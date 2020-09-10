  • SENSEX
Coronavirus News LIVE: India COVID-19 tally crosses 44 lakh with record nearly 96,000 cases in a day

Ajay Vaishnav | Published: September 10, 2020 09:55 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE: India's COVID-19 tally on Thursday surged past 44 lakh with a record single-day rise of 95,735 cases. The number of recoveries jumped neared 35 lakh with a single-day increase by 72,939. The death toll stands at 75,062, recording the biggest single-day rise of 1,172. In fact, fatalities increased by more than 1,000 for the 9th straight day.

