram issues new guidelines for social gathering
The Mizoram government has issued additional standard operating procedure (SOP) to be followed in any gathering to ensure that social distancing is strictly maintained in view of the rise of COVID-19 cases in the state, an official said. The order was issued on Thursday after a meeting of top officials, NGOs, churches and doctors chaired by Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Wednesday, the official said. The order said that not more than 50 people are allowed in gatherings like marriage ceremony, funeral, memorial stone erection programme, anniversary celebration and any other related functions.
Aug 14, 2020
09:59
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 recovery rate rise to 71.2%; overall recoveries top 17.51 lakh
Total Cases At 24,61,190 Active 6,61,595, Recoveries 17,51,555 & Deaths 48,040
Total Cases Increase By 64,553, Active By 7,973 In Last 24 Hours
Recoveries Rise By 55,573 & Deaths By 1,007 In Last 24 Hours
Death Rate At 1.95% V 1.96% Yesterday
Gap Between Recoveries & Active Cases Rises To 10.89 Lakh Vs 10.42 Lk Yesterday
Recovery Rate Rises To 71.2% From Yesterday’s Level Of 70.8%
Total Testing Done At 8.30 Lakh Vs 7.33 Lakh On Previous Day
Aug 14, 2020
09:45
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally jumps to over 24.61 lakh with 64,533 new cases in a day; death toll at 48,040
Aug 14, 2020
09:33
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: South Korea sees virus jump, urges more vigilance
South Korea reported 103 new virus cases on Friday, one of its biggest daily jumps in months, as officials express concerned that infections are getting out of control in cities as people increasingly venture out in public. Eighty-three of the new cases were from the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area, where health authorities have struggled to stem transmissions from various sources and groups, including churches, nursing homes, schools and workers. Infections were also reported in other major cities such as Busan, Gwangju and Ulsan. Eighteen of the new cases were linked to international arrivals, which health officials consider a lesser threat than local transmissions because testing and two-week quarantines are mandatory for all passengers arriving from abroad.
Aug 14, 2020
09:25
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Gujarat adds 1,092 new COVID-19 cases; tally tops 75,000
With 1,092 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, Gujarat's tally crossed the 75,000-mark on Thursday, while 18 more patients died due to the infection, five of them in Surat district, the state Health Department said. The statewide tally increased to 75,482 with the addition of 1,092 new cases, said a release by the Health Department. It said 18 persons with COVID-19 infection died across the state during the same period, taking the toll to 2,733, the release said.
Aug 14, 2020
09:09
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Bengal records highest one-day jump of 2,997 COVID cases, 56 fresh deaths
The coronavirus caseload in West Bengal rose to 1,07,323 with the highest single-day spike of 2,997 infections on Thursday, the health department said. The COVID-19 death toll also mounted to 2,259 after 56 people succumbed to the disease, the department said in a bulletin. It said that 2,497 patients were discharged from hospitals after they recovered from COVID-19, taking the total number of cured people to 78,617. The number of active patients rose to 26,447. Since Wednesday, 30,032 samples were tested in the state, the bulletin added.
Aug 14, 2020
08:56
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Nashik, Ahmednagar, Pune lead in COVID-19 cases in other major cities in Maharashtra
Elsewhere in Maharashtra, 669 new cases were recorded in Nashik city, 229 in Ahmednagar city, 1,148 in Pune city, 848 in Pimpri-Chinchwad, 113 in Kolhapur city, 144 in Sangli city, 143 in Aurangabad city and 420 cases in Nagpur city. Of 413 deaths recorded across the state, 288 took place in the last 48 hours and 74 during the last week; rest 51 deaths were from the period before that, the health department statement said.
Aug 14, 2020
08:42
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Maharashtra records 11,813 new COVID cases, 413 deaths, 9,115 recoveries
Maharashtra registered a spike of 11,813 new cases on Thursday which took the coronavirus tally in the state to 5,60,126. With 413 COVID-19 patients dying, the death toll in the state reached 19,063, the state health department said. On the other hand, 9,115 patients were discharged from hospitals, it said. So far 3,90,948 COVID-19 patients have recovered in Maharashtra while there are 1,49,798 active cases. 29,76,090 people have been tested so far. The case fatality rate in the state is 3.4 percent and recovery rate is 69.8 percent. Currently, there are 10,25,660 persons in home quarantine and 36,450 in institutional quarantine.
Aug 14, 2020
08:37
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 1,200 new coronavirus cases in Mumbai, 48 deaths
The tally of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai increased to 1,27,571 on Thursday with 1,200 new patients coming to light. However, there are only 19,332 active patients in the city, the civic body said. The death toll due to the pandemic in the country's financial capital reached 6,988 with 48 new fatalities, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The number of recovered patients in the city rose to 1,00,954 with 884 patients being discharged from the hospitals during the day. The city has a recovery rate of 79 percent while the average growth rate of cases is 0.80 percent. The doubling rate of cases is 79 days. So far 6.29 lakh COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the city, the BMC said.
Aug 14, 2020
08:32
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally nears 2.5 million or 25 lakh mark; fatalities over 48,000
Welcome to CNBC-TV18.com's live coverage of the outbreak of novel coronavirus in India and the ongoing Unlock 3.0. For starters, India's COVID-19 case count surpassed the 24 lakh mark, while the number of recoveries surged to over 17 lakh on Thursday, according to a tally by news agency PTI. As per the agency's late evening update on Thursday, India added 69,612 fresh cases, taking the tally to 24,56,073. The death toll increased by 1010 to an overall fatality at 48,078, it said, while adding that the number of recoveries also rose by 56,888 to an overall tally of 17,42,063. In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 23,96,637 and the death toll at 47,033. The ministry said that 16,95,982 people have so far recovered from the infection.