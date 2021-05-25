Coronavirus News Live Updates: India's daily tally less than 2 lakh, lowest since April 14; positivity rate below 10%

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 19.84 crore, the Union health ministry said on Monday. It said 12,52,320 beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group received their first dose of Covid vaccine on Monday and cumulatively 1,18,81,337 people across 37 states and UTs have received it since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive on May 1. The beneficiaries include 97,78,142 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 67,18,515 HCWs who have taken the second dose; 1,50,74,689 frontline workers (FLWs) who have received the first dose, 83,55,642 FLWs who have taken the second; and 1,18,81,337 individuals in the 18-44 age group who have received the first dose.
The Union government has allowed on-site registration for COVID-19 vaccination on the CoWIN digital platform for the 18-44 age group. This facility was so far limited to the 45-plus age group. When the coverage of the vaccination was expanded to people in the age group of 18-44 years from May 1, only online appointments were allowed to avoid overcrowding at centres, according to a statement by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) issued on May 24.
May 25, 2021
10:00
India reports 1,96,427 new COVID-19 cases, 3,26,850 discharges and 3,511 deaths in last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry
Total cases: 2,69,48,874
Total discharges: 2,40,54,861
Death toll: 3,07,231
Active cases: 25,86,782
May 25, 2021
09:53
Jammu and Kashmir: Ex-servicemen of Army volunteer to spread awareness among people about COVID-19 in Udhampur
Ex-servicemen of Army volunteer to spread awareness among people about #COVID19 in J&K's Udhampur
Ex-servicemen going door to door in their areas & making people aware of the disease. We're informing people what to do in case they develop symptoms: Subedar Major Fardool Singh pic.twitter.com/7gi0JPDpcQ
Pfizer, the US COVID-19 vaccine manufacturer, has refused to deal with state governments in India directly stating its policy only to supply the vaccines to the Central government. In a statement on May 24, the Pfizer spokesperson said, "Pfizer will supply COVID-19 only to central governments and supra-national organisations for deployment in national immunisation programmes. Allocation of doses and implementation plan within a country is a decision for local governments based on relevant health authority guidance," news agency ANI reported.
May 25, 2021
09:02
Over 24 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours. It is the highest in two weeks. The 7-day average remains below 14 lakh, but higher than the last three days.
May 25, 2021
08:49
Maharashtra: Nihaal Singh Adarsh, an engineering student from Pune, has developed 'Cov-Tech', a compact ventilation system for PPE kits
Maharashtra | Nihaal Singh Adarsh, an engineering student from Pune, has developed 'Cov-Tech', a compact ventilation system for PPE kits
"It is hot & humid within PPE suit, this system creates a steady airflow. Takes surrounding air, filters & pushes it inside," he said (24.05) pic.twitter.com/ARveNj59Jv