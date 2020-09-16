  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
10 things you need to know before the opening bell on September 16
Asia shares rise as investors look ahead to Fed meeting
OPEC stands the test of time as it turns 60
Rupee drops 16 paise to 73.64 vs dollar on buying by banks

live now

Last Update 17 minutes ago
auto refresh

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally crosses 5 million; Govt says recoveries among highest in world

Ajay Vaishnav | Published: September 16, 2020 08:52 AM IST

event highlights

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The COVID-19 case tally crossed the 50-lakh mark on Tuesday with the government saying that the number of recoveries in India was amongst the highest in the world and the country learnt from the experience of nations that suffered high mortalities to avoid a "huge peak" in terms of deaths. The Centre also asserted that there was absolutely "no shortage" of medical oxygen, vital in the treatment of coronavirus, at the national level, while urging states to ensure proper inventory management at hospital-level and advance planning for timely replenishment so that there is no stockout.

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement