Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally nears 55 lakh mark; partial reopening of schools from today

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 tally neared the 55-lakh mark on Monday with the total coronavirus cases registered at 54,76,665, as per a PTI tally on late Sunday evening. the total number of recoveries stood at 43,84,447, while the overall death toll was recorded at 87,814, the news agency's tally showed. In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 54,76,665 and the death toll at 87,814. The ministry said that 43,84,447 people have so far recovered from the infection.
Sep 21, 2020
09:22
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Despite urgency, pharma cos committed to science first policy on COVID-19 vaccine, says industry body
Pharmaceutical companies are committed to a science first approach in the development of COVID-19 vaccines even as the pressure piles on to end the pandemic, the representative of a Singapore-based industry body has said. Vaccine development is a complex process, traditionally it takes as long as 20 years, said Ashish Pal, vice-president of the Singapore Association of Pharmaceutical Industries (SAPI). ”You have pre-discovery phase that can last two to four years. Pre-clinical and clinical trials can take anything between five and 15 years and that does not include regulatory approvals and manufacturing,” Channel News Asia reported on Monday quoting Pal. In the last nine months since the COVID-19 outbreak, around 170 vaccine candidates have shown promise, with 26 of them entering the human trial stage, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), which cautions against haste.
Sep 21, 2020
08:54
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Partial reopening of schools in Jammu region from tomorrow, attendance to be voluntary
All government-run and private schools across Jammu region will reopen partially for higher classes on Monday after six months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, a senior government official said, assuring that all necessary arrangements are in place for the safety of students. However, she said the attendance of the students would be voluntary and based on the consent of their parents. We are partially reopening the schools outside containment zones for the students of 9th to 12th classes from tomorrow (Monday) with terms and conditions in accordance with the guidelines of the government, Director School Education, Jammu zone, Anuradha Gupta told PTI. She said only 50 per cent teachers would attend their duties as per the prepared roster, while the students of Classes 9 to 12 can attend their classes only after a written consent from their parents or guardian. If the parents feel confident over the arrangements which have been put in place keeping in mind the threat of coronavirus infection, they can send their children otherwise there is no compulsion for the students to attend their school, she said.
Sep 21, 2020
08:37
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Maharashtra reports 20,598 new COVID-19 cases, death toll up by 455
Maharashtra recorded as many as 20,598 new coronavirus positive cases on Sunday, which took the state's overall tally to 12,08,642, the health department said. With the death of 455 patients, the state's fatality count mounted to 32,671, it said. A total of 26,408 patients were discharged during the day, the department said in a statement. So far, 8,84,341 patients have recovered in the state and there are 2,91,238 active cases. Of the total number of cases on Sunday, Mumbai city reported 2,209 casesand 44 deaths. The overall tally of positive cases in Mumbai has now reached 1,84,439 and death toll 8,469. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), which includes Mumbai city, recorded 5,209 cases and 99 deaths during the day. The region has so far witnessed 4,35,201 positive cases and 14,780 deaths.
Sep 21, 2020
08:22
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally nears 55 lakh mark, recoveries near 44 lakh
