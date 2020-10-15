Coronavirus News LIVE updates: Cinema halls, entertainment parks to open in many states today

Coronavirus News LIVE updates: Will have a safe and effective vaccine before end of this year, says Donald Trump

The US will have a safe and effective COVID19 vaccine before the end of this year, President Donald Trump said on Wednesday, assuring the country's corporate sector that if reelected, he would deliver optimism, opportunity and growth. Trump, who tested positive for COVID19 on October 1 and was admitted to a military hospital for three nights and four days, declared himself cured after he was treated with an experimental antibody drug cocktail.