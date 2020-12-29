Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally at 1,02,24,303; daily new cases dip below 20,000

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Ram Charan tests positive for COVID-19
Telugu film star Ram Charan on Tuesday said he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is under home quarantine. The 35-year-old actor took to Twitter to share his diagnosis. "I have tested positive for Covid-19. No symptoms and quarantined at home. Hope to heal soon and come out stronger," Charan said in a statement. He urged all the people, who have been around him in the past couple of days, to get tested. "More updates on my recovery soon," he added. On the work front, Charan will be seen in writer-director S S Rajamouli's next film "Rise Roar Revolt" ("RRR"). The "Baahubali" fame director resumed shooting on his most talked about Telugu movie in Hyderabad in October with necessary safety precautions amid the coronavirus pandemic, nearly seven months after the filming was halted.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Global COVID-19 tally at 8.16 crore; deaths nearly 18 lakh
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: A total of 6 samples of 6 UK returnee persons have been found to be positive with the new U.K variant genome. 3 in NIMHANS, Bengaluru, 2 in CCMB, Hyderabad and 1 in NIV, Pune
Here are the key developments so far:
-Six UK returnee passengers found positive with a new strain of COVID-19
-Six people kept in single room isolation in designated Health Care facilities by respective States
-Close contacts have also been put under quarantine
-Comprehensive contact tracing has been initiated for co-travelers, family contacts and others
-Genome sequencing on other specimens is going on
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally at 1,02,24,303 with over 16,000 new cases; active cases at 2.68 lakh
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Tamil Nadu reports 1,005 COVID-19 cases
Tamil Nadu on Monday reported 1,005 new cases of coronavirus and 11 fatalities, pushing the overall infections to 8.15 lakh and total number of deaths to 12,080. As many as 15 contacts of 13 COVID-infected UK returnees have also tested positive for the dreaded virus, the government said, but assured all the 28 people were doing well. According to a government bulletin, 1,074 people were discharged today after being cured of the virus, pushing the total recoveries to 7,94,228. Subsequently, active cases stood at 8,867.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Delhi records 564 fresh cases, lowest in 7 months; positivity rate below 1%
Delhi recorded 564 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest in seven months, and 21 more fatalities due to the disease on Monday, even as the positivity rate stood at 0.98 percent, authorities said. The national capital had reported 412 cases on May 26, according to the Health Department's data. The city's caseload mounted to 6,23,415 and the death toll due to the coronavirus infection rose to 10,474, the authorities said, adding that over 57,463 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Sunday. Delhi had reported 757 cases on Sunday, 655 on Saturday, 758 on Friday and 1,063 on Thursday. As many as 32,484 RT-PCR tests and 24,979 rapid antigen tests were conducted on Sunday, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department. The tally of active cases in the national capital dropped to 6,297 on Monday from 6,713 on Sunday.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: MHA maintains restrictions in latest COVID guidelines; says need to be vigilant due to new variant in UK, surge in cases globally
The Centre on Monday maintained the COVID-19 restrictions on various activities, noting that while there has been a continuous decline in active cases in India, there is a need for surveillance, containment and caution due to a surge globally and the emergence of a new variant of the virus in the UK. In a statement, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said it has issued fresh guidelines for surveillance with regard to COVID-19 that will remain in force till January 31, as it asked the states and union territories to keep a strict vigil to prevent any rise in cases during the New Year celebrations and the winter season. It also asked the states and UTs to actively support central authorities in the preparations for an expected vaccination drive.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Maharashtra reports 2,498 COVID-19 cases, 4,501 recoveries; 50 die
Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 19,22,048 on Monday with the addition of 2,498 new cases, while 50 fresh deaths pushed the toll to 49,305, the state health department said. A health department official said 4,501 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of recoveries to 18,14,449. There are now 57,159 active cases in the state, he said. So far, 1,25,43,772 people have been tested for coronavirus in Maharashtra, of which 41,218 were examined on Monday, the official added. The state's COVID-19 recovery rate is 94.4 percent, while the case fatality rate is 2. 57 percent, the release said. Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Total cases 19,22,048, new cases 2,498, deaths 49,305, recoveries 18,14,449, active cases 57,159, people tested so far 1,25,43,772.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Mumbai reports 557 COVID-19 cases, 720 recoveries; 12 die
Mumbai's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,91,471 on Monday with the addition of 557 new cases, while the death toll increased to 11,088 after 12 more patients succumbed to the infection, the city civic body said. The financial capital has reported less than 600 cases for the fourth day in a row. A day before, 578 new cases and 12 fatalities were reported.