Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally nears 24 lakh with almost 64,000 cases in a day; death toll rises to 47,068

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Mumbai, Pune worst-hit within Maharashtra
State capital Mumbai reported 1,132 new cases and 50 deaths during the day. The number of COVID-19 cases in the city thus rose to 1,26,356 and death toll to 6,943. The number of active cases in Mumbai is 19,047. Pune city reported 1,665 new cases along with 19 deaths. The total number of cases in Pune city is now 74,305 and death toll is 1,881, the official said. Of 344 deaths reported during the day, 238 deaths had taken place in the last 48 hours while 66 deaths had taken place in the last one week. 40 deaths had taken place even before that but were added to the toll on Wednesday. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region -- which covers Mumbai and surrounding towns -- reported 3,470 new coronavirus cases, taking its total to 2,75,574, while 99 deaths took the total fatalities in the region to 11,061, the official said. Pune division's COVID-19 tally increased to 1,38,693 with 3,656 new cases, while 60 fatalities took the death toll
to 3,656. Nashik division has reported 54,753 cases and 1,553 deaths so far. Kolhapur division has reported 19,296 cases and 534 deaths. Aurangabad division has reported 22,081 cases and 722 deaths. Latur division has reported 12,967 cases and 408 deaths. Akola division has reported 11,061 cases and 342 deaths and Nagpur division 13,323 cases and 316 deaths. As many as 565 people from other states have been treated in Maharashtra for the viral infection, including 58 who died.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Congress spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi passes away due to cardiac arrest
Congress leader and spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi passed away on Wednesday after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 52. "We are deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Shri Rajiv Tyagi. A staunch Congressman & a true patriot. Our thoughts and prayers are with his families & friends in this time of grief," Congress said in a tweet. Tyagi suffered the attack soon after participating in a TV debate from his residence in Sector 16 of Vasundhara in Ghaziabad and fell unconscious, sources said. He was immediately rushed to the Yashoda Hospital in Kaushambi, Ghaziabad, where doctors tried to revive him, but could not, the sources added. Doctors said he probably breathed his last on the way to the hospital.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Maharashtra adds 12,712 new COVID-19 cases, 13,804 recoveries, 344 deaths
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Mumbai adds 1,132 COVID-19 cases; 50 succumb, 923 recover
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally nears 24 lakh with almost 64,000 cases in a day; death toll rises to 47,068
Welcome to CNBC-TV18.com's live coverage of the coronavirus outbreak in India and the ongoing Unlock 3.0. For starters, India's COVID-19 tally added almost 64,000 cases in a day, taking the overall tally to 23,86,461, according to a tally compiled by news agency PTI. In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 23,29,638 and the death toll at 46,091. The ministry said that 16,39,599 people have so far recovered from the infection.