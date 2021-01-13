  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

live now

Last Update 2 minutes ago
auto refresh

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally at 1.05 cr, active cases at 2.14 lakh

CNBC-TV18 | Published: January 13, 2021 10:19 AM IST

event highlights

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: With 15,968 new coronavirus infections reported in the last 24 hours, India continues its streak of low cases, with an overall tally mounting to 1,04,95,147, officials said on Wednesday. On Tuesday, India recorded 12,584 new cases, the lowest single-day figure in over seven months. Before this, the lowest number was recorded on June 18 last year, when India reported 12,881 fresh Covid cases in a day. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said 202 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours taking the death toll to 1,51,529. Since the last 19 days, less than 300 new deaths per day have been recorded in the country.As per the Ministry data, till now, 1,01,29,111 people have recovered.

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement