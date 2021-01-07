Coronavirus news LIVE updates: India reports 20,346 cases, 222 fatalities; recoveries cross 1 crore-mark

Coronavirus news LIVE updates: India’s COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,03,95,278 with 20,346 new infections being reported in a day, while the number of recoveries surpassed one crore, according to data updated by the Union health ministry on Thursday. The death toll increased to 1,50,336 as 222 people succumbed to the disease in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,00,16,859, pushing the national recovery rate to 96.36 percent, while the COVID-19casefatality rate stood at 1.45 percent. The number of active COVID-19 cases remained below three lakh for the 17th consecutive day.There are 2,28,083 active coronavirus cases in the country, which account for 2.19 percent of the total caseload, the data stated. India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and50 lakh on September 16.

Coronavirus News LIVE updates: 9 new COVID-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh Arunachal Pradesh reported nine new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the total caseload in the state to 16,753, a senior health official said on Thursday. Three cases each were detected from the Capital Complex Region and East Siang, while one case each was also reported from Tawang, Lepa Rada and Changlang district respectively, the official said. Coronavirus news LIVE updates: Japan postpones torch exhibitions over COVID-19 fears Tokyo Metropolitan Government announced on Thursday that upcoming exhibitions of the Tokyo Olympics torch around the Japanese capital have been postponed "to reduce the flow of people and the further spread of COVID19." Coronavirus news LIVE updates: Plan for Tokyo state of emergency moves forward as COVID-19 cases surge An advisory panel approved on Thursday the Japanese government's plan for a onemonth state of emergency, beginning Friday, for Tokyo and three neighbouring prefectures in a bid to contain a surge in new coronavirus cases, now running at record levels. #COVID_19 India Updates | Active cases rise after falling for 40 straight days, it's up 537 in last 24 hours. Overall recoveries cross 1 crore mark. Recovery rate remains at 96.36%, positivity at 2.19% & mortality at 1.45% pic.twitter.com/HhqwF4nZOI — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) January 7, 2021 Coronavirus news LIVE updates: 379 new cases, 3 fatalities in Telangana Telangana recorded 379 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the total positives to over 2.88 lakh while three more deaths were added pushing the toll to 1,559. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 71, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri and Rangareddywith 37 and 36 respectively, a government bulletin said on Wednesday providing details as of 8 pm on January 6. Coronavirus news LIVE updates: Morocco approves use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine Morocco has approved the emergency use of the AstraZeneca COVID19 vaccine, jointly developed with the U.K.s Oxford University. Coronavirus news LIVE updates: No fresh COVID-19 case in Andamans, tally at 4,949 Andaman and Nicobar Islands did not record a single fresh COVID19 case in the last 24 hours, a health department official said on Thursday. The coronavirus tally in the union territory remained at 4,949, while a total of 62 people have so far died due to the contagion, he said. Coronavirus news LIVE updates: 9 new COVID-19 cases push Mizoram's tally to 4,256 Nine more persons, including two BSF jawans, have tested positive for COVID19 in Mizoram, pushing the tally in the state to 4,256 on Thursday, an official said. Of the nine new cases, six were reported from Aizawl district and three from Lunglei district, he said. Coronavirus news LIVE updates: Former pitching great Tommy John hospitalized with COVID-19 Tommy John has been battling COVID-19 for at least three weeks, but the former pitching great disputes report that he is a coronavirus denier. Coronavirus news LIVE updates: 451 new COVID-19 cases in Thane; death toll reaches 6,000 in Maharashtra Thane's COVID19 tally has gone up to 2,45,401 with the addition of 451 new cases in the Maharashtra district, an official said on Thursday. These new cases were reported on Wednesday, he said. Coronavirus news LIVE updates: Australia says COVID-19 vaccinations likely to begin February Australia is on course to begin administering the first COVID19 vaccines in February, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday, as the country moves to accelerate its inoculation programme as two states try to contain outbreaks. Coronavirus news LIVE updates: China reports most COVID cases in five months as Hebei infections rise Authorities in the capital of China's Hebei province strengthened travel restriction on Thursday to curb the spread of the coronavirus as the country reported the biggest rise in daily COVID19 cases in more than five months.