Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally nears 24 lakh with almost 64,000 cases in a day; death toll rises to 47,068

Ajay Vaishnav | Published: August 13, 2020 08:34 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 tally added almost 64,000 cases in a day, taking the overall tally to 23,86,461, according to a tally compiled by news agency PTI. In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 23,29,638 and the death toll at 46,091. The ministry said that 16,39,599 people have so far recovered from the infection.

