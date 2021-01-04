  • SENSEX
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: PM Modi says World's biggest COVID-19 vaccination programme set to begin in India

CNBC-TV18 | Published: January 04, 2021 01:42 PM IST

Coronavirus news LIVE updates: Daily new COVID-19 cases in the country remained below 20,000 for the third consecutive day taking the virus caseload to 1,03,40,469, while the recoveries surged to 99.46 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. A total of 16,504 people tested positive for coronavirus infection in a day. The death toll increased to 1,49,649 with 214 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 99,46,867 pushing the national recovery rate to 96.19 percent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 percent.The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 3 lakh for the 14th consecutive day. There are 2,43,953 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprise 2.36per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.Here are the live updates from the pandemic:

