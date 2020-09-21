  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

live now

Last Update 59 seconds ago
auto refresh

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally nears 55 lakh mark; partial reopening of schools from today

Ajay Vaishnav | Published: September 21, 2020 08:33 AM IST

event highlights

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 tally neared the 55-lakh mark on Monday with the total coronavirus cases registered at 54,76,665, as per a PTI tally on late Sunday evening. the total number of recoveries stood at 43,84,447, while the overall death toll was recorded at 87,814, the news agency's tally showed. In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 54,76,665 and the death toll at 87,814. The ministry said that 43,84,447 people have so far recovered from the infection.

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement