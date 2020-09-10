Coronavirus News LIVE: India COVID-19 tally crosses 44 lakh with record nearly 96,000 cases in a day

Coronavirus News LIVE: India COVID-19 tally crosses 44 lakh with a record nearly 96,000 cases in a day

India's COVID-19 tally on Thursday surged past 44 lakh with a record single-day rise of 95,735 cases. The number of recoveries jumped neared 35 lakh with a single-day increase by 72,939. The death toll stands at 75,062, recording the biggest single-day rise of 1,172. In fact, fatalities increased by more than 1,000 for the 9th straight day.

Today's Data Highlights

- Daily new cases in India go up to 95.7k. Highest yet.

- With 1.17k new deaths, total deaths cross 75k

- Active cases in India now over 9 lakh (9.19 lakh)

- Maharashtra reports 23.6k new cases. Likely to cross 1 million total cases in the next couple of days.

- Active cases in Tamil Nadu comes below 50k with 88.1% recovery rate

- Delhi reports highest single day spike of 4k new cases. Total cases in Delhi cross 2 lakh

- Total global recoveries now over 20 million