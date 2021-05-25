  • SENSEX
Coronavirus News Live Updates: India's daily tally less than 2 lakh, lowest since April 14; positivity rate below 10%

CNBCTV18.COM | Updated: May 25, 2021 10:02:13 IST

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 19.84 crore, the Union health ministry said on Monday. It said 12,52,320 beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group received their first dose of Covid vaccine on Monday and cumulatively 1,18,81,337 people across 37 states and UTs have received it since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive on May 1. The beneficiaries include 97,78,142 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 67,18,515 HCWs who have taken the second dose; 1,50,74,689 frontline workers (FLWs) who have received the first dose, 83,55,642 FLWs who have taken the second; and 1,18,81,337 individuals in the 18-44 age group who have received the first dose.

