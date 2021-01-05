Coronavirus news LIVE updates: India records lowest daily COVID-19 cases in over six months

Coronavirus news LIVE updates: India recorded 16,375 new cases of coronavirus, the lowest in over six months, taking the country’s COVID-19 caseload to1,03,56,844, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. The death toll increased to1,49,850with 201new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 99,75,958 pushing the national recovery rate to96.32 percent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 percent.The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 3 lakh for the 15thconsecutive day. There are 2,31,036active coronavirus infections in the country whichcomprises2.23per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.
Jan 5, 2021
11:23
Coronavirus news LIVE updates: Pondy clocks 47 new cases of COVID-19, no fresh deaths reported
Puducherry recorded 47 fresh cases of coronavirus on Tuesday pushing up the overall tally to 38,300, the health department said. The new cases were identified at the end of screening of 3827 samples in the last 24 hours ending 10 am on Tuesday.
Jan 5, 2021
11:08
Coronavirus news LIVE updates: 11 new cases take Mizoram's COVID-19 tally to 4,234
At least 11 people, including two Border Security Force personnel, have tested positive for COVID19 in Mizoram, taking the tally in the state to 4,234, a health department official said on Tuesday. Of the fresh cases, eight were reported from Aizawl district, two from Lunglei and one from Kolasib, he said.
Jan 5, 2021
10:56
Coronavirus news LIVE updates: No fresh COVID-19 case in Andamans, tally at 4,948
Andaman and Nicobar Islands did not record a single fresh COVID19 case in the last 24 hours, a health department official said on Tuesday. The coronavirus tally in the Union Territory remained at 4,948, while a total of 62 people have so far died due to the contagion, he said.
Jan 5, 2021
10:44
Coronavirus news LIVE updates: Most US COVID-19 vaccines go idle as New York, Florida move to penalize hospitals
More than twothirds of the 15 million coronavirus vaccines shipped within the United States have so far gone unused, U.S. health officials said on Monday, as the governors of New York and Florida vowed to penalize hospitals that fail to dispense shots quickly enough.
Jan 5, 2021
10:31
COVID_19 India Updates | Single-day testing rises from yesterday's level, but remains below 10 lakh. Recovery rate rises to 96.32% while positivity rate slips to 2.23%
Coronavirus news LIVE updates: Two Barca staff members test positive for COVID-19
Two members of Barcelona's first team staff have tested positive for COVID19, the Catalans said on Monday.
Jan 5, 2021
09:56
Coronavirus news LIVE updates: Thane reports 321 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths in Maharashtra
With the addition of 321 new COVID19 cases, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has reached 2,44,571, an official said on Tuesday. Besides these new cases reported on Monday, five people also died due to COVID19, taking the number of fatalities in the district to 5,985, he said.
Jan 5, 2021
09:48
Coronavirus news LIVE updates: Larry King, hospitalised with COVID, moved out of ICU
Veteran talk show host Larry King, suffering from COVID-19, has been moved out of the intensive care unit at a Los Angeles hospital and is breathing on his own, a spokesman said on Monday. King was moved to the ICU on New Year's Eve and was receiving oxygen but is now breathing on his own, said David Theall, a spokesman for Ora Media, a production company formed by King.