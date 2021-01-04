Coronavirus news LIVE updates: Daily new COVID-19 cases in the country remained below 20,000 for the third consecutive day taking the virus caseload to 1,03,40,469, while the recoveries surged to 99.46 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. A total of 16,504 people tested positive for coronavirus infection in a day. The death toll increased to 1,49,649 with 214 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 99,46,867 pushing the national recovery rate to 96.19 percent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 percent.The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 3 lakh for the 14th consecutive day. There are 2,43,953 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprise 2.36per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.Here are the live updates from the pandemic:
Jan 4, 2021
13:50
Coronavirus News LIVE updates: UK rolls out Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine
Britain becomes the first country in the world to inoculate a patient with Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine. An 82-year-old man becomes the first one to get an AstraZenca jab at a hospital 100m away from where it was developed. British govt is ready to administer as many as half a million doses over the next 24 hours. The vaccine costs just USD 4.10 per shot and can be stored in refrigerators, aiding in distribution. British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said in an interview with broadcaster Sky News on Monday that it was "a triumph for British science" and "a pivotal moment" in fighting COVID-19.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: PM Modi says World's biggest COVID-19 vaccination programme set to begin in India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that the world's biggest inoculation drive against coronavirus is set to begin in the country, a day after the drugs regulator approved two vaccines for restricted emergency use. Lauding the scientists and technicians for the 'Made in India' vaccines, he said the country is proud of them. "World's biggest COVID-19 vaccination programme set to begin in India. For this, the country is proud of the contributions of its scientists and technicians," Modi said. India's drugs regulator on Sunday approved Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country, paving the way for a massive inoculation drive. Addressing scientists at the National Metrology Conclave, Modi said it must be ensured that 'Made in India' products not only have global demand but also global acceptance. "Quality is as much important as quantity, our standards should rise with our scale in our quest for Aatmanirbhar Bharat," he said.
Jan 4, 2021
12:59
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: In UP, Ballia CMO dies of COVID-19
The chief medical officer (CMO) of Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district died of COVID-19 on Monday, an official said. CMO Jitendra Pal died at Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow, Additional CMO Harinandan said. Pal was taken to the hospital on December 29 after his condition deteriorated, he said. As of Sunday, Uttar Pradesh had reported 8,403 COVID-19 deaths and 5,88,171 cases, according to official data.
Jan 4, 2021
12:29
Coronavirus news LIVE updates: TN increases permitted multiplex occupancy to 100 percent:
Tamil Nadu Govt increases permitted seating at multiplexes from 50% to 100%
Government order to take effect immediately across Tamil Nadu
TN Govt says: "Decision taken based on the decrease in COVID-19 cases day by day"
TN Govt says: "Theatre owners association has made representations to increase seating"
TN Govt says: "Multiplexes permitted to increase occupancy from 50% to 100% by following SOPs"
TN Govt says: "Precautionary measures against COVID-19 to be screened before every film"
Alert:
Decision to increase seating comes ahead of blockbuster Tamil releases this year
Earlier, theatre owners' association, actor Vijay had requested Govt to increase permitted occupancy
Coronavirus news LIVE updates: Asian factories shake off COVID-19 hit, tighter controls cloud outlook
Asian factory activity expanded moderately in December thanks to robust demand in regional giant China, business surveys showed on Monday, the latest sign that manufacturers are emerging from the initial damage of the COVID19 pandemic.
Jan 4, 2021
11:44
Coronavirus news LIVE updates: India players cleared of COVID-19 amid probe into biosecurity breach
India's cricketers and staff have been cleared of COVID19 following reports some of the team's players breached health protocols while on tour in Australia.
Jan 4, 2021
11:28
Coronavirus news LIVE updates: China reports 33 new COVID-19 cases vs 24 a day earlier
Mainland China reported 33 new COVID19 cases on Jan. 3, up from 24 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Monday.
Jan 4, 2021
11:15
Coronavirus news LIVE updates: One new COVID-19 case in Andamans; tally rises to 4,948
One more person tested positive for COVID19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, pushing the tally in the union territory to 4,948, a health official said on Monday. The new case was detected during contact tracing, he said.
Jan 4, 2021
10:50
Coronavirus news LIVE updates: India records 16,504 new COVID-19 cases, 214 fresh fatalities
Jan 4, 2021
10:37
#COVID_19 India Updates | Single-day testing slips, it’s at 7.36 lakh Vs yesterday’s 9.58 lakh. Additions to total cases are at 16,504 against recoveries of 19,557. Recovery rate rises to 96.19% while positivity rate slips to 2.36% pic.twitter.com/iJPq8c1mSW
Coronavirus news LIVE updates: 77% of Indian adults lost income due to the COVID-19 pandemic, says survey
2020 has been a challenging year that no one could have predicted would turn out in the manner in which it did. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic sent economic shockwaves globally, and its impact extended beyond an international health crisis. The economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, in India, led to the reduction in economic activities, subsequently forcing businesses to scale or shut down their operations. It resulted in many families being affected due to the sharp increase in unemployment..
Jan 4, 2021
10:20
Coronavirus news LIVE updates: Bharat Biotech vaccine to be given to those above 12 yrs, whereas SII Vaccine to those above 18 yrs
Govt allows Bharat Biotech vaccine to be given to people above 12 yrs and Serum Institute India vaccine to those above 18 yrs, sources informed.
Jan 4, 2021
10:15
Jan 4, 2021
10:03
Coronavirus news LIVE updates: Assam reports 15 new COVID-19 cases, one fresh death
Assam's COVID19 tally rose to 2,16,304 as 15 more people tested positive for the virus, while one more fatality pushed the death toll to 1,052, the National Health Mission said in a bulletin. The overall positivity rate stood at 3.58 per cent against total testing of 60,47,033 samples so far.
Jan 4, 2021
09:56
Coronavirus news LIVE updates: Telangana clocks 238 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths take the toll to over 2.87 lakh
Telangana recorded 238 fresh COVID19 cases, taking the total positives to over 2.87 lakh while two fatalities pushed the toll to 1,551, the state government said on Monday. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 60, followed by Rangareddy and Warangal Urban with 26 and 20 respectively, it said in a bulletin, providing details as of 8 PM on January 3.