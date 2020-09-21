Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally nears 55 lakh mark; partial reopening of schools from today

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Partial reopening of schools in Jammu region from tomorrow, attendance to be voluntary

All government-run and private schools across Jammu region will reopen partially for higher classes on Monday after six months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, a senior government official said, assuring that all necessary arrangements are in place for the safety of students. However, she said the attendance of the students would be voluntary and based on the consent of their parents. We are partially reopening the schools outside containment zones for the students of 9th to 12th classes from tomorrow (Monday) with terms and conditions in accordance with the guidelines of the government, Director School Education, Jammu zone, Anuradha Gupta told PTI. She said only 50 per cent teachers would attend their duties as per the prepared roster, while the students of Classes 9 to 12 can attend their classes only after a written consent from their parents or guardian. If the parents feel confident over the arrangements which have been put in place keeping in mind the threat of coronavirus infection, they can send their children otherwise there is no compulsion for the students to attend their school, she said.