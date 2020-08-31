Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally crosses 36 lakh mark with an increase of over 80,000 new cases

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: MP govt to arrange free transport for JEE, NEET students, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan



The Madhya Pradesh government will arrange free transport for candidates appearing for JEE and NEET examinations, to be held in the next month, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Sunday. "Government of Madhya Pradesh is arranging free-of-cost transport facility for students appearing for JEE/NEET exams. Arrangements will be done from block HQ (headquarters) and district HQ of exam centres. Examinees can call at 181 or can apply by clicking on http://mapit.gov.in/covid-19 from August 31," Chouhan said in a tweet. In different tweets, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said the free two-way transportation facility will be provided to students taking the exams to ensure that they do not face any problem due to coronavirus. This facility can also be availed by one of the associates of the candidates, it said.