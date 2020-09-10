Coronavirus News LIVE: India COVID-19 tally crosses 44 lakh with record nearly 96,000 cases in a day

Coronavirus News LIVE: 147 New Cases Push Arunachal's COVID-19 Tally to 5,545
As many as 147 more people, including 17 security personnel, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, taking the northeastern state's tally to 5,545 on Thursday, a senior health official said. The Capital Complex region reported the highest number of new cases at 51, followed by 15 in Lower Dibang Valley and 11 each in East Siang, West Kameng and Changlang districts, he said.3,015 on Wednesday, Jampa added.
Coronavirus News LIVE: Pakistan reports 441 new COVID-19 cases
Pakistan's tally of coronavirus cases reached 299,855 after 441 new infections were registered in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said. As many as 287,950 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 1,444 during the period, the Ministry of National Health Services said. Six people have died in the last 24 hours, taking the number of fatalities to 6,365, while around 550 people are reported to be in critical condition. There are 5,540 active COVID-19 patients in the country. Sindh reported 131,115 cases, Punjab 97,461, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 36,755, Islamabad 15,804, Balochistan 13,227, Gilgit-Baltistan 3,137 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 2,356 cases. A total 2,850,121 tests have been conducted across the country, including 25,081 in the last 24 hours.
Coronavirus News LIVE: France's COVID-19 hospitalisations at 1-month high as cases surge
France's daily new COVID-19 infections rose by more than 8,500 for the third time in six days on Wednesday, with the disease spreading at its fastest pace since it emerged in the country. The number of people taken to hospital with the virus was also up, by 43 - increasing for the 11th day in a row to reach a one-month high of 5,003. The number of patients in intensive care units with COVID-19 was up 25 to 599, a level not seen since the end of June. The rate of increase of additional cases has been steadily rising for two months, but as they primarily involve younger people, who are less likely to fall seriously ill, that didn't translate into renewed strain on the hospital system until the end of last month. Hospitalisations for the disease are still more than six times below the April 14 peak of 32,292 and the number of patients in ICUs is far below the April 8 record of 7,148. But the upward trend of those two indicators is fuelling fears of a second lockdown. France imposed one of Europe's strictest lockdowns between March 17 and May 11 to prevent the hospital system from being overwhelmed. In a statement, French health authorities reported 8,577 new infections, the second-highest daily tally on record after Friday's 8,975. The cumulative number of cases is now 344,101. The seven-day moving average of new infections, which smoothes out reporting irregularities, stood at 7,297, a 23rd consecutive record, versus a low of 272 on May 27. The number of people in France who have died from COVID-19 infections increased by 30, to 30,794, after a rise of 38 on Tuesday, a figure twice as high as the seven-day moving average of 15.
Coronavirus News LIVE: Thane District records 1,964 new COVID-19 cases, 36 deaths
With the addition of 1,964 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra reached 1,38,393, an official said on Thursday. These new cases were reported on Wednesday, he said. With the death 36 patients, the fatality count in the district went up to 3,810 on Wednesday, the official added. Kalyan has so far reported 32,929 cases, the highest in the region, while the total count in Navi Mumbai is 29,165 cases followed by Thane 28,681. Kalyan accounted for 24 percent of the total cases in the district, while Thane and Navi Mumbai accounted for 21 percent each, the official said. The district's recovery rate is 85.66 percent and the mortality rate is 2.75 percent. There are 16,030 active patients in the district. The recovery rate of Thane city dropped to 86.61 percent on Wednesday from 90 percent. In neighbouring Palghar district, 27,582 people have tested positive for the infection till now and 555 have lost their lives, an official said.
Coronavirus News LIVE: Trump downplayed COVID-19 risk to reduce panic, says book
President Donald Trump has acknowledged downplaying the dangers of the deadly novel coronavirus as he did not want to create panic, according to a new book by a renowned US investigative journalist. The book, 'Rage', by Bob Woodward is being described by the publisher as an "unprecedented" and "intimate tour de force" of new reporting on the Trump presidency that is facing a pandemic, economic disaster and racial unrest. It is scheduled to hit the stores on September 15, less than two months before the November 3 presidential elections. Excerpts of the book and clippings of the interviews with Trump were released by Woodward to some media outlets on Wednesday. "I wanted to, I wanted to always play it down," Trump told Woodward in March, a recording of which was released by the veteran journalist to 'The Washington Post'. "I still like playing it down, because I don't want to create a panic."
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Total global recoveries now over 20 million
Coronavirus News LIVE: India COVID-19 tally crosses 44 lakh with a record nearly 96,000 cases in a day
India's COVID-19 tally on Thursday surged past 44 lakh with a record single-day rise of 95,735 cases. The number of recoveries jumped neared 35 lakh with a single-day increase by 72,939. The death toll stands at 75,062, recording the biggest single-day rise of 1,172. In fact, fatalities increased by more than 1,000 for the 9th straight day.
Today's Data Highlights
- Daily new cases in India go up to 95.7k. Highest yet.
- With 1.17k new deaths, total deaths cross 75k
- Active cases in India now over 9 lakh (9.19 lakh)
- Maharashtra reports 23.6k new cases. Likely to cross 1 million total cases in the next couple of days.
- Active cases in Tamil Nadu comes below 50k with 88.1% recovery rate
- Delhi reports highest single day spike of 4k new cases. Total cases in Delhi cross 2 lakh
- Total global recoveries now over 20 million
Coronavirus News LIVE: Delhi Metro's Red, Violet, Green lines to resume services on Thursday
Services on the Delhi Metro's Red, Violet and Green lines are set to resume on Thursday, officials said, after remaining suspended for over five months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Delhi Metro opened its doors to commuters on Monday with the curtailed operation of the Yellow Line. Metro services in Delhi-NCR were closed since March 22. The Ministry of Home Affairs had recently issued guidelines allowing the Delhi Metro to resume operations in a graded manner, following which the DMRC had said it would be done in three stages from September 7-12. As part of stage one, the Yellow Line or Line 2 and Rapid Metro were made operational with restricted service hours. Trains are operating in two batches -- from 7-11 AM and 4-8 PM -- in the first stage. On Wednesday, the Blue and Pink lines were made operational with the same schedule. The Red Line (Rithala to Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda (Ghaziabad); Green Line (Kirti Nagar/Inderlok to Brig. Hosihar Singh); and Violet Line (Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh) will resume services from September 10 with the same time schedule, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Wednesday. With services available on multiple lines (Yellow, Blue and Pink Lines), the total ridership on Wednesday was nearly 53,400 till 8 PM, the DMRC said in a statement. The Yellow Line saw an approximate ridership of 26,900, the Blue Line 22,600 and the Pink Line 3,900, it said.