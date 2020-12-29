Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally at 1,02,24,303; daily new cases dip below 20,000

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: A total of 6 samples of 6 UK returnee persons have been found to be positive with the new U.K variant genome. 3 in NIMHANS, Bengaluru, 2 in CCMB, Hyderabad and 1 in NIV, Pune

Here are the key developments so far:

-Six UK returnee passengers found positive with a new strain of COVID-19

-Six people kept in single room isolation in designated Health Care facilities by respective States

-Close contacts have also been put under quarantine

-Comprehensive contact tracing has been initiated for co-travelers, family contacts and others

-Genome sequencing on other specimens is going on