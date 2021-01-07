  • SENSEX
Coronavirus news LIVE updates: India reports 20,346 cases, 222 fatalities; recoveries cross 1 crore-mark

CNBC-TV18 | Published: January 07, 2021 11:12 AM IST

Coronavirus news LIVE updates: India’s COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,03,95,278 with 20,346 new infections being reported in a day, while the number of recoveries surpassed one crore, according to data updated by the Union health ministry on Thursday. The death toll increased to 1,50,336 as 222 people succumbed to the disease in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,00,16,859, pushing the national recovery rate to 96.36 percent, while the COVID-19casefatality rate stood at 1.45 percent. The number of active COVID-19 cases remained below three lakh for the 17th consecutive day.There are 2,28,083 active coronavirus cases in the country, which account for 2.19 percent of the total caseload, the data stated. India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and50 lakh on September 16.

