Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally crosses 36 lakh mark with an increase of over 80,000 new cases

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 case count crossed the 36 lakh mark on Sunday, as per a PTI tally. The agency reported India's total COVID-19 cases on late Sunday evening at 36,12,164, with an increase of over 80,000 fresh cases. The number of recoveries surged to 27,65,540, according to the agency. The number of deaths rose to 64,536 with an increase of 958 cases. In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 35,42,733 and the death toll at 63,498. The ministry said that 27,13,933 people have so far recovered from the infection.
Aug 31, 2020
09:07
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: MP govt to arrange free transport for JEE, NEET students, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan
The Madhya Pradesh government will arrange free transport for candidates appearing for JEE and NEET examinations, to be held in the next month, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Sunday. "Government of Madhya Pradesh is arranging free-of-cost transport facility for students appearing for JEE/NEET exams. Arrangements will be done from block HQ (headquarters) and district HQ of exam centres. Examinees can call at 181 or can apply by clicking on http://mapit.gov.in/covid-19 from August 31," Chouhan said in a tweet. In different tweets, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said the free two-way transportation facility will be provided to students taking the exams to ensure that they do not face any problem due to coronavirus. This facility can also be availed by one of the associates of the candidates, it said.
Share:
Aug 31, 2020
08:53
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 3,308 COVID-19 patients recover in Bengal; discharge rate nears 82%
The discharge rate of COVID-19 patients in West Bengal rose to 81.9 percent after 3,308 patients recovered from the disease on Sunday, the health department said. A total of 1,30,952 people have so far been cured of COVID-19 in the state. West Bengal reported 3,019 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday, pushing the tally to 1,59,785, while the death toll mounted to 3,176 with 50 more fatalities, the department said in a bulletin. Kolkata accounted for 19 deaths, followed by neighbouring North 24 Parganas (7), Bankura (5) and Purba Medinipur (4), it said.
Share:
Aug 31, 2020
08:37
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: With services set to resume, DMRC says will strive to give safer travel experience
The Delhi Metro is all geared up to meet the challenges of the new normal amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and will strive to give its commuters a safer travel experience when services resume, officials said on Sunday. Metro services in Delhi-NCR have been closed for over five months due to the pandemic. The Ministry of Home Affairs Saturday issued Unlock 4 guidelines, permitting metro rail operations from September 7 in a graded manner. Once metro services resume from September 7, the DMRC will strive to facilitate all necessary measures and precautions on its premises to provide a safe travelling experience to its commuters amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic," Executive Director, Corporate Communications, DMRC, Anuj Dayal said on Sunday. The Delhi government on Sunday also issued a statement saying, services will resume with all safety precautions.
Share:
Aug 31, 2020
08:28
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally crosses 36 lakh mark with an increase of over 80,000 new cases
Welcome to CNBC-TV18.com's live coverage of the novel coronavirus outbreak in India and the upcoming Unlock 4.0 guidelines. For starters, India's COVID-19 case count crossed the 36 lakh mark on Sunday, as per a PTI tally. The news agency reported India's total COVID-19 cases on late Sunday evening at 36,12,164, with an increase of over 80,000 fresh cases. The number of recoveries surged to 27,65,540, according to the agency. The number of deaths rose to 64,536 with an increase of 958 cases. In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 35,42,733 and the death toll at 63,498. The ministry said that 27,13,933 people have so far recovered from the infection.