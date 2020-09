Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 tally crossed well-over the 37.5 lakh mark on Wednesdaywith a single-day spike of over 78,000 cases in the past 24 hours. The overall recoveries neared the 3 million or 30 lakh mark, while the number of active cases rose above 8 lakh. The number of fatalities stands at 66,333 with 1045 deaths in the last 24 hours.

A total of 15,591 #COVID19 cases reported so far in Maharashtra Police, including 12,640 recovered and 158 deaths. Active cases in the force stand at 2793: Maharashtra Police

Goa Chief Minister PramodPSawant tests COVID-19 positive

Commercial vehicle industry at 30 percent sales of pre-COVID levels, says Eicher Motors' Vinod Aggarwal

Commercial vehicle industry at 30% sales of pre-COVID levels, Eicher Motors' Vinod Aggarwal

— CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) September 2, 2020

COVID-19 India data salient points: The total cases see an increase of 78,357, 3rd biggest single-day increase ever, while active cases rise by 15,286, recoveries by 62,026 & deaths by 1,045. Deaths see an increase of more than 1,000 after a gap of 3 days. The total number of tests on a single day at 10.12 lakh vs yesterday’s level of 9.48 lakh. The gap between recoveries and active cases rises above 21 lakh. The recovery rate improves to 77 percent (76.98 percent vs yesterday’s 76.94 percent). The death rate slips to 1.76 percent from yesterday’s level of 1.77 percent.

Total cases rise by 78,357, 3rd biggest 1-day increase. Active rises by 15,286 & recoveries by 62,026. Deaths rise by >1,000 after a gap of 3 days. Recovery rate improves to 77% (76.98% Vs Yesterday's 76.94%). Tests on a daily basis back above 10 lk

The Global COVID-19 total cases were recorded at 25,904,164 on Wednesday at 8 am with the number of dead at 861,251. The number of cured or discharged stands at 18,196,019.

