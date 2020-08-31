  • SENSEX
10 things you need to know before the opening bell
Asian stocks hit two-year top, Nikkei bounces as Berkshire buys in
Oil prices edge up on stimulus support despite ample supplies
Is Rupee on it’s way towards 73 per dollar?

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally crosses 36 lakh mark with an increase of over 80,000 new cases

Ajay Vaishnav | Published: August 31, 2020 09:01 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 case count crossed the 36 lakh mark on Sunday, as per a PTI tally. The agency reported India's total COVID-19 cases on late Sunday evening at 36,12,164, with an increase of over 80,000 fresh cases. The number of recoveries surged to 27,65,540, according to the agency. The number of deaths rose to 64,536 with an increase of 958 cases. In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 35,42,733 and the death toll at 63,498. The ministry said that  27,13,933 people have so far recovered from the infection.

