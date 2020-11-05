Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 cases above 83 lakh; recovery rate improves to 92.2%

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India has recorded 83,64,086 confirmed COVID-19 cases so far with 50,210 new cases in a day. A total of 77,11,809 people have recovered so far, pushing the national recovery rate to 92.20 percent, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Thursday. The death toll climbed to 1,24,315, with the virus claiming 704 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country. The COVID-19 case fatality rate was recorded at 1.49 percent.
Nov 5, 2020
12:34
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | COVID-19 situation is deteriorating in Delhi due to rising air pollution, says Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
Nov 5, 2020
12:32
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | The Supreme Court has asked the Centre to issue directions for banning the use of disinfectants and ultra violet rays on humans.
Nov 5, 2020
12:27
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | The COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra's Thane district reached 2,13,762 with the addition of 602 new cases of the viral infection, an official said today. The district also reported 13 deaths due to COVID-19 yesterday, taking the toll to 5,401, he said. There are currently 8,247 active coronavirus cases in the district, while 2,00,114 patients have recovered from the infection, he said. The COVID-19 recovery rate in the district is 93.62 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 2.53 percent. (PTI)
Nov 5, 2020
11:46
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,03,188 today as 301 more people tested positive for the infection, while three fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 894, a health official told news agency PTI. Jharkhand now has 4,814 active coronavirus cases, while 97,480 people have been cured of the disease so far, he said.
Nov 5, 2020
11:41
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Telangana adds 1,539 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths
Telangana reported 1,539 new COVID-19 cases taking the tally to 2,45,682 while five more deaths pushed the toll to 1,362, the state government said today. The case fatality rate in the state was 0.55 percent, while it was 1.5 percent at the national level. The recovery rate in Telangana was 91.85 percent, while it was 92.2 percent in the country. As many as 18,656 are under treatment in the state, PTI reported.
