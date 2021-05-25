Coronavirus News Live Updates: India's daily tally less than 2 lakh, lowest since April 14; positivity rate below 10%

Govt okays on-site vaccine registration for 18-44 group: All you need to know

The Union government has allowed on-site registration for COVID-19 vaccination on the CoWIN digital platform for the 18-44 age group. This facility was so far limited to the 45-plus age group. When the coverage of the vaccination was expanded to people in the age group of 18-44 years from May 1, only online appointments were allowed to avoid overcrowding at centres, according to a statement by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) issued on May 24.