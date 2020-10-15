  • SENSEX
Coronavirus News LIVE updates: Cinema halls, entertainment parks to open in many states today

Anshul | Published: October 15, 2020 10:32 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE updates: India's COVID19 tally of cases climbed to 73.07 lakh with 67,735 new cases in a day, while 63,83,441 people have recuperated so far pushing the national recovery rate to 87.35 per cent on Thursday, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The total coronavirus cases mounted to 73,07,097 and the death toll climbed to 1,11,266 with the novel coronavirus virus claiming 680 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country, the data updated at 8 am showed.Meanwhile, the World Bank President David Malpass said that world is experiencing one of the deepest recessions since the Great Depression in the 1930s owing to the novel coronavirus. He termed the COVID-19 pandemic a "catastrophic event" for many developing and the poorest countries. He told reporters that given the extent of the economic contraction, there was a rising risk of disruptive debt crises in countries.

