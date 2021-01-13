Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally at 1.05 cr, active cases at 2.14 lakh

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Recoveries continue to outnumber new Covid cases in Karnataka

With 1,183 patients discharged in a day, recoveries remained higher than 751 new Covid cases in Karnataka during the last 24 hours. "Recoveries rose to 9,07,729 across the state, with 1,183 discharged earlier in the day, while 751 new cases on Monday pushed the state's Covid tally to 9,28,806, including 8,909 active cases," said the state health bulletin on Tuesday. With five patients succumbing to the infection, the state's death toll rose to 12,149 till date. Bengaluru recorded 384 new cases, taking its Covid tally to 3,93,247, including 5,639 active cases, while 719 were discharged, increasing recoveries to 3,83,257. Only two lost their life to the virus, taking the city's death toll to 4,350 since the pandemic broke in the state on March 8 last year. Of the 203 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs) across the southern state, 87 are in Bengaluru hospitals, 19 in Kalaburagi and 10 in the Tumakuru district.