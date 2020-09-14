Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally jumps to 48,46,427; 5th day of over 90,000 cases

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India adds over 90,000 cases for the 5th consecutive day
- 5th consecutive day of 90k+ new cases. At 92k new cases, it is also the lowest in the last five days
- India's recovery rate is now 78%
- More than 1k daily deaths for 13 days in a row
- Bihar's recovery rate rises to 90.6%, highest in India. Chhattisgarh has the lowest at 49.9%
- Tamil Nadu crosses 5 lakh total cases but with 47k active cases and a recovery rate of 89%
- West Bengal crosses 2 lakh total cases
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally jumps by 92,071 to 48,46,427; death toll nears 80,000
-Total cases continue to rise by >90,000, but today’s rise of 92,071 lowest in last 5 days
-Active cases increase by 13,423, lowest single-day rise in last 6 days
-Recoveries increase by 77,512 & deaths by 1,136 in last 24 hours
-Deaths increase by more than 1,000 for consecutive 13 days
-Total cases at 48.46 lakh, active at 9.86 lakh, recoveries at 37.80 lakh and deaths at 79,722
-Total tests in a single day slip below 10 lakh; it’s at 9.78 lakh vs yesterday’s 10.71 lakh
-Recovery rate rises to the highest level ever; it’s at 78% vs yesterday’s 77.94%
-Death rate slips to 1.64% from yesterday’s level of 1.65%
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: South Korea eases restrictions as virus cases drop
South Korea has reported its lowest daily virus tally in about a month as it began easing its tough social distancing rules in the greater Seoul area. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Monday that the 109 new cases added in the past 24 hours took the country's total to 22,285 with 363 deaths. It's the 12th consecutive day for South Korea's daily jump to stay in the 100s. The 109 additional cases are also the lowest daily tally since mid-August. The government on Sunday relaxed its physical distancing guidelines in the Seoul metropolitan area, citing a downward trend in new infections and worries about public livelihoods.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: ‘Covid-19 made in Wuhan lab controlled by China govt’, claims virologist, offers evidence, says report
Chinese virologist Dr Li-Meng Yan has claimed that the novel coronavirus was made in a government-controlled laboratory in Wuhan
and asserted that she has scientific proof to back the claim, says an HT
report. The virologist, who became the whistleblower against the Chinese government over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic, was in December last year tasked with looking into a cluster of Sars-like cases coming out of mainland China, it added. The top scientist working in Hong Kong claimed that she discovered a cover-up operation during her investigation and said that the Chinese government knew about the spread of the virus before publicly acknowledging it, the HT
report said. Dr Li-Meng, who specialised in virology and immunology at the Hong Kong School of Public Health, was allegedly forced to flee to the United States over safety concerns, it added.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: COVID-19 genomes in India have 5.39% mutation similarity with 72 nations, says study
Coronavirus genomes in India have 5.39 percent mutation similarity with 72 nations, found a study by a group of researchers trying to identify the genetic variability and potential molecular targets in the virus and humans to find the best possible answer for combating COVID-19. Mutations in an organism's genetic material are natural 'errors' in the cell replication process that may give the virus new 'powers' of survival, infectivity, and virulence. It can affect the ability of vaccines and drugs to bind the virus, or to create a specific immune response against it. The study also reveals that the US, the UK and India are the top three nations with a geometric mean of 3.27 percent, 3.59 percent, and 5.39 percent, respectively, of mutation similarity score with other 72 countries.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally surpasses 48 lakh mark
India's tally of COVID-19 cases surged past 48 lakh on Sunday, as per news agency PTI
with the total number of cases at 48,36,188, rising by 95,371. The death toll increased by 1,153 to an overall tally of 79,644. In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 47,54,356 and the death toll at 78,586. The ministry said that 37,02,595 people have so far recovered from the infection.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Trump claims Modi told him he has done a great job in COVID-19 testing
US President Donald Trump has claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised him for doing a great job in coronavirus testing, as he continued to slam his Democratic opponent Joe Biden for being a complete disaster in handling the swine flu during the previous administration. "By far, we've tested more people than India, than many, many big countries put together. India is second (in coronavirus testing after the US). We're 44 million tests ahead of India. They have 1.5 billion people. And Prime Minister Modi calls me and says, what a job you've done with testing," Trump said at an election rally in Reno, Nevada. Trump is currently making a swing of some of the key states in the West Coast and has been spending a considerable amount of time in Nevada. The president said that Modi's comment on testing being done by the US needs to be explained to the media, which is after him over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: West Bengal's COVID-19 caseload surpasses 2-lakh mark, death
West Bengal reported 3,215 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, with its tally going past the two-lakh mark, while 58 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 3,945, the health department said in its bulletin. The state's caseload now stands at 2,02,708. Since Saturday, 3,054 people have been cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,75,139 and the discharge rate to 86.40 percent, the bulletin said. Kolkata registered the maximum number of new cases at 541, followed by North 24 Parganas at 527, Paschim Medinipur at 220, Hooghly at 209 and South 24 Parganas at 184. Of the 58 deaths, North 24 Parganas district accounted for 13 deaths, Kolkata 12, Howrah seven and Hooghly four. Three fatalities each were recorded in South 24 Parganas, Purba Medinipur and Bankura, two each in Purba Bardhaman, Paschim Medinipur and Malda, and one each in Paschim Bardhaman, Purulia, Birbhum, Nadia, Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling and Alipurduar. West Bengal currently has 23,624 active patients, the bulletin said, adding that 24,70,058 samples have been tested so far, including 47,318 over the last 24 hours.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Delhi govt permits gyms, yoga centres outside COVID-19 containment zones to reopen
The Delhi government on Sunday allowed gyms and yoga centres in the national capital to reopen after being closed for over five months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In an order issued late in the night, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said that gymnasiums and yoga institutes will be permitted to reopen in the city, except in the containment zones, with immediate effect. According to the order, weekly markets have also been allowed on a trial basis till September 30 under 'Unlock-4'. The decision about reopening gyms and yoga centres comes at a time the city has been witnessing a surge in the number of coronavirus cases. On Sunday, the tally of coronavirus cases in Delhi rose to 2.18 lakh with 4,235 more people contracting the viral disease, while 29 fresh fatalities in the last 24 hours pushed the death toll to 4,744. This was the fifth day in a trot that the national capital recorded a daily spike of over 4,000 fresh cases. The city recorded its biggest single-day jump of 4,321 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, 4,266 on Friday, 4,308 on Thursday and 4,039 on Wednesday.