Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 cases above 83 lakh; recovery rate improves to 92.2%

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | The COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra's Thane district reached 2,13,762 with the addition of 602 new cases of the viral infection, an official said today. The district also reported 13 deaths due to COVID-19 yesterday, taking the toll to 5,401, he said. There are currently 8,247 active coronavirus cases in the district, while 2,00,114 patients have recovered from the infection, he said. The COVID-19 recovery rate in the district is 93.62 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 2.53 percent. (PTI)