Coronavirus News LIVE updates: Cinema halls, entertainment parks to open in many states today

Coronavirus News LIVE updates: India's COVID19 tally of cases climbed to 73.07 lakh with 67,735 new cases in a day, while 63,83,441 people have recuperated so far pushing the national recovery rate to 87.35 per cent on Thursday, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The total coronavirus cases mounted to 73,07,097 and the death toll climbed to 1,11,266 with the novel coronavirus virus claiming 680 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country, the data updated at 8 am showed.Meanwhile, the World Bank President David Malpass said that world is experiencing one of the deepest recessions since the Great Depression in the 1930s owing to the novel coronavirus. He termed the COVID-19 pandemic a "catastrophic event" for many developing and the poorest countries. He told reporters that given the extent of the economic contraction, there was a rising risk of disruptive debt crises in countries.
Oct 15, 2020
10:45
Cop donates plasma to COVID-19 patient in Maharashtra
A COVID19 patient urgently requiring plasma approached Thane police for help, following which a cop promptly responded to his request, the city police said. The police here in Maharashtra received a message on its WhatsApp group about a 65yearold patient suffering from coronavirus infection urgently in need of B+ve plasma.
Oct 15, 2020
10:30
Arunachal reports 207 new COVID-19 cases, 1 fresh fatality
Arunachal Pradesh's COVID19 tally rose to 12,768 on Thursday as 207 more people tested positive for the infection, while one fresh fatality pushed the northeastern state's coronavirus death toll to 29, a senior health official said. A 70yearold man from Naharlagun's Lekhi village died at a COVID19 hospital at Chimpu on Wednesday due to septic shock and multiple organ failure. He had tested positive for coronavirus and was admitted to the hospital on October 6, State Surveillance Officer, Dr Lobsang Jampa, said.
Oct 15, 2020
10:12
Jharkhand reports 633 new COVID-19 cases, 6 fresh fatalities
Jharkhand's COVID19 tally rose to 94,369 on Thursday as 633 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said. Six fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 811, he said.
Oct 15, 2020
10:00
67,735 new cases take India's virus tally to 73,07,097
India's COVID19 tally of cases climbed to 73.07 lakh with 67,735 new cases in a day, while 63,83,441 people have recuperated so far pushing the national recovery rate to 87.35 per cent on Thursday, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The total coronavirus cases mounted to 73,07,097 and the death toll climbed to 1,11,266 with the novel coronavirus virus claiming 680 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country, the data updated at 8 am showed.
Oct 15, 2020
09:46
COVID spike arrives late, hits hard in rural Kansas county
As rural northwestern Kansas communities endured some of the state's biggest spikes in COVID19 cases last week, a county sheriff who was among those testing positive found himself struggling to breathe and landed in a hospital room more than an hour from home.
Oct 15, 2020
09:25
10 new cases push COVID-19 tally of Andamans to 4,046
The COVID19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 4,046 on Thursday as 10 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said. Three new patients have travel history, while seven fresh infections were detected during contact tracing, he said.
Oct 15, 2020
09:13
Telangana adds 1,432 fresh COVID-19 cases, eight deaths take
Telangana reported 1,432 new COVID19 cases, taking the tally to 2,17,670 while eight more deaths pushed the toll to 1,249, the state government said on Thursday. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 244, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (115) and Bhadradri Kothagudem (99) districts, it said in a bulletin, providing data as of 8 pm on October 14.
Oct 15, 2020
09:02
First lady unseen as Trump restarts campaign after COVID-19
President Donald Trump and his wife received their positive COVID19 tests on the same day. He's already returned to campaigning, but there's been no public sighting yet of the first lady.
Oct 15, 2020
08:51
Will have a safe and effective vaccine before end of this year, says Donald Trump
The US will have a safe and effective COVID19 vaccine before the end of this year, President Donald Trump said on Wednesday, assuring the country's corporate sector that if reelected, he would deliver optimism, opportunity and growth. Trump, who tested positive for COVID19 on October 1 and was admitted to a military hospital for three nights and four days, declared himself cured after he was treated with an experimental antibody drug cocktail.
Oct 15, 2020
08:40
Trump's son Barron tested positive for COVID-19, reveals Melania
Barron Trump, the teenage son of US President Donald Trump, contracted coronavirus after his parents tested positive for COVID19 but has since tested negative, First Lady Melania Trump has said. In a blog posted on the White House website, Melania said that Barron, 14, exhibited no symptoms, a departure from herself and the president, who have both said they experienced mild symptoms.