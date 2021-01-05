  • SENSEX
Coronavirus news LIVE updates: India records lowest daily COVID-19 cases in over six months

CNBC-TV18 | Published: January 05, 2021 11:10 AM IST

Coronavirus news LIVE updates: India recorded 16,375 new cases of coronavirus, the lowest in over six months, taking the country’s COVID-19 caseload to1,03,56,844, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. The death toll increased to1,49,850with 201new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 99,75,958 pushing the national recovery rate to96.32 percent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 percent.The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 3 lakh for the 15thconsecutive day. There are 2,31,036active coronavirus infections in the country whichcomprises2.23per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

