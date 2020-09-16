Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: DGCI allows Serum Institute to resume clinical trial of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine
Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) Dr V G Somani gives permission to Serum Institute of India to resume clinical trial of the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine candidate in the country while revoking its earlier order of suspending any new recruitment for phase two and three trial.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Jharkhand slashes COVID-19 test rate at private labs to Rs 1,500
The Jharkhand government on Tuesday slashed the maximum price of RT-PCR tests for COVID-19 to be charged by private laboratories to Rs 1,500, officials said. The state government on June 29 had capped the rate at Rs 2,400. The decision was taken in view of the fall in rates of the kits and related items required to conduct the tests, officials said. Action will be taken against any private lab that charges more than the fixed rate, as per an order issued by the government.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Odisha reports more recoveries than new COVID-19 cases
Odisha reported more recoveries of COVID-19 patients than new cases on Tuesday as 3,714 people were cured of the disease while 3,645 got infected with it, a health department official said. The number of recoveries in the state is now 1,25,738, which is 79.25 per cent of the total coronavirus caseload of 1,58,650. The toll due to the contagion rose to 645 with eight more people succumbing to the infection - three in Cuttack and one each in Boudh, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Sambalpur and Subarnapur during the day, he said. Total 53 COVID-19 patients in the state have died due to comorbidities, according to the official.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally crosses 5 million; Govt says recoveries among highest in world
The COVID-19 case tally crossed the 50-lakh mark on Tuesday with the government saying that the number of recoveries in India was amongst the highest in the world and the country learnt from the experience of nations that suffered high mortalities to avoid a "huge peak" in terms of deaths. The Centre also asserted that there was absolutely "no shortage" of medical oxygen, vital in the treatment of coronavirus, at the national level, while urging states to ensure proper inventory management at hospital-level and advance planning for timely replenishment so that there is no stockout.At a press briefing, Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Dr Balram Bhargava, also said reinfection was "very, very rare" with COVID-19, but it can happen.Bhargava, however, said it was not a matter of serious concern. Asserting that India has one of the highest numbers of COVID-19 recoveries, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said there are 14 states and union territories (UTs) in the country where the number of active cases are less than 5,000.He said there are 18 states and UTs where the total number of active cases are between 5,000 and 50,000, while there are only four states with more than 50,000 active cases.