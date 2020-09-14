Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally jumps to 48,46,427; 5th day of over 90,000 cases

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India adds over 90,000 cases for the 5th consecutive day

- 5th consecutive day of 90k+ new cases. At 92k new cases, it is also the lowest in the last five days

- India's recovery rate is now 78%

- More than 1k daily deaths for 13 days in a row

- Bihar's recovery rate rises to 90.6%, highest in India. Chhattisgarh has the lowest at 49.9%

- Tamil Nadu crosses 5 lakh total cases but with 47k active cases and a recovery rate of 89%

- West Bengal crosses 2 lakh total cases