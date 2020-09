India's single-day recoveries surpassed the number of new infections for the second consecutive day on Sunday, with 94,612 people having recuperated from COVID-19, even as the total caseload sprinted past 54 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry's data. A total of 94,612 people recovered from coronavirus in a span of 24 hours, taking the national recovery rate to 79.68 percent, while92,605people tested positive for the disease during the period, taking the total COVID-19 cases to 54,00,619.

The death toll climbed to 86,752 with the virus claiming 1,133 lives in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed. The total COVID-19 recoveries have surged to 43,03,043. The COVID-19 case fatality rate was recorded at 1.61 percent. There are 10,10,824 active cases in the country which comprise 18.72 percent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and it went past 50 lakh on September 16. According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 6,36,61,060 samples have been tested up to September 19 with 12,06,806 samples being tested on Saturday.

Here are the latest updates and developments related to the novel coronavirus pandemic in the country:

211 new COVID-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh, tally 7,250

state's total virus count to 7,250, a senior health department official said on Sunday.

TCS sets up 11 COVID-19 isolation centres for staff, their dependents

India's largest software services firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has set up 11 first-line COVID-19 isolation centres within its premises in various cities in India, including Mumbai, Indore and Nagpur. According to an email to employees, these centres will provide medical support to associates and their dependents (spouse, children and parents /parents-in-law) who are asymptomatic or mildly COVID-19 positive with no other co-morbidities or medical history/complications.

Telangana logs 2,137 COVID-19 cases; Tally rises to 1.71 lakh

Telangana reported 2,137 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total infection count to 1,71,306 while eight more deaths pushed the toll to 1,033, a government bulletin said on Sunday. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of fresh cases with 322, followed by Rangareddy (182) and Medchal Malkajgiri (146) districts, it said, providing data as of 8 PM on Saturday. The cumulative recovered cases stood at 1,39,700, while 30,573 were presently under treatment across the state. The case fatality rate (CFR) in the state stood at 0.60 percent, while it was 1.60 percent at the national level. Telangana's recovery rate was 81.54 percent against 79.65 percent at the country level.

India COVID-19 tally crosses the 54-lakh mark

Total 86,752 deaths reported so far in the country include 32,216 from Maharashtra followed by 8,751 from Tamil Nadu, 7,922 from Karnataka, 5,302 from Andhra Pradesh, 4,953 from Uttar Pradesh,4,945 from Delhi,4,298 from West Bengal, 3,302 from Gujarat, 2,757 from Punjab and 1,943 from Madhya Pradesh.

Rajasthan imposes Section 144 of CrPC in 11 districts

Concerned over the rising number of coronavirus cases, the Rajasthan government on Saturday decided to impose Section 144 of the CrPC in 11 districts of the state. The state has 33 districts and the provision prohibits an assembly of more than five persons at a place. According to a release, the government also decided to continue the ban on social or religious functions till October 31. However, the permission for 20 people at funerals and 50 in marriage functions will continue. The decisions were taken in a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, the release said.

In view of the alarming situation regarding coronavirus, it was decided to impose Section 144 of the CrPC in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Udaipur, Sikar, Pali and Nagaur, the release said. People will have to wear masks and follow social distancing norms. Health Minister Raghu Shrma, Chief Secretary Rajeeva Swarup, Principal Secretary (Home) Abhay Kumar, Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) Akhil Arora and other officials were present in the meeting.