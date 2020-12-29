  • SENSEX
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally at 1,02,24,303; daily new cases dip below 20,000

Ajay Vaishnav | Published: December 29, 2020 10:52 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The daily new coronavirus infections in India dipped below 20,000 for the third time this month taking the COVID-19 caseload to 1,02,24,303, while the recoveries crossed 98 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. A total of 16,432 new infections were reported in a span of 24 hours, the lowest in a little over six months, while the death toll increased to 1,48,153 with 252 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 98,07,569 pushing the national recovery rate to 95.92 percent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 percent. The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 3 lakh for the eighth consecutive day. There are 2,68,581 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 2.63 percent of the total caseload, the data stated.

