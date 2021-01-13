Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally at 1.05 cr, active cases at 2.14 lakh

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: With 15,968 new coronavirus infections reported in the last 24 hours, India continues its streak of low cases, with an overall tally mounting to 1,04,95,147, officials said on Wednesday. On Tuesday, India recorded 12,584 new cases, the lowest single-day figure in over seven months. Before this, the lowest number was recorded on June 18 last year, when India reported 12,881 fresh Covid cases in a day. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said 202 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours taking the death toll to 1,51,529. Since the last 19 days, less than 300 new deaths per day have been recorded in the country.As per the Ministry data, till now, 1,01,29,111 people have recovered.
Jan 13, 2021
10:53
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Mumbai airport begins COVID-19 vaccine transportation; 2,400 vials airlifted to Goa
COVID-19 vaccine transportation from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) commenced on Wednesday with budget carrier GoAir airlifting 2,400 vials of Covishield to Goa. The Wadia Group-owned no-frills airline has scheduled flights carrying vaccines to Lucknow, Cochin and Chandigarh as well, besides Goa, during the day, a GoAir spokesperson told PTI. GoAir's first flight carrying 2,400 vials (24,000 doses) of Covishield vaccine took off at 5.20 am and reached Goa at 6.30 am, the spokesperson said. A massive pan-India inoculation drive against COVID-19 was set in process on Tuesday with more than 56 lakh doses of the Covishield vaccine leaving Pune for 13 cities across the country, four days before the vaccinations are scheduled to begin on January 16.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: No fresh COVID-19 fatality in Jharkhand, tally rises to 1,17,088
Jharkhand has not reported any fresh COVID-19 fatality in the past 24 hours, even as 127 new cases pushed the tally to 1,17,088, a health department official said on Wednesday. The coronavirus death toll remained at 1,048 in the state. The new infections include 52 from Ranchi district, Dhanbad (23) and East Singhbhum (18), he said. Jharkhand now has 1,356 active coronavirus cases, while 1,14,684 people have recovered from the disease so far, the official said. The state has tested 11,492 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, he added.
Share:
Jan 13, 2021
10:10
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Recoveries continue to outnumber new Covid cases in Karnataka
With 1,183 patients discharged in a day, recoveries remained higher than 751 new Covid cases in Karnataka during the last 24 hours. "Recoveries rose to 9,07,729 across the state, with 1,183 discharged earlier in the day, while 751 new cases on Monday pushed the state's Covid tally to 9,28,806, including 8,909 active cases," said the state health bulletin on Tuesday. With five patients succumbing to the infection, the state's death toll rose to 12,149 till date. Bengaluru recorded 384 new cases, taking its Covid tally to 3,93,247, including 5,639 active cases, while 719 were discharged, increasing recoveries to 3,83,257. Only two lost their life to the virus, taking the city's death toll to 4,350 since the pandemic broke in the state on March 8 last year. Of the 203 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs) across the southern state, 87 are in Bengaluru hospitals, 19 in Kalaburagi and 10 in the Tumakuru district.
Share:
Jan 13, 2021
09:57
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Mumbai receives over 1.39 lakh Covishield vaccine doses, says BMC
Mumbai received over 1.39 lakh doses of the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine, Covishield, from the Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) early Wednesday morning, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said. This first batch of doses will be delivered across the city at designated vaccination centers for the inoculation drive set to begin on January 16, the BMC said in a statement. The civic body said it received 1,39,500 doses of the Covishield vaccine from the SII around 5.30 am. Health department staffers of the BMC brought the vaccines from neighbouring Pune under the security of two police vehicles, it said. "The vaccine doses are being stored at a facility in F-South ward office situated in Parel," it stated. The civic body has also created a centralised cold storage facility for vaccines in Kanjurmarg. Nearly 1.30 lakh health workers from Mumbai have so far registered for vaccination, according to BMC officials.
Share:
Jan 13, 2021
09:49
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Global COVID-19 vaccination tally stands at 2,85,53,002; US, China lead
Share:
Jan 13, 2021
09:35
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Global COVID-19 tally at 9,20,09,503; death toll at 19,70,095
Share:
Jan 13, 2021
09:31
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally at 1.05 cr, active cases at 2.14 lakh
Here are the latest COVID-19 India Updates:
-Active Cases Fall For 6th Straight Day; It’s Down 2,051 In Last 24 Hours
-Single-day Testing Remains Below 10 Lakh For 11 Consecutive Days
-Last 24 Hours Saw Testing Of 8.36 Lakh Vs Yesterday's 8.97 Lakh
-Additions To Total Cases At 15,968 Against Recoveries Of 17,817
-Increase In Deaths Back Above 200 After 2 Days, It’s Up 201
-Recovery Rate Rises To 96.51% While Positivity Rate Slips To 2.04%
-Mortality Rate Is At 1.44% For 4th Straight Day
-Total Cases At 1.05 Cr, Active 2.14 Lk, Recoveries 1.01 Cr & Deaths 1.51 Lk