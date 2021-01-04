Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: PM Modi says World's biggest COVID-19 vaccination programme set to begin in India

Coronavirus news LIVE updates: TN increases permitted multiplex occupancy to 100 percent:

Tamil Nadu Govt increases permitted seating at multiplexes from 50% to 100%

Government order to take effect immediately across Tamil Nadu

TN Govt says: "Decision taken based on the decrease in COVID-19 cases day by day"

TN Govt says: "Theatre owners association has made representations to increase seating"

TN Govt says: "Multiplexes permitted to increase occupancy from 50% to 100% by following SOPs"

TN Govt says: "Precautionary measures against COVID-19 to be screened before every film"

Decision to increase seating comes ahead of blockbuster Tamil releases this year

Earlier, theatre owners' association, actor Vijay had requested Govt to increase permitted occupancy